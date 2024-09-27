The show is expected to make its return in 2025.

In its first two seasons, Yellowjackets has established itself as one of the best places on television for adult actresses to showcase their skill. Now, the show is adding even more firepower to its lineup for its upcoming third season. According to reporting in Deadline, Hilary Swank has joined the cast in a recurring guest role, and she has the option to become a series regular in season 4 if the show gets picked up for another season.

Community alum Joel McHale is also joining the cast for the upcoming season, and both roles are being kept largely under wraps. Deadline did report that Swank’s character is set to be introduced later on in the season,and that she will be an integral part of the show following her arrival.

While we don’t know who Swank will play on the show, the speculation has been that she will be a part of the show’s modern-day storyline. Yellowjackets splits its time between the modern day and the late 1990s, telling the story of a girl’s soccer team as they attempt to survive in the Canadian wilderness,and following the surviving girls as they live their lives as adults.

Swank could pretty easily find herself somewhere in that modern storyline as either another survivor or someone else orbiting around that group. Given the isolation of the 1990s part of the story, it seems less likely that new characters will be introduced in that section, although anything could happen. The series is currently eyeing a return in 2025, but no exact date has been announced for the premiere.