 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

What is cigar purging and how do you do it?

Let us show you the right way to purge a cigar

By
Bearded man smoking, possibly one of the best sweet cigars.
Unsplash

If you smoke a lot of different cigars, at some point, you’ll need to purge. If you’ve never heard the term, you may ask, “What is cigar purging?” It doesn’t mean you have to get rid of some of your cigars, purging is merely expelling bad chemicals out of a cigar, usually which build up in the cap — where your lips and mouth go. It’s a simple concept, and learning how to do it is fairly straightforward. The real complexity comes into play when you consider the “why,” and we’re going to explore that a little. But first, let’s talk about how to purge a cigar.

How to purge a cigar for a more enjoyable experience

Man smoking cigar casually outside his home, best medium bodied cigars.
Unsplash

Typically, when you smoke a cigar, you’re puffing or taking in the smoke and exhaling — or retrohaling, which I always recommend. When your mouth is on the cigar, for lack of a better term, you’re sucking in. Purging involves doing the opposite for a short while. You put your mouth on the cap of the cigar and blow out, but only lightly. You’re not trying to explode the tobacco packed inside the cigar out the foot.

Recommended Videos

You don’t want to blow haphazardly, though. Before you do it, make sure you tap any loose ash into an ashtray so it won’t blow all over the place. Second, if the cigar is lit, give it a little time to cool before purging so you’re not increasing the heat and flame inside. If it’s not lit, and we’ll talk about why in a bit, you don’t have to worry about that.

Related

As you smoke a cigar, especially stronger full-bodied blends, tar and stale smoke can build up in the head. That’s especially true if you’ve left a lot of saliva on the wrapper. Sometimes, it happens if you’re smoking fast or drawing too often. Usually, you’ll know if there’s tar because the cigar will taste more bitter than usual, and you may even see thick, brown residue on your fingers. I have also had situations where a cigar tasted like chemicals, with an ammonia scent or something particularly offputting. Purging can help with that, for the most part.

Why purge your cigar(s)?

Man holding lit cigar relaxing.
Unsplash

There are a couple of valid reasons, and this is a big point I wanted to make. The obvious reason we’ve already touched on is that tar or nasty flavors and chemicals have built up in the head, and you want to reset, so to speak, and get back to those natural flavors. Some even recommend doing a quick purge before lighting the cigar for the first time, especially if it’s been aged. Personally, I don’t do it unless it’s needed, but as with all things cigars, it’s all about your preferences.

Another reason why people might purge their cigars, and this one is quite a bit more controversial, is because they are relighting. Within reason, it’s best to finish a cigar in one sitting, but that’s not always possible. Some people get pulled away because of an emergency, others prefer not to sit for hours and finish an entire cigar, and some just change their minds after they start. Whatever the case, relighting your cigar is possible if done right. I don’t recommend it, but purging is a great way to go about it.

To relight and purge a cooled cigar, start by cutting the ash off slightly behind the burn line. A quarter of an inch behind the burn line is probably too much, but don’t go further than that. Before lighting, purge the cigar to push all the nasty tar and smoke buildup further in. If you’re comfortable, you can take a cold draw to see if you’re still tasting bitter flavors. When you’re satisfied, relight as normal and then continue smoking.

Do you ever purge lit cigars?

The Manual

Just like many disagree with relighting cigars, me included, some will advise against purging a lit cigar. I’m not one of those people. In fact, I often purge cigars that I’m smoking depending on the flavors I’m tasting or what I’m experiencing. It won’t fix the burn issues you encounter, and a dry or over-humidified cigar will give you bad flavors — purging won’t fix that either.

As I’ve said, however, sometimes I’ll light a cigar with a strong chemical or tar taste, and purging helps even while lit. Just make sure you let the cigar cool a little before doing it. Don’t purge immediately after a long draw or puff.

Why does it work? You’re essentially blowing fresh oxygen into and through the cigar, pushing some of those unwanted flavor contaminants toward the foot. I’m not sure if there’s proven science behind it, but it definitely works.

Caveat emptor: sometimes, there’s no saving a bad-tasting or poorly constructed cigar, including those with lots of tar build-up. It’s entirely possible to ruin a cigar by injecting too much of your own saliva, as well, so keep that in mind. I will never understand why some folks chew on their cigars either, but hey, to each their own. The point is, just know that purging will not always fix everything. It’s never a bad idea to give it a try before tossing a cigar, and if it goes back to those pleasant flavors you were experiencing, then fantastic. But it’s not a miracle process. Or, maybe it is, what the hell do I know?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for nearly two decades. When he's…
Letterboxd has a new most-watched movie ever, and it’s exactly what you’d expect
Letterboxd has announced its the most-watched movie on its service.
A home screen for Letterboxd.

Although it started as a fairly niche social media app primarily for diehard film fans, Letterboxd has quickly a place for film fans of all kinds to congregate. The app has now announced the movie that has been watched the most times by its users, and it's not exactly a huge surprise. David Fincher's Fight Club, which was a box office flop upon its release but has since become totemic for many movie buffs, is the app's most watched title, beating Todd Phillips's Joker and Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, which were both released in 2019.

The film has been watched by 4.12 million people on Letterboxd to Joker's 4.117 million and Parasite's 4.111 million. The rest of the top 10 most-watched films on the platform include Barbie (4 million), Interstellar (3.8 million), The Dark Knight (3.7 million), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (3.7 million), Inception (3.6 million), Get Out (3.6 million), and Pulp Fiction (3.6 million).

Read more
What is a tailgate party? How to tailgate like a pro
Ever wonder what a tailgate party is? Learn how to throw this fan-favorite bonding event
A tailgate party at sunset

When you hear of a tailgate party, you probably think of college football games where people go crazy in the parking lot. While that is a probable scenario, tailgating is so much more than cracking open a beer in the back of someone's truck waiting for the event to start. It brings fans together in a way only those types of events can do. What is a tailgate party? Here are the ins and outs of this tradition and how to enjoy being a part of one.
The tailgating details

Tailgating is a large gathering of fans before a big event like a concert, festival, or sports game. It wouldn't be a tailgating party without music, games, food, and drinks, using the tail (also known as the boot or trunk) of your car to hold everything. Sounds a little like an ancient feast or something, doesn't it? If you have a large family that throws a party for every occasion, it's like taking that and putting it in a parking lot.
Where you tailgate
To throw a tailgating party, you need space. You need room for all the cars, so you can't do it somewhere like downtown with only one-way streets. Tailgating parties happen in parking lots or open fields connected to the event the people are there for.

Read more
When were cigars invented? Everything to know about the history of cigars and tobacco
Nondescript cigar bundles for when were cigars invented.

Picture this. You're sailing the high seas when you come upon an alien land. After exploring the shore, you meet locals who are smoking some rather suspect leaves. The aroma and the smells they give off are enticing. Delicious, toasty scents reminiscent of a dessert or well-cooked meal.  You've just encountered some of the earliest cigars ever created.

That's sort of how it went down. Forgive me, for I am not a historian. Therefore, I do not claim anything I'm sharing here to be a proven fact outside of the references I've used. However, I figured it would be a neat and interesting idea to explore the true history of cigars and tobacco.

Read more