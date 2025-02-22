 Skip to main content
Broncano’s Classic Toro cigars bring bold flavors to premium retailers

Looking for your next great smoke? Try the Classic Toro

Silver Toro from Broncano Cigar Co
Broncano Cigar Co

Who doesn’t love relaxing with a good cigar? There are cigars for beginners, cigars for specific events like golf outings, and cigars that you turn to when you want a specific flavor profile. Broncano Cigar Co, founded in 2022 by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Martin Smith, just announced the official expansion of their Classic Toro line into more premium cigar shops and lounges following their debut in January. This builds on the growing momentum of the Broncano Vintage Toro, which is 20-year aged and was released in February of 2024.

The New Classic Toro offerings include the Broncano Classic Royal Blue Toro (6×52), which comes in an Ecuadorian Habano wrapper and Dominican Monteplata binder. Inside, the filler contains Dominican Criollo 98 Seco, USA Broadleaf Ligero, BVS Seco African Tobacco, and Dominican Corojo. This cigar has a bold, earthy flavor profile with a bit of spice and subtle sweetness.

For those who crave a darker profile, the Broncano Classic Silver (6×50) comes in a San Andrés (Mexico) wrapper and an Ecuadorian Habano binder. This cigar is often described as rich and dark, with cocoa, espresso, and pepper notes, thanks to the Dominican Criollo 98 and Dominican Corojo filler.

Both cigars come in 20-count boxes and are now available in premium cigar retailers nationwide, distributed by City of Palms Cigar Distribution.

