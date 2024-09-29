What are boutique cigars? Are they different from premium cigars?

At one time or another, you may have heard someone use the term “boutique cigars,” or maybe you’ve even seen me use it in some of my cigar coverage. The reality is that while there are still many boutique cigar manufacturers today, the market is very different. That term doesn’t really apply in the same way it used to. But to understand why, we have to go back a little ways.

Of course, before we do that, let’s discuss what boutique cigars and boutique cigar brands actually are.

What are boutique cigars?

The definition of the word “boutique” merely means small or sophisticated establishments. It was originally used to describe small fashion boutiques that might have specialized in one form of fashion or another. Nowadays, boutique is more of a blanket term for small shops or independent businesses.

In the cigar world, it refers to smaller brands and labels that aren’t mass-produced. Oliva and Cohiba are great examples of big, well-known, and mass-produced brands. Smaller craft brands like Black Label Trading Company, Warped, Illusione, and even E.P. Carrillo — to some extent — are decidedly “boutique” in name and operation.

The term is also used interchangeably to describe exclusive and more sophisticated brands, even if they are mass-produced. Davidoff may sometimes be referred to as a boutique brand, for instance. That can make things a little bit confusing depending on who you’re talking to and what they classify as a boutique brand.

What about small-batch cigars?

Another term used often in cigars is “small batch,” which describes limited quantity cigars produced in smaller increments. Believe it or not, boutique cigars can be small batch cigars and vice versa, they are not mutually exclusive. Small batch pretty much means exactly what the name implies. The cigars are produced in smaller batches, sometimes even very limited quantities and they are not necessarily a regular production for a brand.

Okay, cool. Now what about premium cigars?

Oddly enough, premium cigars are boutique cigars. How’s that for confusing?

Ultimately, I would say that calling them “premium cigars” over “boutique” is the best option. Because both of these monikers imply finely crafted and exquisite varieties, there’s really not much of a difference. A small cigar manufacturer that produces in limited quantities can still very much produce premium cigars. The classification is more about the quality and experience of the cigar rather than the availability.

Arturo Fuente, My Father, and Padron, for instance, are often associated with the term “premium” and sometimes even “boutique” — again, it depends on who you’re talking to. But these are very big companies, like Oliva or Cohiba. The term boutique doesn’t really apply to the craft or small business angle — these companies are massive. Here, it would apply to the exclusivity and exquisite nature of the related cigars.

Personally, when I use the term “boutique,” I’m referring to smaller operations, such as the Lovely Cigars of the world.

Boutique brands are numerous these days

In the early aughts, while cigars were still relatively popular, only the big brands were making waves in the market. Sure, there were always craft-style hand-rolled cigar companies, but nothing like today. Maybe if you lived in Miami or Ybor City, you could get your hands on something, but it was uncommon. Today, it’s very common. Part of that is thanks to online shopping and the ease of access we have in today’s world. It has definitely allowed smaller boutique brands to thrive by reaching customers outside of their local regions or areas.

But also, the tastes of consumers have changed. People are now looking for eclectic and unique experiences, which is something that primarily only boutique premium brands have offered. Now, some of the bigger brands are branching out and offering new blends, but that wasn’t always the case. It’s mostly been spurred by innovation in the industry and thanks to a huge outreach of boutique brands. Some great brands like Plasencia, La Flor Dominicana, E.P. Carillo, Espinosa, Aganorsa Leaf, HVC, Warped, Crowned Heads, RoMa Craft, and many, many more are available and accessible just about everywhere.

It’s funny to think about, but there are so many boutique brands thriving in today’s market, that it has irrevocably changed that term. They’re not really boutique anymore and that’s why calling them “premium cigars” is the better route.