The cigar smoker’s guide to essential aftercare

We love cigars, but you probably already know that. That doesn’t mean we’re blind to the hobby’s negatives. For example, tobacco and cigar smoke can stain your teeth over time, like drinking too much coffee. So, I figured it would be a good idea to talk about some of the aftercare you should do when you smoke. Cigars and smoking can be bad for your health — particularly your lungs, mouth, and throat — but there are some other things you should know, too.

Let’s discuss.

Always floss and brush your teeth after smoking

Smoking can cause many problems for the teeth, especially if you smoke more than one cigar at a time. You’re at an increased risk for gum disease, periodontal disease, and, yes, cavities. It’s not just a physical concern because smoking can cause oral vanity issues, too, like staining your teeth.

It’s important to practice good oral hygiene after smoking, including brushing, flossing, and rinsing with mouthwash — the latter can also help fight bad breath.

Cigar smoke can dry out your beard

If you have a beard or facial hair, you should know that cigar smoke will dry out your hair and your skin. While you should be doing this anyway, using a good beard shampoo and conditioner can help keep your facial hair hydrated and healthy. Beard balms and oils can also help, though I would recommend using them after you smoke, as they might affect the flavors of the cigar.

The smoke odors will also stay in your beard. If you don’t mind it, then it’s not a big deal, but if you do, or your partner doesn’t like it, you might consider showering and shampooing not just your beard but also your whole body after having some cigars.

Be mindful of cigar sickness

Experienced or not, cigar sickness can hit you anytime. It might happen because you’re smoking too fast, you’re having an adverse reaction to the nicotine in the cigar, or your body is feeling off, especially if you haven’t eaten a meal recently. Smoking on an empty stomach is never a good idea.

Cigar sickness describes the negative feelings or actual nausea you may get while smoking a cigar. Side effects include queasiness, nausea, dizziness, headaches, nervousness or anxiety spikes, and even blood pressure changes. It’s rather unpleasant, and the worst part about it is that it affects every cigar smoker differently.

Some ways to avoid it are:

Smoke your cigars slowly, and don’t puff too fast.

If it happens to you often, avoid full-bodied cigars.

Do not inhale cigar smoke, ever.

Always pair your cigar with a sweet beverage. It doesn’t matter if it’s alcoholic or non-alcoholic, but water doesn’t count. If you avoid sweets altogether, try tea or coffee.

If you begin to feel sick, have some chocolate or candied ginger. The sugar boost may help settle your stomach.

Always eat before smoking. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a huge meal, but smoking on an empty stomach is more likely to make you sick.

Stay hydrated.

But the best advice is to put your cigar down if you start to feel it. Don’t worry about finishing it, no matter how expensive the cigar is. There’s always another day and another opportunity to smoke.

Have a good skincare routine

Just as it can dry out your beard and facial hair, smoke can dry out your skin because it’s pretty harsh. Smoking, in general, has also been attributed to rapid aging, physically inside the body and outside, affecting your appearance. That means you’ll want a good skincare routine after smoking.

I always try to wash my face with a good soap. However, it may be a better practice to shower, especially if you want to rinse away the smoky odors. Moreover, keep your skin hydrated by using lotion and, as you might expect, by keeping your body hydrated and drinking plenty of water throughout your day.

Get some exercise

Staying sedentary is bad for your health, but coupled with regular smoking, it’s a recipe for disaster. Get up and move, and if you’re not going to exercise daily, at least make sure you’re doing so every week. Go for a hike, walk, bike ride, swim, or do anything active.

Don’t force it

Smoking should be relaxing, enjoyable, and drawn out. You never want to rush through a cigar, regardless of size. If you don’t have the time to sit down and enjoy the hobby stress-free, don’t force it. Stress isn’t good for the body, anyway, so proper stress management is something everyone should practice as part of their wellness journey.

Moreover, don’t let anyone talk you into smoking or pressure you, especially if it’s not something you want to do.

You’re done when you’re ready to be done

There’s a lot of talk about when and at what point you should stop smoking a cigar. Yes, there are a few easy-to-use rules, like the three-finger rule, but the reality is that no one can tell you when to stop, and no one should. If you light up a cigar, you can be done anytime. If you stop too early, you’ll be wasting the cigar, but if you’re not enjoying it, why continue? I wouldn’t recommend making a habit of that because it’s a waste of money, but in the end, it’s entirely up to you.

You are done with your cigar(s) when you’re ready to be done, and that’s that.

Don’t overlook second-hand smoke

While these tips are essential for all cigar smokers, they’re also important for anyone spending time around cigars, including at local lounges or bars. Cigar smoke can affect your body, too, even if you’re not the one puffing. You should still practice good hygiene and skincare, hydrate, and have a sweet beverage nearby. If your partner spends a lot of time around you when you’re smoking or ventures with you to lounges and bars, you might want to share these tips with them.