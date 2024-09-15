 Skip to main content
What are small batch cigars? How are they different from premium cigars?

making a cigar
Silas Zindel / Getty Images

If you’re new to the world of cigars, you’ll notice right away there are so many terms to learn. From Fumas to hand-rolled, and premium to bundles, there are a variety of cigar types to learn, on top of all the various forms of tobacco. One such type, small-batch cigars, is a bit different than the rest. Although the reason for that is fairly simple, it still begs the question, what are small-batch cigars, exactly? How are they any different from premium cigars or the rest of the industry? Are they made differently? We hear you, we see your questions, let’s tap some of that growing ash off the end of our lit stogie and take a closer look.

What are small-batch cigars?

A pile of small batch cigars
Nejc Soklic / Unsplash

The answer is very simple. Small-batch cigars are made in small or limited quantities, hence the name. In other words, they’re made in much smaller batches or groupings than commercial blends. That also means that they’re often constructed with rare or unique types of tobacco. So, in that sense, you could think of them as craft cigars, sort of like craft beer. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean the manufacturer or the company making them is small. Some of the biggest brands in the cigar world also provide small-batch cigars.

In most cases, small batch cigars are made with a little extra care in highly controlled conditions and quantities. Because they’re made with super unique types of tobacco, sometimes even experimental, when the included tobacco runs out, that’s it, the cigars are no longer crafted. Small batch cigars come and go, often never to return.

That’s one of the biggest downsides to small-batch cigars. If you discover one you really love, you’ll want to stock up as much as possible because once they run out, you won’t be able to find them anymore. Some brands do keep small batch around long-term, like the Punch Rare Corojo — they’re just made in smaller quantities. But that’s the exception more than it is the rule.

Why do cigar makers craft small-batch blends?

Man holding lit cigar relaxing.
Jon Tyson / Unsplash

It really depends. Sometimes, small-batch cigars are an experiment to see if a particular blend works well or if people will like them. Other times, it’s to use up extra inventory of tobacco that would otherwise sit around going to waste. Sometimes, they’re leftovers from a bigger blend or label, and in some cases, they’re even old stock that was forgotten and has been rediscovered. The Caldwell Lost and Found line is entirely based on that premise,

But, most commonly, small batch cigars are simply created just because they’re different, and the maker wants to do something different. Oliva, Davidoff, RoMa Craft, Buffalo Trace, Plasencia, and many, many other cigar brands blend and sell small batch cigars outside of their regular offerings.

What’s the difference between small-batch cigars and boutique brands?

Ain't They Lovely cigar box with original artwork from Green Bay's Ain't They Lovely cigar company.
Lovely Cigars

Every so often, boutique brands and cigars will get lumped into the small batch category. It seems like it makes sense without a closer look, but these two types of cigars — and providers — are different. Boutique brands are smaller brands, not quite as commercialized as something like Oliva or Drew Estate, that offer limited quantities. However, the biggest difference is that boutique brands still offer regular productions.

Warped, Caldwell, Black Label Trading Company, RoMa Craft, E.P. Carrillo, Crowned Heads, Illusione, Lovely Cigars, and even Aganorsa to some extent, are all boutique brands. Now, these brands may or may not produce limited-run small batch cigars, but for the most part, they still have their normal rotation of products.

Small batch cigar blends, on the other hand, are almost always a one-and-done type of thing. When they’re out, they’re out, and they don’t usually come back around. Every brand in the business from big to small can craft and offer small batch cigars, there is no exclusivity as to when that might happen or who spearheads the process.

Do you have any small batch cigar recommendations?

Why yes, I do, thanks for asking. Bear in mind I haven’t tried all of these myself, nevertheless, they are excellent examples of small-batch offerings:

  • Crowned Heads Blood Medicine LE
  • Davidoff Nicaragua 10th Anniversary LE
  • Diesel Whiskey Row Founder’s Collection Mizunara
  • Don Pepin Garcia 20th Anniversary LE Connecticut
  • E.P. Carrillo Platinum Bash
  • La Aroma de Cuba Noblesse Monarchy
  • La Aurora Small Batch Lot Number 003
  • Liga Privada Year of the Dragon
  • Padron Black PB-97 Natural
  • Plasencia Alma Del Fuego Ometepe LE

