Breaking down the Aganorsa-sponsored Fumas experience: You have to try it

I’ve mentioned it in coverage before, but I have a cigar guy. No, I’m not anyone special, and I don’t pay a premium for that privilege. It consists of calling a concierge team contact — at JR Cigars — putting in an order, asking questions, and getting some top-notch customer service. I happen to know my cigar guy well, as would you if you ventured to try out the experience.

But I’m not really here to gloat or talk about that too much. I’m here to share a unique and exclusive experience I was offered through the . More specifically, I had the chance to sit down with a small team of cigar enthusiasts, and the well-versed from Aganorsa to learn a bit more about the trade.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve read anything here on The Manual, you’ve probably come across my stories about the average Fumas experience. They send you individually rolled tobacco leaves, of various types, and you smoke them separately to experience the flavors, nuances, and pairings that would otherwise make up a finished cigar. Then, you smoke an actual cigar, in this case, the , another from Aganorsa, to see what the finished blend offers.

Exclusive experiences, memorable events

The most important thing I want you to understand, dear reader, is that everyone can take advantage of what the concierge team has to offer. It’s not something I can access just because I’m involved in the industry. In fact, during the virtual Fumas event, there were many other JR Cigars customers in attendance, and quite a few of them had never had the chance to try a tasting like this before.

Before the virtual meet, we were all sent testing kits that included everything we needed to participate. But, of course, there were some goodies, too, like an extra Aganorsa cigar to try and a hard travel case — perfect for bringing your smokes on vacation.

What was in the testing kit?

Hard travel case Aganorsa-branded





Individual tobacco leaves

Although it was organized by the JR Concierge Team, it was sponsored by Aganorsa. No one in attendance was part of an exclusive club or secret society. We were all united by one eccentric belief: the love of the leaf. However, one of the most exciting things I witnessed was that everyone on the call was smoking. Sometimes, with these events, you see people who aren’t really into the hobby participating, which isn’t a huge issue, it just means they probably don’t get the full enjoyment of the experience. But during JR’s virtual event, that was certainly not the case and I was delighted.

Everyone participated, everyone had a great time, and everyone there had something to share. It unfolded throughout a couple of hours and was one of the more memorable events I’ve been a part of in recent memory. I’m sure many of those in attendance felt the same.

So, what happened exactly?

When all were ready, Terence Reilly took control of the call and walked us all through the lighting and tasting of the individual tobacco leaves.

What is a Fumas tasting like?

First, you light the individual tobacco leaves, try them separately, and a get feel for what they add to a finished blend. Then, you take those individual leaves, and smoke them together, through a pseudo homemade bundle to compare the flavors. Finally, you take a finished cigar, which for this event was the , and smoke it. The Cerberus is the ultimate goal, as it included all three of the different tobacco leaves we tried blended into a single, delicious experience.

At each stage of the process, you stop and discuss what you’re tasting, smelling, and recognizing while you smoke the batch. I’ve said this before, but it’s always interesting to see what others pick out, and what flavors they recognize, versus what I pinpoint. There’s usually an eclectic mix and you can start to see why cigar reviews have so many different opinions, too. Most notably, it changes the tasting experience every time because there’s always someone who comes up with something different.

What are fumas?

The three tobacco leaves we tried were: a 2012 Corojo from Esteli, a C98 Viso from Esteli, and a C99 Viso from Jalapa. All three of those leaves are used in most, if not all of Aganorsa’s blends. From the JFR line to the Aganorsa Rare Leaf and Validation Series, those are the primary types of tobacco you will experience when smoking the brand’s cigars. It’s also a very unique, almost proprietary blend and one of the reasons why I enjoy Aganorsa cigars over so many others. It’s a balanced mix of sweet, salty, and classic tobacco flavors — like peppery notes.

I’ll admit, I have done Fumas tastings before, even on one occasion with Terence Reilly spearheading, but every time they’re a little different and you come away with something new. During this event, the camaraderie was strong as everyone joked, chatted, and smoked, sharing thoughts and opinions in the moment that really shaped the entire encounter. That’s a big part of why it’s so different each time, even if you smoke the same types of tobacco.

It hearkens back to the general idea of a cigar, which is more about the experience you’re having at the time you smoke than anything else. What you’re feeling, what you’re doing, and who you’re with, are as influential on the negative and positive aspects of your smoking session as the cigar itself. Smoke a cigar right after the birth of your children and it may just be the best one you’ve ever had. Smoke a cigar after a bad day, you might not enjoy it as much. The same is true of the company you keep. Smoke with the wrong crew and it’s going to change how you feel about the cigar you light.

That’s a topic Terence brought up during the tasting, too. He knows a lot about blending tobacco, making great cigars, and the traditions of the business. It makes sense why he’s such a big part of what makes Aganorsa an excellent brand — alongside the scores of others growing, cultivating, and crafting its products.

Through the JR Concierge Team, you gain access to these experiences and contacts. It gives you a new lease on the world of cigars. It’s also a fantastic way to find new smokes or brands that you wouldn’t otherwise find on your own. The concierge team can certainly give recommendations, even if you’ve never even tried a cigar before.

How can I get involved? What if I want to try a Fumas tasting?

While I can’t promise you’ll get to go to a similar event with the same contacts, namely Terence Reilly because he’s a busy man, you can certainly get involved. To ensure you’re in line for some of the upcoming events, and to start building a relationship with your very own cigar contact, I recommend reaching out to the JR Cigars Concierge Team.

It doesn’t cost anything. You don’t have to buy anything, at least not yet. Moreover, they have a lot of knowledge and experience to offer. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve been collecting and smoking for decades, or you’re brand new to the hobby, it’s a solid way to get some advice, and recommendations, and set up your dream humidor.