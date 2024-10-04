Montecristo cigars aren't necessarily made in the obvious location.

Montecristo is a very large, very well-known brand of cigars, possibly even one of the most famous to exist. You’ve likely heard of the brand and if you haven’t, well, you should know them. Founded over 80 years ago in 1935, the brand takes its namesake from Alexander Dumas père’s famous novel, The Count of Monte Cristo. But what many people don’t know is that there are essentially two places this brand’s cigars are made, one of which is in Cuba.

Where are Montecristo cigars made?

The original producer of Montecristo cigars, and still active to this day is the Habanos S.A. national tobacco branch in Cuba — initially known as Cubatabaco. However, Altadis also produces Montecristo cigars in La Romana, Dominican Republic. So, yes, there are authentic Cuban Montecristos, but also, a majority of its tobacco is grown and produced in the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Videos

The Montecristo No. 2 is one of the most popular Cuban cigars in the world, with the Montecristo No. 4 hot on its heels.

Probably one of the most interesting things about the brand is that, while it has been around for over 80 years — and that’s definitely impressive — it’s not as old as comparable brands. Romeo y Julieta was founded in 1875, for example, while H. Upmann was created in 1844.

How did Montecristo start?

As you might expect, two cigar greats founded the company: Alonzo Menendez and Jose “Pepin” Manuel Garcia — the very same who would eventually become a famous crafter in Miami leading to the My Father brand. They purchased the Particulares cigar factory in Havana, Cuba, and kickstarted the beloved brand we all know as Montecristo. They also purchased the H. Upmann name in Havana and were producing both brands.

As with most Cuban cigar makers, Menendez and his family fled Cuba in 1960 after the communist revolution. Not long after that, Benjamin Menendez — Alonso’s son — restarted the cigar operations, settling on the name Montecruz. Because it was almost identical to the Montecristo brand, Montecruz became a best-seller in the United States. But eventually, in the 1970s, the family pursued the use of the original Montecristo trademark in the United States courts and won.

Today, you have both Montecristo productions happening, with the Dominican operation providing most American-sold Montecristo cigars because of the Cuban embargo that’s still in effect.

How do I get authentic Montecristo Cubans?

Realistically, you’ll have to travel to Cuba and enjoy the cigars there. It’s tough to find authentic Cuban cigars outside the country especially since there are so many fakes.

This is also where things get a little weird. You see, there are people that love authentic Cubans and only Cuban cigars. Some won’t touch anything else, but that’s a bit silly. Many of the cigar manufacturers that now operate in other countries like Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic not only came from Cuba, during the exodus but brought their trade with them, including Cuban seed.

The soil and growing conditions may be different, but there are quite a few New World cigars produced in other countries that have direct Cuban roots or influence. No, you’re not necessarily smoking a cigar from Cuba, but there are options that still have that special Cuban touch.

As a brand, Montecristo is definitely one of those companies with a recognizable Cuban touch. Arturo Fuente is another great example, as the brand has Cuban roots, despite now operating in the Dominican Republic and West Tampa, Florida.

Those who have come across the original Montecristos and older cigars are potentially sitting on a gold mine of value. They’re pretty much long gone by now, but who knows, with all those antique roadshow events, it’s possible someone may make a wild discovery some day. I’d venture to guess if that ever happens the cigars will be dried out.

What are some Montecristo cigars worth trying?

Of course, right up front I have to recommend the . They are fantastic. Some others worth checking out are: