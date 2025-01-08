 Skip to main content
What do the SAG and DGA nominations mean for the Oscars?

'Wicked' led the SAG nominations, but was snubbed by the DGAs

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave.
Focus Features

Two of the most high-profile awards bodies in Oscars season unveiled their nominees today, giving us a firmer sense of which movies are likely to become Oscar frontrunners. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are an actor-oriented ceremony, but their membership has major overlap with the Academy. The Directors Guild Awards (DGAs), meanwhile, give us a sense of which directors might wind up nominated for Best Director.

The SAG nominations turned out to be particularly good for Wicked, which received nominations for three of its actors and its ensemble and its stunt performers for a total of five nominations. A Complete Unknown was just behind it with four, including an ensemble nod and three acting nods, and AnoraConclave, and Emilia Perez rounded out the best ensemble lineup.

This best ensemble nomination has been a rock-solid precursor for the eventual winner of Best Picture, which suggests particular strength for the five movies that made it here. The Brutalist, meanwhile, only received one nomination even after coming out of the Golden Globes with the perception of momentum. You can see the full list of SAG nominations here.

The DGA nominations clipped Wicked‘s wings slightly, snubbing director John Chu for his work on the film. Instead, the nominated directors were Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, James Mangold for A Complete Unknown, Sean Baker for Anora, Edward Berger for Conclave, and Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez.

These nominations suggests continued strength for AnoraA Complete UnknownEmilia Perez and Conclave, and leaves us without a clear sense of which of those films could emerge as the frontrunner. This year’s Oscar race is wide open, and the movies with frontrunner status are fairly different from one another. Given the mix of nominated films, and the disparity in passion between different voting groups, we might not have a clearer picture of who is running ahead until we get to the Oscar nominations.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Will this zippy religious thriller be a major player at this year’s Oscars?
Conclave is set in the aftermath of a pope's death, and follows the election of the new pope
Ralph Fiennes in Conclave.

One of the buzziest movies of the fall movie season is about to make its debut in theaters. Conclave, which stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence, a man charged with running the process that will lead to the election of a new pope following the old pope's death. Directed by Edward Berger, who made All Quiet on the Western Front in 2022, the movie is pitched as a political thriller, and its most recent trailer suggests that it's going to live up to that billing.

As the trailer suggests, what begins as a relatively normal election eventually devolves into an overtly political affair as revelations about the previous pope are uncovered, and multiple cardinals grapple for power. Lawrence must dig into the truth of what the previous pope was up to to understand which of the candidates to succeed him are most directly implicated. The film is based on a 2016 novel of the same name, and stars Fiennes alongside Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini.

Netflix reveals its first look at ‘Emilia Perez,’ the streamer’s biggest Oscar contender
'Emilia Perez' stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez in critically acclaimed peformances
Selena Gomez in Emilia Perez

Few movies this fall are more eagerly anticipated than Netflix's Emilia Perez, and now, the streamer is giving us our first peak at footage from the film. Starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, the movie was one of the biggest hits of this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize as well as an acting award for Saldaña and co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz.

Emilia Perez is also a musical, and according to the movie's official synopsis, it "follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Gascón) enlists Rita (Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her ‘true self’ and undergo gender reassignment surgery.”

Ridley Scott is already thinking about what ‘Gladiator 3’ could look like
Ridley Scott is very confident in the job he did directing Gladiator 2.
Paul Mescal in Gladiator II.

Few directors are more active than Ridley Scott. The prolific director is currently promoting Gladiator II, his decades-later sequel to the Oscar-winning epic starring Russell Crowe. Scott, who has already made classic movies like Alien and Blade Runner, is not content to rest on all of the success that he has accumulated over his life, though. Instead, he's already thinking about what a third Gladiator movie might look like. In a recent interview with Premiere Magazine, which was translated from French, Scott explained what he was envisioning for a third film.

"With that, I'm already playing with the idea of Gladiator 3," he explained. "No, seriously! I lit the wick... The end of Gladiator II evokes that of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone who finds himself with a job he did not want, and who wonders, 'and now, Father, what am I doing?' The next [film] will therefore be about a man who does not want to be where he is."

Read more