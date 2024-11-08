 Skip to main content
Zendaya and Anne Hathaway have joined Christopher Nolan’s next movie

The film doesn't have any firm plot details yet, but it's building an amazing cast.

Few movies are watched more closely throughout their development cycle than a Christopher Nolan movie. We know that the movie is set to come out in July of 2026, and that it’s being produced at Universal with Matt Damon attached to star. While we still don’t have many details on what the movie will be about, we’ve now learned that Zendaya and Anne Hathaway will join Damon in the film’s cast.

Hathaway and Nolan are reuniting after previously working together on The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, while Nolan and Zendaya have never collaborated before. When Hathaway was cast in Interstellar, she said that she was grateful he chose to cast her in spite of the backlash she was facing at the time.

“A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online,” Hathaway told Vanity Fair. “I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of … And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.”

Zendaya, meanwhile, has more than proven her box office bona fides after starring in Dune and Dune: Part Two as well as three Spider-Man films. Her long-time romantic partner Tom Holand is also rumored to be joining this latest Nolan project, although that has not been confirmed as of yet. Holland will be back for a fourth Spider-Man film, but it’s unclear whether Zendaya will be returning to the franchise.

