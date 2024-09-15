The movie is set more than 20 years after the first film

Now that we’ve returned to the world of Dune, Gladiator 2 may be the biggest sequel coming in 2024. The movie, which comes more than 20 years after the Oscar-winning original, has already been the subject of controversy, thanks in large part to the Jay-Z song used in the movie’s first trailer.

Ridley Scott has returned to direct the sequel and is describing the movie as one of the “best things” he’s ever made. Whether that’s all talk or is actually true remains to be seen, but we’ve got a rundown of everything you need to know about the sequel, including what the movie is actually about.

What is the plot of Gladiator 2?

Gladiator 2 tells the story of Lucius, Lucilla’s child from the first film, as an adult. Lucius had a front-row seat to everything that happened to Russell Crowe’s Maximus in the original film, and it seems like he’ll be entering the arena himself in this sequel.

While becoming Caesar was his birthright, Lucilla apparently sent Lucius to Numidia in Northern Africa following the events of the first film in order to shield him from the corruption infesting Roman society. When General Marcus Acacius invades Numidia and takes Lucius captive, he must return to the arena to fight.

Who is in the cast of Gladiator 2?

Paul Mescal leads the cast of this sequel as Lucius, and Connie Nielsen will be returning to play Lucilla, his mother. Pedro Pascal will be playing Marcus Acacius, a fictional Roman general and a possible antagonist for Lucius. Denzel Washington is also in this sequel, playing Macrinus, a wealthy arms dealer who seems like he might bet big on Lucius’s success in the arena.

The cast also includes Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, a real historical figure who may serve as another potential foil for Mescal, and Joseph Quinn stars as his twin, Gala, who also serves as emperor. Derek Jacobi is also returning from the first film as Gracchus, and the cast also includes May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah, and Matt Lucas.

Is there a trailer for Gladiator 2?

Gladiator II | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington

The first trailer for Gladiator 2 was released in July and caused something of an uproar among fans, many of whom disliked the use of Jay-Z’s No Church in the Wild. Some suggested that this change was anachronistic because there was no rap music in ancient Rome, which is fair, but most of what happens in Gladiator also didn’t happen in ancient Rome. If you were headed to Gladiator 2 for the historical accuracy, you’re likely to be disappointed.

Who’s directing the movie?

Ridley Scott is returning to direct the sequel, which is coming 24 years after the first film. What’s more, Scott has been outspoken about how excited he is for people to see the film, telling Empire Magazine that “it’s the best thing I’ve ever made. One of the best things. I’ve made a few good ’uns.”

Of course, Scott is the director behind films like Alien, Blade Runner, and the original Gladiator, just to name a few. What’s also true, though, is that Scott has made his share of bad movies, and it’s not totally clear whether he knows if he’s made a good movie or not.

Who’s writing the screenplay for Gladiator 2?

David Scarpa is writing the script for the sequel. Scarpa is best known for his previous collaborations with Scott on Napoleon and All the Money in the World, and for his TV work on The Man in the High Castle. The original film was written by David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson.

When is the release date for Gladiator 2?

Gladiator 2 is set to hit theaters on November 22. The original Gladiator was actually released in May of 2000, and was not positioned as an awards player the way that its sequel seems to be. The movie rode a wave of acclaim to best picture, though, even though it was released outside of the normal awards season that ramps up in the fall.

Are Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix returning for Gladiator 2?

Crowe and Phoenix were the twin pillars of the original film, with Crowe serving as the film’s hero Maximus, and Phoenix playing Commodus, the emperor who usurps the thrown. Mescal’s Lucius is Commodus’s nephew, but neither actor is set to return for the new film. Fortunately, that actually makes a ton of sense, as both Commodus and Maximus die at the end of the original Gladiator. Maximus baits Commodus into the arena and then quickly dispatches him before succumbing to wounds he sustained while he was in the arena.