Sleep is an essential component of life and is especially important to kids’ health and development. The more we learn, the more we want to do everything to improve their sleep, which means finding them the best mattresses for kids. The key things we look for in a kids' mattress are comfort and support for their growing bodies.

Here are 10 of the best mattresses for kids to sleep on, whether you're looking for a standard twin mattress or a mattress in a box, or you're looking for something like memory foam or a product made of organic materials.

Avocado Mattress

If using organic products is essential for your family, then the Avocado mattress is perfect. The Avocado Green Mattress is an organic, nontoxic choice made with organic cotton, wool, and latex. The company even sells a vegan-certified mattress. Using natural products helps keep children cool as it wicks away moisture.

The air flows better than on a traditional memory foam mattress. Avocado offers a full refund for up to a year and has a 25-year warranty.

Avocado Mattress

Helix Kids' Mattress

Helix's first-ever kids' mattress is designed to protect children from various natural and chemical irritants. It’s also unique in that it has two distinct sides. One side is firmer for younger kids who need the extra support, while the other is softer for big kids who need less support.

The core is individually wrapped steel coils, and the outer layer is made of Tencel, which is hypoallergenic and keeps dust and allergens from sticking to the bed. The cover is also water repellent and antimicrobial, which is a massive bonus for kids. Helix offers a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty and the mattress comes with free shipping.

Helix Kids' Mattress

Casper Mattress

Casper has always been a fan favorite and is especially great for kids. With the zoned support of the foam mattress and the cooling effect of the perforated top layer, kids can sleep without getting overheated during the night.

While the price is high, this is a mattress that kids can use and keep as they grow into adulthood. Casper offers a one-year warranty and free shipping in the United States.

Casper Mattress

Saatva Youth Mattress

The Saatva Youth Mattress is an excellent mattress for kids and probably our number one pick on this list. It's made for children ages 3 and up and has a unique dual-sided design to support a growing child for many years. All you do is flip the mattress from the 3+ side to the 8+ side when your child is ready.

It features an accident-proof organic cotton cover with an internal waterproof barrier to protect against accidents and spills. The Saatva Youth Mattress is affordably priced and comes with a free white-glove delivery, which is where the mattress is delivered to your door and set up for you. Saatva also offers a 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.

Saatva Youth Mattress

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

The Nectar mattress is another great option for a mattress that supports kids as they grow. It's a cozy, memory foam bed with good pressure relief and responsiveness, making it ideal for kids who often change sleeping positions.

It's on the pricier side, so we recommend buying on the large side to account for kids' growth spurts and get maximum value. It comes with free shipping and a 365-night trial period. If you decide the bed isn't suitable for your child during this period, you can return the mattress for a full refund.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid Mattress

Brooklyn Bedding has always been a favorite of ours, and it offers several hybrid mattresses. The Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid is a great option to keep kids comfortable and relaxed throughout the night. It provides excellent spine alignment and pressure relief and is suitable for any sleeping position.

Each layer of this hybrid mattress has technology that promotes breathability and cooling. This is done by having a layer of pocket-coil innerspring and a gel memory foam topper. The Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid is very affordable and offers free shipping and a 10-year warranty. The company also offers a trial period of three months, and you can return the mattress for free if you aren't happy.

Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid Mattress

Leesa Mattress

The Leesa is an all-foam mattress that's an excellent option for plus-size kids. It's durable, has a medium-firm rating, and can support up to 300 pounds. Being an all-foam mattress, the Leesa is excellent for comfort and providing foundational support.

It promotes proper spine alignment for kids in all sleeping positions. Leesa offers a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty and has free returns within the United States.

Leesa Mattress

Tuff & Needle Mattress

The Tuff & Needle mattress is an excellent pick for a twin mattress for kids. In general, this mattress supports and works for many children. It offers good edge support and durability for children, especially as they jump and play on the bed!

A pro tip about the Tuft & Needle mattress is that it easily responds to movement. Hence, it's an ideal choice for children who are restless sleepers. The Tuft & Needle mattress is a very affordable option on this list and comes with a 100-night sleep trial so kids can try out the bed to see if it’s a good fit.

Tuff & Needle Mattress

Purple Hybrid Mattress

Purple is another company known for having great mattresses. The Purple Hybrid Mattress is made of transition foam and supportive coils, which is Purple's firmest mattress yet. It features the company's unique GelFlex Grid, a layer in the mattress that wraps each coil individually. This means it hits all pressure points, promoting a great night's rest.

We recommend it for kids because it's a mattress that supports all sleeping positions and helps support kids as they grow into adulthood. The Purple Hybrid Mattress is hypoallergenic, made with nontoxic materials, and easy to spot-clean with a mild detergent.

Purple Hybrid Mattress

Puffy Original Mattress

The Puffy Original Mattress is an excellent option as a mattress for kids that easily overheat during the night. It's an all-foam model with a 10-inch high profile that fits and works for most kids. On the top of the mattress is the highly adaptive cooling cloud foam. Puffy infuses gel into this foam to keep it from becoming too warm, so it's great for kids who run hot or live in warmer climates.

There's a transitional layer in the middle of the mattress consisting of 2 inches of the company's copyrighted Climate Comfort Foam. This is a breathable foam designed to optimize pressure relief while keeping the body cool. The bottom of the mattress is 6 inches of Firm Core Support Foam that promotes overall healthy spinal alignment.

Puffy Original Mattress

Selecting the best mattress for kids can be extremely challenging. We hope you now have a few options to help you navigate the process. It's important to know the individual needs of the kid you are buying the mattress for and its overall purpose in your household. Two of the most important criteria to keep in mind are the sleeping habits and the general preference of the kid you're purchasing the mattress for. We wish you luck on your search for the best kids' mattress.

Editors' Recommendations