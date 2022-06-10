The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

As much as some of us may love our favorite pillows, there comes a time when it’s best to place them into retirement. If you like the specialized comfort of memory foam pillows, you might be interested in what the Nolah pillow has to offer.

Nolah bills its Squishy Pillow as a pillow that “sleeps cool while comfortably cradling your head and neck.” Does it really work like this? Fortunately for everyone, I’ve had the opportunity to try Nolah’s Squishy Pillow on my own bed. Here’s my Nolah Squishy Pillow review.

What’s the Deal with Nolah’s Squishy Pillow?

Perhaps you’ve already heard of Nolah due to their mattresses. Did you know that they also offer plenty more bedding supplies, from adjustable bases to bedsheets? Nolah has taken its mission of better sleep technology and applied it to pillows. According to Nolah, “The Nolah Squishy Pillow adjusts in firmness and feel, creating individualized comfort. The shredded foam inner chamber provides support and naturally keeps cool, while the outer chamber offers responsive cushioning.”

At first, the Squishy Pillows may not look like much. But once you unpack and unroll these pillows, you start to get a better sense of what they’re about. They’re filled with loose, cube-cut contouring foam, they’re wrapped in bamboo-polyester blend covers, and they’re available in Queen size.

How Does This Pillow Work in Bed?

The pillows come pre-loaded with extra foam. If you prefer less voluminous pillows, Nolah’s Squishy Pillows have zippable covers and double chambers that make it easy to adjust the foam filling to your ideal amount. If you’re more of a stomach sleeper, you may prefer less filling. If you sleep more on your back and/or your side, you may want more filling.

If you opt for more filling in your pillows, keep in mind that these make for big pillows. While all my Queen size pillowcases fit Nolah’s Squishy Foam pillows, some of them do fit more snugly. When you’re looking for pillowcases to use on these pillows, make sure you use Queen size pillowcases at a minimum, and you might even want to try King size pillowcases depending on the make of the pillowcases and sheet sets.

What Are the Features of the Nolah Squishy Pillow?

If you’re like me and you appreciate the finer things in life in your bedroom, you may appreciate what Nolah has to offer:

Set includes two Queen-size pillows

Each pillow has a polyester-bamboo cover, and each pillow has two zipper-enclosed chambers to house the foam filling

Each pillow is generously stuffed with loose polyurethane foam shreds inside, and the double chambers make for easy adjustment

OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified for purity and safety

Loose shredded foam filling inside makes for the pillow’s “squishy” feeling outside

What Do I Like About the Nolah Squishy Pillow?

They’re very comfortable : These pillows strike a nice balance of comforting softness and supportive firmness.

They’re sturdy : Even after I use the pillows all night, they hold their shape and recover their fullness once I get out of bed.

They’re big : I promise I’m not exaggerating! They’re so big that they might even work as body pillows, depending on your preference for body pillows .

They squash the stereotypical assumptions of memory foam pillows : If you tend to stay away from traditional memory foam pillows, Nolah’s shredded foam filling, as opposed to a single large block of memory foam, makes for the signature “squishy” feel (which makes it the best memory foam pillow) and a cooler feel.

What Do I Not Like About the Nolah Squishy Pillow?

They’re big : It’s not really a personal complaint from me, but these pillows are so big that you’ll need to check your pillowcases to make sure they fit.

They’re pricey : Nolah’s Squishy Pillows not only have a premium feel, but also premium pricing. If you’re on a tight budget, you might have a hard time justifying as much as nearly 200 dollars for two pillows, let alone two pillows that are not made with the kinds of premium natural ingredients that some of Nolah’s competitors use.

FAQs for the Nolah Squishy Pillow

How Comfortable Is the Pillow, Really?

It’s designed to be customizable, so at least on paper, this should be comfortable for everyone. I’ve honestly had a great experience with Nolah’s Squishy Pillows thus far. But if you prefer more of a down pillow-like experience, you might want to peruse our list of exceptional down pillow alternatives.

Are These Pillows Machine Washable?

Yes and no. Please do not place any of the foam filling in the washer! But for the bamboo-polyester cover, it’s easily machine washable.

What Are Nolah’s Return and Warranty Policies?

Fortunately, Nolah provides a 120-day sleep trial and a two-year limited warranty that should provide some peace of mind.

What About “The Stench”?

When my Nolah pillows first arrived, I noticed a faint iteration of that standard “fresh from the factory new pillow odor”. Yet within 24 hours, that already weak odor was gone.

Should You Buy the Nolah Squishy Pillow for Your Own Bed?

My final verdict is yes. Nolah’s pillows are a bit on the pricey side, but I’m honestly convinced that the Nolah Squishy Pillows are worth it. I’ve found these pillows very comfortable, not too hot at all, and nice additions to my bed. These pillows feel great to sleep on, and they help me feel better the next morning.

If you need more help in upgrading your bedroom, take a look at our complete guide to eco-friendly mattresses, our list of the best pillows for neck pain, and these expert-backed tips for better sleep. Good night, and good luck in building your perfect bed.

Editors' Recommendations