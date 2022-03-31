There is a direct relationship between temperature and sleep. A hot sleeping environment can ruin a good night of rest, especially if dealing with a sweaty pillowcase. Standard pillowcases retain heat and feel warm. You are constantly turning over to find the cool side for temporary relief. The best cooling pillows reduce sweating, overheating, and the general discomfort of sleeping hot.

While a cooling pillow can be more expensive than a regular pillow, we recommend it for a better night's sleep. A cooling pillow is a type of pillow constructed to increase airflow and draw heat away from the body to prevent heat retention. They achieve this because they are infused with gel, graphite, or copper materials that help draw heat away from your body. They are typically made with cover fabrics like cotton or rayon, which are moisture-wicking and increase breathability.

Our best cooling pillow picks encompass a diverse assortment of different covers, materials, and contouring designs. If your current sweaty pillow is keeping you awake at night, keep reading to find our pick of the best cooling pillows for 2022.

Saatva Latex Pillow

The Saatva Latex Pillow has several benefits that make it an excellent option for a cooling pillow. It has a chambered design with a core containing shredded Talalay latex and an inner pillow cushioned with plush microdenier material to maximize cooling. The Saatva Latex Pillow has gusseted sides, which help support the neck and support the spine. The pillow's cover is 100% organic cotton that is super soft while regulating temperature quite well. It's budget-friendly, and you can save money by purchasing a set.

Saatva Latex Pillow

GhostBed GhostPillow

Many reviewers praise this pillow for being the coolest pillow on the market. The GhostBed GhostPillow has an array of cooling features that reduce heat retention. This pillow has a 6-inch loft and medium-firm feel and is excellent for all sleeping positions. The GhostBed GhostPillow is especially beneficial to people with head and neck pain because of its contoured shape. Its core comprises a solid piece of memory foam that is aerated to promote air circulation. There is also an inner cover made of a mesh cotton fabric for added ventilation. This cooling pillow stands out because the outer zippered cover is made of the proprietary Ghost Ice fabric. This is fabric unique to the brand engineered to feel cool to the touch.

GhostBed GhostPillow

The Helix Ultra-Cool Pillow

This is a tremendous all-around cooling pillow that will suit almost anyone's needs. It has a cool-to-the-touch feel, is machine washable, and perfectly fits a pillowcase. The Helix Ultra-Cool Pillow's outer fabric is cotton and it's filled with a microfiber down-alternative that keeps you cool. The pillow also features phase change material, which means it absorbs and regulates excess heat. It's a medium-height pillow that will support all sleeping positions and keep the neck and spine aligned. This pillow is also unique in that it is designed to fight potential allergens and microbes to maintain cleanliness. Helix offers a 100-night trial during which you can return the pillow for a full refund.

The Helix Ultra-Cool Pillow

Brooklyn Bedding's Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

Brooklyn Bedding's Cooling Memory Foam pillow is another great option for those wanting a cooling memory foam pillow. It comes in two height options to suit a variety of sleep positions. The pillow is covered in a knit cover designed for enhanced breathability and comes in queen and king sizes. It is made of open-cell memory foam, so it will not trap as much heat as denser foams in other cooling pillows. The inside fill is made of copper-graphite and promotes greater breathability with antimicrobial benefits. The company offers a 120-night sleep trial, and purchases come with a 10-year warranty.

Brooklyn Bedding's Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

The Sleep Number's True Temp Pillow

This is the most comfortable cooling pillow on our list. The Sleep Number's True Temp Pillow uses 37.5 technology to keep your body cool throughout the night. The cover is made of polyethylene and polyester with an added 37.5 infused polyester fiberfill, designed to keep your temperature at an ideal 37.5 degrees centigrade, making the pillow very plush and comfortable. The Sleep Number's True temp Pillow comes in three shapes designed to fit the way you sleep. Our favorite is the ultimate shape which has three removable inserts for your ideal height and support for your sleeping position.

The Sleep Number's True Temp Pillow

The Casper Foam Pillow

While this pillow doesn't feature cooling technology, it's gotten rave reviews. The Casper Foam Pillow has tiny channels throughout the foam for increased airflow and a more breathable pillow. It's a tremendous all-around pillow that will suit all sleeping positions and maintain its proper shape after use. The outer cover is machine washable, so this is also a bonus.

The Casper Foam Pillow

The Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow

The Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow stands out on this list because it features shredded memory foam infused with cooling gel. When the foam is shredded, air can better circulate, whereas a solid foam will generally retain more heat. The fill is entirely adjustable to find the best height for you. Thanks to the bamboo cover, it has a soft, plush feel and provides ample neck support. Another huge selling point is that the entire pillow is machine washable. The Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow is also Greenguard Gold-certified. This means all materials pass stringent guidelines, release low chemical emissions, and emit minimal gases. The foam, on the other hand, is CertiPUR-US-certified so you don't have to worry about unsafe chemicals and heavy metals. It's hypoallergenic, too, preventing dust mites and other allergens from disturbing your sleep.

The Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most comfortable cooling pillow? Sleep Number's True Temp pillow is the most comfortable cooling pillow on the market today. This is due in part to it coming in three different models: classic, contour, and ultimate. The pillow allows you to sleep at the right temperature with its temperature-balancing technology. It attracts moisture and active particles to help pull away heat and humidity throughout the night. What is the coolest pillow on the market? Many reviewers say the Ghostbed GhostPillow is the coolest pillow on the market. It has a two-stage cooling system that adjusts to your body temperature throughout the night. The Ghost Ice cover is breathable and instantly cool to the touch which neutralizes heat on both sides of the pillow. Its core is made of aerated gel memory foam for continuous airflow. Do self-cooling pillows work? Yes, self-cooling pillows come with an external gel or water layer. This works to absorb body heat from your head and neck and disperse it across the gel or water layer. This cools down the body and increases breathability to keep you in a deep sleep.

Cooling pillows can be a lifesaver for those who overheat at night and for anyone suffering from a sleeping disorder. There are many different types of cooling pillows on the market, and you will be able to find one that suits your sleeping needs and budget. By choosing the best cooling pillows of 2022, you can set yourself up for a great night of sleep!

