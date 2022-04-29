The 6 Best King-Size Mattress Toppers for Extra Comfort

Do you have a hard time sleeping at night? Is your mattress too firm, or is your partner keeping you awake? While it might be tempting to buy a new bed, if your current king-size mattress is less than 10 years old, a king-sized mattress topper may be a better and more affordable solution.

Couples generally prefer a king-size mattress because it gives them extra room to spread out and be more comfortable. But while you have more space, this still doesn't mean the mattress itself is ideal. Everyone has different sleep positions and needs different options for a mattress. A mattress topper is an excellent option for relieving pressure points when a mattress is too soft or firm. It's an additional removable layer of comfort and support, like adding an extra cushion to the mattress. It's called a topper because it's laid on top of the mattress. Toppers are a great option for changing the feel and comfort of a mattress without buying a new one. They also absorb a lot of the mattress's surface wear and tear and extend the life expectancy.

Mattress toppers come in a variety of different materials and types. Some even feature cooling aspects to help sleepers prevent overheating. Everyone will have different needs, and ultimately the best king-size mattress topper will be based on what type of sleeping position you use and your overall comfort level. We'll highlight our favorite picks for king-size mattress toppers and explain what makes them stand out.

The Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper

The Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper is ideal for all sleeping positions and is made of eco-friendly material. According to reviewers, the Avocado Organic Latex is one of the most supportive and pressure-relieving toppers. It supports your low back and neck with additional soft cushioning around the hips and shoulders. This allows you to not sink in like traditional memory foam. Instead, it provides more bounce, making it ideal for all sleep positions.

Its eco-friendly and high-quality materials are what make this king-size mattress topper stand out on the list. The topper is handmade in California and is Greenguard Gold certified. The latex rubber foam is GOLS organic certified. It comes with a hefty price tag, but it offers a 1-year risk-free trial period and a 10-year warranty.

The Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper

The PlushBeds Latex Mattress Topper

The PlushBeds Latex Mattress Topper offers a wide range of thickness and firmness options so that most sleepers will find adequate support and pressure relief. Regardless of their body size, sleeping position, or preferences. The 3- to 4-inch toppers provide more pressure relief while supporting hips and shoulders to align the spine. The 5- to 8-inch options are better suited for heavier sleepers as it prevents excess sinkage. It provides pressure relief without excessive sinkage because of the Talalay latex. Latex is naturally breathable and traps less heat, so it is an excellent option for sleepers who tend to overheat. While returns are not permitted, PlushBeds offers free shipping in the U.S. and provides a 5-year warranty.

The PlushBeds Latex Mattress Topper

The Tempur-Topper Supreme from Tempur-Pedic

This mattress topper is an excellent option for those who experience shoulder and neck pain and any pressure point discomfort. The Tempur-Topper Supreme from Tempur-Pedic is a 3-inch contouring memory foam topper. It provides substantial cushioning, and the Tempur foam material supports and contours your body shape and weight.

It's an excellent option for couples because the memory foam isolates any motion. So if your partner tosses and turns, you will not be disturbed on your side of the bed. It's super easy to care for as the cover is removable and washable. Tempur-Pedic offers free shipping in the U.S. and a 10-year warranty.

The Tempur-Topper Supreme from Tempur-Pedic

GhostBed Memory Foam Topper

While memory foam can make for a very comfortable mattress topper, it's not the best for keeping you cool at night as memory foam absorbs and trap body heat. The GhostBed Memory Foam Topper is a unique option because it has channels throughout the foam that allow the air to flow freely towards the surface. The foam is also infused with gel for added breathability, and the cover is made of the company's Ghost Ice Fabric, which is cool to the touch.

The GhostBed Memory Foam Topper is an excellent topper for those wanting to extend the longevity of their mattress. It measures 3 inches thick, and the foam is divided into five different firmness zones. These five zones create more support around the middle of the body and a softer feel for lighter body areas. This keeps the body in neutral alignment and promotes a great night's rest. The cover is removable, waterproof, and machine washable, and GhostBed provides free shipping anywhere in the U.S. While the company does not allow returns, they offer a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.

GhostBed Memory Foam Topper

Saatva Mattress Toppers

Saatva offers three mattress toppers to choose from, each made of a different material. All sleepers will find a topper that is ideal for their body type and sleep position. Their lowest price point topper is made of foam and has the firmest feel of the three. It is 1.5 inches thick and consists of a single high-density polyfoam that conforms closely to your body and improves overall alignment.

Next is graphite, which is the thickest option. It has a 3-inch profile and contains two layers. The top layer is memory foam infused with cooling graphite, and the base is high-density foam. It's a medium-soft feel, and many side sleepers find the topper exceptionally comfortable. The last is a balance of the other two and latex. It has a 1.5-inch profile, and the Talalay latex is ventilated with small holes to circulate air freely. This pushes air to the surface and keeps you cool, so this topper is an excellent option for hot sleepers.

All three feature a cover made of breathable organic cotton and feature elastic corner bands that keep the topper in place. Saatva offers a 45-night sleep trial and provides free shipping in the U.S.

Saatva Mattress Toppers

Brooklyn Bedding Toppers

Brooklyn Bedding offers several mattress toppers to help find your personal preference and suit anyone's budget. Their most budget-friendly option is the Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper. This topper contours to your body to evenly distribute your weight and is made of solid memory foam with a cooling gel infusion that disperses body heat. This keeps you cool, improves your alignment, and cushions the body to alleviate pressure and pain. It also provides motion isolation by absorbing motion from your partner and preventing it from reaching your side of the bed.

This topper has two thickness options and is an excellent option for those wanting to extend the life of their current mattress. One con about this topper is that it does not come with a cover, so you need to spot-clean the foam or invest in a cover. Each topper comes with a 3-year warranty and a 30-night trial period.

Brooklyn Bedding Toppers

As you can see, there isn't one answer or one option for choosing a king-size mattress topper. Each topper offers unique benefits that depend on your personal preferences. Try out a few different types of toppers to find one best for you.

Editors' Recommendations