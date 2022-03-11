My Thoughts on the Finch Natural Latex Mattress From Nest

If you’ve been researching the best mattress to buy, you’ve undoubtedly come across the latex mattresses option. As with other types of mattresses, not all latex models are created equally. While I haven’t had the opportunity to try every latex mattress out there, I did recently get to spend some nights on the Finch 100% Natural Latex Mattress (medium firmness), and I was very impressed.

Nest Bedding has been around since 2011 and is one of the first mattress manufacturers to pioneer the “bed-in-a-box” concept. The company recently rebranded their mattresses to aptly be named after types of birds, such as the Finch, Owl, Sparrow, and even the Stork for their convertible crib. Nest has made a name for itself as a leader in healthy sleep by only using clean-certified materials in all of their mattresses and by not jacking up the prices for the added feature.

You might be wondering why someone would want a latex mattress over, say, a hybrid or memory foam mattress. Like other mattresses, how a latex mattress sleeps (comfort, support, cooling, etc.) is subjective and varies from person to person. However, latex mattresses reign supreme in longevity, sustainability, and hypoallergenic properties.

What I Tested

The Finch Natural Latex mattress is composed of CertiPur-US certified Oeko-Tex Standard 100 latex foam. Other materials include organic knit cotton, Joma Wool, and Eco-Flex polyfoam. Unlike many hybrid mattresses on the market with several layers of material within their beds, the Finch has three specific components.

A 6-inch firm base layer of Oeko-Tex-Certified Natural Dunlop latex gives the mattress its structure and durability while delivering sleeping support to provide support for the sleeper.

A 3-inch layer of Continuous Pour Oeko-Tex-Certified Natural Dunlop latex determines the bed’s firmness level and creates a consistent density throughout the mattress.

A 1.5-inch top layer of Eco-Flex polyfoam is quilted with organic cotton and Joma Wool to give the mattress a natural bounce, support, and prevent flattening over time.

First Impression

Delivery

The very first impression for anyone who orders a mattress online occurs when the box arrives at their doorstep. This first impression hasn’t been a good one for some mattresses I’ve reviewed, and it’s a common problem for all mattress companies. Beds are big, bulky, and heavy, so they need a box that can withstand the elements and disgruntled parcel carriers. Not all direct-to-consumer mattress companies offer this.

However, in Nest’s case, they did. It’s possible that I got lucky, but the box arrived in almost pristine condition. Reinforced edges and grip cut-outs at the top and bottom of the box made it easy to move with two people and manageable with just one.

Unboxing & Set-Up

The dimensions of the Finch queen-size mattress are 60 W x 80 L x 10.5 H in inches and fits most queen bed frames. It’s 120 pounds, making unboxing and positioning doable with one person, but I highly suggest two. Once placed, following the unpackaging instructions online made unwrapping the mattress a breeze and could be done by one person. Once removed, the bed fully expanded quickly in under ten minutes.

While all new beds possess some level of factory scent when first opened, the Finch mattress off-gassed super fast. That was likely due partly to Nest letting the comfort layer foam off-gas in the factory before delivery. There was no noticeable smell after about half an hour. It’s just another benefit of natural latex mattresses.

My Take on this Latex Mattress

Sleeping on a Finch latex mattress is hard to describe. It contours your body like memory foam, yet it feels more supportive and doesn’t have the same sinking feeling. Latex is naturally springy, so it’s responsive like a hybrid mattress and provides greater ease of movement. The main takeaway is that it’s super comfortable, supportive, and is excellent at relieving pressure from your body’s stress points.

Nest offers many unique features in the Finch mattress to accompany the 365-night trial that is standard with all their beds. The Finch, Owl, and Sparrow mattresses come with Nest’s Lifetime Renewal Exchange (LRE). This benefit allows Nest mattress owners to exchange the top comfort layer of their bed for free at any time.

Nest is one of the few companies in the bedding game to offer its customers this type of extended service. Because of it, the brand stands out as being one of the most sustainable by keeping people in the same mattress for longer. All Nest beds also come with a lifetime warranty and are made in the USA.

Who’s It For?

The queen-size Finch mattress from Nest is great for anyone but specifically geared towards those who want the most sustainable sleeping experience. Every person has a different experience on a bed due to different body types and sleep preferences. Being a combination sleeper, meaning I sleep on my side, back, and stomach, I felt that the mattress delivered comfort and support for all sleeping preferences.

Comfort/Support

With mattresses, comfort and support go hand-in-hand. The level of personal comfort a bed provides depends mainly on the amount of support each sleeper prefers. It’s important to note that I’m 5’11” and around 200 pounds. I found the Finch at a medium firmness to be right in my wheelhouse for support. It wasn’t too firm, yet I didn’t sink into it too deeply. Heavier sleepers might disagree and want to try the firm option for additional support.

Side Sleepers : My preferred sleeping style is on my side, and I found that the Finch really shines in this position. The top polyfoam layer relieved pressure from my knees, hips, shoulders, and neck while keeping everything aligned through the night.

: My preferred sleeping style is on my side, and I found that the Finch really shines in this position. The top polyfoam layer relieved pressure from my knees, hips, shoulders, and neck while keeping everything aligned through the night. Back Sleepers : While the Finch is an all-foam mattress, it definitely doesn’t have that sinking sensation that memory foam can have. It had the perfect amount of give, and like on my side, I felt full-body support.

: While the Finch is an all-foam mattress, it definitely doesn’t have that sinking sensation that memory foam can have. It had the perfect amount of give, and like on my side, I felt full-body support. Stomach Sleepers : The Finch really surprised me when it came to stomach sleeping. Other beds I’ve tested with the same firmness level didn’t provide enough support when sleeping on your stomach. My mid-section would sink in and put too much pressure on my lower back. But, thanks to latex’s natural bounciness and supportive nature, the Finch mattress provided a comfortable stomach sleeping experience. However, it wasn’t as comfortable as on my back or side. So if your primary sleeping position is on your stomach, you might want to look into the firm model.

: The Finch really surprised me when it came to stomach sleeping. Other beds I’ve tested with the same firmness level didn’t provide enough support when sleeping on your stomach. My mid-section would sink in and put too much pressure on my lower back. But, thanks to latex’s natural bounciness and supportive nature, the Finch mattress provided a comfortable stomach sleeping experience. However, it wasn’t as comfortable as on my back or side. So if your primary sleeping position is on your stomach, you might want to look into the firm model. Edge Support: While sleeping at the edge of the Finch mattress, I never felt as though I might fall off. There is some sinkage when sitting on the edge, but not so much to where you slide off. Overall the edge support is average.

Coolness

Many mattress manufacturers work hard to develop a mattress that doesn’t retain heat, preventing you from sweating through your sheets. Nest didn’t have to work quite as hard with the Finch since natural latex is better at cooling than most synthetic foams. Plus, the organic cotton covering and topper allow for maximum airflow. The Finch provides a sweat-free sleeping experience in hot or cold weather paired with Nest’s luxury bamboo temperature-controlling sheets.

Motion Transfer

Because rubber (latex) is synonymous with bounciness, some latex mattresses on the market don’t score very well in the motion transfer department. However, with the Finch, the comfort foam top later does an excellent job of reducing motion transfer. Motion is not entirely isolated as with memory foam. Still, movement from my partner was negligible and didn’t disturb my sleep.

What I Like About the Finch Mattress

There’s not much to dislike about Nest’s Finch all-natural latex mattress. But the bed really shines in these three areas.

Craftsmanship

While the composition of the 3-layered Finch latex mattress is not complex, it’s very evident that Nest goes out of its way to use the absolute best materials. The construction is not only durable, but it’s also eye-pleasing. This attention to detail provides a level of luxury that some other brands overlook.

Comfort and Support

Personally, the Finch is my favorite of all the mattresses I’ve reviewed. It’s likely because I slept on a memory foam mattress for many years prior and am used to a foam mattress over a hybrid. The support the Finch provides is far superior to my old memory foam. At the same time, the plush cotton-covered comfort foam layer still gives you that contouring sensation without sinking too far in. Bottom line, I’ve had an excellent sleep on the Finch mattress.

Cooling

Being a hot sleeper, waking up soaked in sweat is a primary concern when choosing any mattress. The Finch kept me cool despite being heavily covered in blankets to stay warm in the winter months, which is the usual culprit for my night sweats.

Sustainability

Since sustainability is important to me personally, knowing that the Finch is one of the most sustainable mattress choices helps me sleep better at night. These days sustainability is no joking matter to many people. Making choices that help the planet is a primary source of stress. Knowing you’ve made a sustainable choice can actually help some people sleep better.

What I Didn’t Like About the Finch Mattress

Affordability

In general, mattresses aren’t typically considered a low-cost purchase. Like almost anything these days, you get what you pay for. With the Finch from Nest, you’re going to have to pay a premium for the high-quality materials and craftsmanship. However, this could be a deal-breaker for some people.

Low-Profile

This characteristic is a very ticky-tacky complaint, but due to the 3-layer construction, the Finch sits a few inches lower to the ground than other types of mattresses that can be 14 inches or taller. If you’re using a platform that’s low to the ground, these lost inches could make a difference for some people who have trouble getting up and down.

Should You Buy the Finch Mattress?

While the Finch mattress by Nest is more expensive than some mattresses in its class, it’s a worthwhile investment. Latex mattresses last longer than any other. If sustainability and healthy sleep are a priority for you, this mattress is a must. Plus, the Finch’s comfort, support, and cooling capabilities are well worth the money.

