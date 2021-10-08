Shopping online is a convenient, efficient, and often easier way to buy things these days, which is why e-commerce has exploded over the past decade. However, while the buying part of the equation is often more pleasant and easy online, any time you buy something via your computer or phone, there’s the risk that it won’t be what you were expecting and hoping for. Then, not only do you have to invest more time in restarting your product search, but you also have to navigate the hassle of returning your online purchase (if even possible!) and possibly eat the cost of shipping.

In many ways, a great mattress seems like it would be one of the hardest products to buy online. After all, without being able to luxuriously flop down onto every mattress on the showroom floor to test them out, how will you know if the mattress is right for you? What if it’s not? Nectar has come up to an ingenious and generous solution to these problems with their beloved Nectar Memory Foam Mattress and their 365-night no-risk trial.

What Is The Nectar Mattress?

The Nectar Mattress is a surprisingly high-quality memory foam mattress with a price point that’s significantly lower than competitors in its class. Though it’s also available in the upgraded Nectar Premier Mattress and Nectar Premier Copper Mattress varieties, the standard Nectar mattress is amazingly supportive yet comfortable, masquerading as a significantly more expensive mattress than its $799 price tag would indicate.

The Nectar mattress is 12 inches thick and composed of five layers, each manufactured from premium materials. The outer quilted cool cover is made from a soft, breathable poly-blend with heat wicking, cooling technology to promote air flow and prevent nighttime sweating. Below that, the Nectar Smart Layer is a 3-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam featuring phase-change material that auto-adjusts to your body temperature to help keep you cool and dry. Below that, layers of supportive foam are both comfortable and responsive to help cradle the contours of your body whether you’re a side sleeper, back sleeper, or front sleeper. By adapting to your body shape and weight, the Nectar mattress eliminates pressure points and spinal, shoulder, and hip pain.

Due to the high-density memory foam, which displays properties of a viscous liquid, very little motion is transferred across the mattress, a recipe for a sound night of sleep even if you share your bed with a restless sleep companion. Finally, the Nectar mattress ships for free in a small, compact box and comes with two free pillows and luxurious sheets for free. It is backed by a lifetime warranty.

What is the Nectar 365 Night Trial?

The Nectar mattress seems to be nearly universally adored by customers, so the risk of buying the mattress sight unseen and hating it are slim, Nectar offers customers the most generous mattress trial period in the industry in case you are an outlier. Customers have 365 days from the date of purchase to return the Nectar mattress for a full refund. This means that there is a full year to sleep on the Nectar mattress every night and then decide to return it should you not like the mattress.

How Does the Nectar 365 Night Trial Work?

After placing your order for a Nectar mattress, you have 365 nights to try it out. The only caveat is that you cannot issue a return between nights 1-30. Nectar wants you to give the mattress 30 nights to see if you fall in love.

After night 30, if you are still dissatisfied, you can initiate a full refund. To do so, email returns@nectarsleep.com or call 1-888-425-4854. Nectar does not charge return shipping. Instead, they’ll send you a free label or help you find a local donation center for the mattress. You’ll owe nothing. After the return is complete or the donation is made, Nectar sends you a full refund in whatever form you originally paid for the mattress. As an added perk, you get to keep, donate, or dispose of the free pillows, sheets, or any other promotional products you got with your Nectar matures purchase.

What Happens After the Nectar 365 Night Trial?

Further evidence of their commitment to superior customer service, should you keep your Nectar mattress longer than the 365 Night Trial, you’ll have a lifetime warranty on the mattress.

Final Words

The Nectar 365 Night Trial is a pleasantly simple, hassle-free process and eliminates the risk of buying a mattress online without ever testing it out.

