Ever wonder what a tailgate party is? Learn how to throw this fan-favorite bonding event

When you hear of a tailgate party, you probably think of college football games where people go crazy in the parking lot. While that is a probable scenario, tailgating is so much more than cracking open a beer in the back of someone’s truck waiting for the event to start. It brings fans together in a way only those types of events can do. What is a tailgate party? Here are the ins and outs of this tradition and how to enjoy being a part of one.

The tailgating details

Tailgating is a large gathering of fans before a big event like a concert, festival, or sports game. It wouldn’t be a tailgating party without music, games, food, and drinks, using the tail (also known as the boot or trunk) of your car to hold everything. Sounds a little like an ancient feast or something, doesn’t it? If you have a large family that throws a party for every occasion, it’s like taking that and putting it in a parking lot.

Recommended Videos

Where you tailgate

To throw a tailgating party, you need space. You need room for all the cars, so you can’t do it somewhere like downtown with only one-way streets. Tailgating parties happen in parking lots or open fields connected to the event the people are there for.

Most sporting events will have a parking lot to tailgate in, while concerts and festivals are usually held where you park in a field. You may have to ask parking attendants where you can gather or call ahead to check that the venue doesn’t mind tailgating. If space is tight, you could create a row of friends and make that your tailgate headquarters.

What is the purpose of tailgating?

We love to celebrate, so it’s no surprise tailgating happens before a big event. It’s popular in the U.S. and Canada, so if you’re outside these places, you may never see one. You could try to introduce the concept if you feel up to it.

It’s a way for fans to get hyped up about the event, to share experiences and love for the artist or team, and to promote camaraderie. Fans may support their team on the field, but at the pregame, everyone is a part of the experience and they are there to have a good time.

What happens at a tailgate party?

Normally, you find people eating and drinking, and everything is shared within your group or with others parked by you. Just pop your trunk and plop down in your lawn chair to enjoy the good times.

Think of it as a giant picnic in a parking lot. It’s a potluck situation where everyone is assigned certain items to bring, so you don’t have all food and no way to cook or eat it, or there not be drinks. Friends mingle, kids get to be kids, food is shared, music is played, and everyone has a good time if a tailgating party is successful.

How a tailgate party goes

Want to throw a tailgating party? About to go to your first tailgate? While it is a contained party, there are rules and etiquette about how they go.

What to eat and drink

You can bring pretty much anything to a tailgate just as long as you follow the normal rules of food being outside. If it is too hot, things that need to be kept cold for health and safety purposes might not be a good idea. If it’s cold out, who would turn down a cup of hot chocolate or cider?

Ask the people in your party what they’d like to drink, but a cooler of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages for those who drink, and plenty of water is a must. For food, confirm who will have the grill, then plan out which meats everyone wants. Burgers, hot dogs, chicken, wings, steak, and brats are all great choices.

Don’t forget the sides. Think of what you would have at a cookout. Salads (potato, pasta, and the regular lettuce kind), chips and dip, chips and salsa, and regular chips will round things out. Don’t forget to designate someone to bring coolers, ice, napkins, plates, silverware, cups, and serving utensils.

What to bring

In addition to food, everyone needs to bring other items for themselves or the group. You want to be comfortable, so think of what you would want if you were at a parade or an outdoor concert.

Blankets

Chairs

Music/playlists

Games and toys for the kids

Games for the adults

Cornhole/bags setup

Sporting equipment (Frisbee, football, soccer ball)

Radio/speakers/TV

Chargers/power supply

When the tailgate is over

How long a tailgating party lasts is up to the people gathering. It could be one hour before the event or start the second the venue opens its doors. But when it’s over, please remember to treat the area with respect. Clean up after yourselves and apply Scout rules to leave no trace. The spot where your tailgating party is shouldn’t look like anyone was there when you are done and going into the event.

Singers and players have their warmups, and the fans have their tailgating. Create a playlist to keep the mood up, set up games for the adults and kids, and get the grill going. Tailgating is supposed to be a fun, relaxed community event to get everyone on the same page of respect before the main event starts. It doesn’t matter if there are only two of you or a dozen, you can appreciate a good tailgate party.