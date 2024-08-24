Knowing how to tailgate is the key to a good time

The first tailgate party was noted as being in 1869, which was during a Rutgers and Princeton college football game that they battled out in New Jersey. Today, you couldn’t imagine going to a football game or concert without at least a small tailgating party happening beforehand. If you have tickets to a big event and want to make it a social experience to remember, pack up all of your tailgating essentials, and then check out this list of do’s and don’ts — here’s how to tailgate the right way so everyone wins.

Tailgating starting point

How do you tailgate for the first time?

It’s all about the prep work if it is your first tailgate. Stick to the do’s, keep a positive attitude, and be happy that you get to see your favorite band or team play, and it will be nothing but an awesome time. It’s all about the energy you put out there, whether you are the point person or just bringing the ice. Tailgating parties are a community event, so jump in and be a contributing part of it.

Recommended Videos

How does tailgating work?

Tailgating works best when you not only follow social do’s, but remember the don’ts. It isn’t only about eating and drinking and then going to watch the game. To tailgate so everyone has fun, keep in mind you are with a group, and you all have to work together for it to work. It’s sort of like a group project in school, everyone has something to bring to the table. Whether you’re the grill master or in charge of the playlist, your job is important for the whole event to run smoothly.

The do’s of a tailgate party

Make it one heck of a tailgating party when you keep these do’s in mind.

See which vehicles will be in the group

Not everyone has to have a tailgate, or trunk, to participate. But if no one has room to set everything up, things get awkward. If anyone has a truck, that would be a good home base and anyone with a van or SUV would be appreciated. Larger trunks will have enough space to hold food and other items while providing places for kids to nap if the tailgate party lasts for hours.

Make sure someone takes care of the music

Even if you aren’t listening to it, you’ll notice when the music stops, it gets weird. Have someone in charge of curating a great playlist compatible with the type of event. If you are seeing everyone’s favorite band, that music or similar style would be great, but if you’re going to see a football game, you want hype music to get you ready.

Put someone in charge of doling out what to bring

From food to drinks to supplies, everyone needs to chip in. Once you’ve created the ultimate tailgate party list of what your group needs, make someone in charge of assigning it out, or at least make sure someone has volunteered for every item. A reminder text the day before (or the day of, depending on the time) wouldn’t hurt.

Support your team

It doesn’t matter if you are there to see a band or sports team, fans should go big in support. If someone didn’t dress up in team colors, the tailgate party is where you break out the face paint and get everyone in costume. The more into supporting the team or band everyone gets, the more fun the event will be.

Create a special team slogan

If you are at a college game, there is probably already some sort of team chant. If there is one already, make sure everyone in your group knows it to shout it out in the stands. If you’re at a concert or festival that doesn’t have a go-to slogan or chant, the time in the parking lot beforehand could be spent coming up with your own.

Get there at a decent time

You can’t tailgate if you show up 30 minutes before the event. Call the venue and see how early is too early to set up. You probably paid a small fortune for those tickets, so make it a whole event before the event to max out the memories.

The don’ts of a tailgate party

We want everyone to have the best time and enjoy the event, but it should be done with respect for the others around you and the venue.

Don’t skip the cleanup

Picking up after a party is never the most exciting part, but it has to be done. The area your group uses for the tailgate should look the same — or better — than it looked when you showed up. Pick up your trash and put everything away before you go into the event, so leaving will be a breeze, except for the traffic part. Don’t be gross and leave your mess.

Do not forget about special diets and kids

When it comes to food, not everyone likes steaks, burgers, and chicken. If you bring kids, they will likely want their go-to chicken nuggets. If there is someone in your group with a gluten allergy or is vegan or vegetarian, make sure there is something for them. Don’t exclude anyone. And, seriously, no one will say no to desserts. Don’t forget a sweet treat to end the tailgate.

Don’t leave everything to the day or the day before

There’s no way you will organize the whole tailgate party in one day. Everyone is going to the store the week of, so you don’t want to show up with the most random assortment because you didn’t plan ahead. You will most likely forget basics like utensils or chairs if you’re in a rush.

Don’t forget a cooler with attitude

Space in the car will be limited as it is, so don’t try to Tetris fit coolers in the trunk. Look for a cooler that has fun, hidden compartments, places to put utensils and accessories, or extra seating. Everything should serve two purposes these days.

Do not forget about the extras

From condiments to a first-aid kit, be prepared for anything. Since you won’t be inside the venue yet, services may not be readily available. A power source, jumper cables, clothing for weather changes, or even extra ice would never be a bad idea to have. For the food side, plain burgers would still be edible, but think about condiments and extra dressings for the main courses.

Don’t pack the extras separately

Speaking of those extras, don’t just throw them all in a plastic bag and call it a day. Being able to grab wanted items quickly will keep the stress down anyway, so get a box or container that has multiple compartments for all your tailgating essentials and set it up before the event.

Don’t forget to celebrate

It doesn’t matter if your team wins (it does, but it really doesn’t). You get to walk away with the win that you and your friends had an amazing time. If you run into anyone from the team or show after, make sure all participants know it’s time to put the win or loss aside and celebrate a good effort from everyone.

Tailgating parties are the best way for fans to come together, get hyped for the event, and have a shared experience to remember for the rest of their years. The whole thing becomes elevated when you know how to tailgate the right way — and know what not to do — so everyone, even the people not in your tailgating party, has a memorable and exciting time.