 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How to stay warm at a football game: The tips, tricks, and products you need

Keep warm and carry on with the best cold-weather tips and gear for surviving this football season

By
snow falling in football stadium
EFKS / Shutterstock

It’s weird to think that fall is just around the corner, and that means it’s about time for football and tailgating season. It also means packing, dressing, and prepping for long and potentially cold days outdoors enjoying both. Here’s our essential guide for knowing how to stay warm at a football game this season with the best tips, tricks, and gear.

Check the game-day weather forecast

Old statue of a man riding a horse in a snow-covered park in Boston park.
Sean Sweeney / Unsplash

It seems obvious, but checking the local hourly weather forecast in advance to know how and what to pack is key. Preparing for a brisk but dry fall day is significantly different than prepping for a slushy, frigid December night game. If you’re planning to tailgate before and/or after the game, you’ll also want to check the extended forecast.

Recommended Videos

Dress for the cold in layers

Man outside in the cold, throwing snow in the air.
Jakob Owens / Unsplash

As with hiking and pretty much any outdoor activity in the cold, dressing in layers is the best plan. Start with a good Merino wool base layer (the right thermal underwear is amazing), then add a midweight layer like a long-sleeve shirt or sweater (or two if you tend to run cold). Top it off with a jacket that’s appropriately weighted for the forecast. Fall calls for a midweight jacket, while deep winter games will no doubt require something more substantial, like a parka or heavyweight hooded coat. Ensure your outermost layer is wind- and weather-resistant, especially if there’s rain or snow on the horizon. For keeping warm in seriously cold football and tailgating outings, consider a down parka or even down pants, like the Ghost Whisperer from Mountain Hardwear.

Related

Don’t forget warm socks and boots

Closeup of man's feet wearing insulated winter boots in the snow.
Selwyn van Haaren / Unsplash

Almost nothing ruins a good time like freezing cold feet. It’s not only uncomfortable but even potentially dangerous in super-cold conditions. That’s why this tip is worth its own callout. Here again, we recommend Merino wool socks for the win. Wear a pair of warm Merino wool socks and pack an extra pair for good measure if you’re heading to a winter football game. If you don’t mind splurging, heated socks are a game-changer for cold-weather football games.

Warm, insulated boots are important, too. Consider a pair that’s water-resistant or, even better, waterproof, especially if you’re staring down a wet-weather game.

Cover your head and hands, too

Closeup of two hands in winter gloves holding a snowball.
Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash

Keeping your head and hands covered is important, too. We recommend a warm, thick wool hat that’s fleece-lined for maximum warmth and comfort. Ditto for keeping your hands and fingers from freezing. Properly weighted cold-weather gloves or mittens are essential. Pack disposable chemical heat packs or, even better, eco-friendly rechargeable heating packs for next-level game-day warmth.

Pack the right “furniture”

Row of empty seats at a stadium.
Steve DiMatteo / Unsplash

Stadium seating gets cold fast, especially after sitting for hours on game day. The key is to separate yourself from whatever cold surface you’re sitting on. Packing a seating pad or bench pad can make all the difference. Even better, consider a heated seating pad or heated blanket (consider a couples-sized option if you’ll be with a significant other!). Electric and battery-powered options (like this heated pad from Ignik) can last for hours, even on the highest setting, ensuring your butt stays toasty warm quarter after quarter. Just pack your favorite portable battery pack, and you’re ready to roll!

Eat a hearty meal or snacks

Tight closeup of meat and eggs on a grill.
Sandie Clarke / Unsplash

Eating a hearty meal before bedtime is one of the oldest tricks in the book for campers looking to keep warm in the cold. That same trick works wonders for fans looking to stay toasty during an all-day football outing, too. High-calorie (usually high-fat) foods — think burgers, fries, nuts, eggs, and pizza — will not only fuel you all day but help stoke your body’s furnace to stave off that cold-weather chill. Instead of one super-heavy meal, consider spreading out your snacking throughout the day to maintain that fuel and body heat for the whole game.

Drink something hot

Closeup of a person pouring hot coffee from a thermos while outside in the snow.
Jonas Jacobsson / Unsplash

We’re not going to tell you not to indulge in an ice-cold beer or three on game day. But a hot drink (coffee, tea, or cocoa) works wonders for keeping you warm. Plan to pack your own if your destination stadium allows, or grab something at the concession stand right before the game.

Don’t forget to move

Young person cheering in the stands at a football game.
Joshua Hanson / Unsplash

Sitting for hours (especially in the cold) will only make you colder. While you probably won’t be able to squeeze in a full aerobic workout from your painfully small stadium seat, moving around even a little bit can help warm your body. Stand up, clap your hands, wave your arms around (when your team scores anyway, lest you look like a loon) — do whatever you can to move more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
You can now stream the original Shōgun miniseries — here’s how
You can now stream the original Shōgun from the '80s!
Yoko Shimada and Richard Chamberlain in Shogun.

After making a tremendous debut earlier this year, FX and Hulu's Shōgun is easily one of the top TV series of 2024. In addition to being critically acclaimed, Shōgun is such a massive hit that FX is already planning additional seasons to what was originally a standalone adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 novel. It was also one of Hulu's most-streamed series of the year, so it's understandable why FX wants to keep the show going.

This isn't the first time that Shōgun has taken audiences by storm. The original TV adaptation of Shōgun from 1980 was widely considered one of the greatest miniseries ever made. It also had the distinction of being the first and only U.S. production to be filmed entirely in Japan. At the time the new Shōgun premiered earlier this year, the original miniseries wasn't available to stream. But thanks to the new adaptation, fans can now find the 1980 incarnation of Shōgun on one of the major streaming services.
Where is the original Shōgun available to stream?

Read more
You only have 30 minutes: How to clean your home quickly
You can do this with these tips and tricks
A freshly cleaned living room in an apartment

Cleaning your house or apartment may seem daunting. Whether you're feeling less productive during the day because of the clutter around your apartment or if you have some last-minute guests coming over, you might assume that you don't have the time or energy to clean your home.

If you don't have time for a deep clean, these tricks on how to clean your home quickly will work, especially if you anticipate having guests over. They will give the impression that you spent hours cleaning and tidying up when, in reality, you just gave your place a complete once-over.
Cleaning essentials for your house or apartment
Nothing expedites your last-minute cleaning efforts like the right arsenal of tools. We listed some of the necessary tools below, but the world of cleaning products is endless. Choose products that get the job done. We're partial to eco-friendly products without harsh chemicals.

Read more
If you love Masters of the Air, you need to watch this Apple TV+ documentary
Love Masters of the Air? Watch this documentary
Austin Butler and Callum Turner in Masters of the Air.

Much like the other World War II miniseries that Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have produced, Masters of the Air tells the true story of the 100th bomb group, who served in the Air Force during World War II. The series is set to debut its finale on Apple TV Plus on March 15, and now, we've learned that it will be accompanied by a documentary that tells the true story of the soldiers who are so central to the show.

The documentary, which is called The Bloody Hundredth, was produced by Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and will be narrated by Tom Hanks.
“Directed by Mark Herzog and long-time Spielberg collaborator Laurent Bouzereau, the hour-long documentary spotlights the true stories of several characters and real-life airmen featured in “Masters of the Air” including John Egan (played by Callum Turner), Gale Cleven (played by Austin Butler), Harry Crosby (played by Anthony Boyle), Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal (played by Nate Mann), Frank Murphy (played by Jonas Moore), Alexander Jefferson (played by Brandon Cook), Richard Macon (played by Josiah Cross), as well as veterans John “Lucky” Luckadoo, Robert Wolf, and many others. From the shock of Pearl Harbor to the joy of VE Day, “The Bloody Hundredth” is a record of what was endured and achieved by a group of young Americans when their country and the world needed them most.”
The documentary is produced by Spielberg, Hanks and Gary Goetzman, and will likely be the perfect complement to Masters of the Air as the show wraps its run.

Read more