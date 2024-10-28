Keep warm and carry on with the best cold-weather tips and gear for surviving this football season

It’s weird to think that fall is just around the corner, and that means it’s about time for football and tailgating season. It also means packing, dressing, and prepping for long and potentially cold days outdoors enjoying both. Here’s our essential guide for knowing how to stay warm at a football game this season with the best tips, tricks, and gear.

Check the game-day weather forecast

It seems obvious, but checking the local hourly weather forecast in advance to know how and what to pack is key. Preparing for a brisk but dry fall day is significantly different than prepping for a slushy, frigid December night game. If you’re planning to tailgate before and/or after the game, you’ll also want to check the extended forecast.

Recommended Videos

Dress for the cold in layers

As with hiking and pretty much any outdoor activity in the cold, dressing in layers is the best plan. Start with a good Merino wool base layer (the right thermal underwear is amazing), then add a midweight layer like a long-sleeve shirt or sweater (or two if you tend to run cold). Top it off with a jacket that’s appropriately weighted for the forecast. Fall calls for a midweight jacket, while deep winter games will no doubt require something more substantial, like a parka or heavyweight hooded coat. Ensure your outermost layer is wind- and weather-resistant, especially if there’s rain or snow on the horizon. For keeping warm in seriously cold football and tailgating outings, consider a down parka or even down pants, like the Ghost Whisperer from Mountain Hardwear.

Don’t forget warm socks and boots

Almost nothing ruins a good time like freezing cold feet. It’s not only uncomfortable but even potentially dangerous in super-cold conditions. That’s why this tip is worth its own callout. Here again, we recommend Merino wool socks for the win. Wear a pair of warm Merino wool socks and pack an extra pair for good measure if you’re heading to a winter football game. If you don’t mind splurging, heated socks are a game-changer for cold-weather football games.

Warm, insulated boots are important, too. Consider a pair that’s water-resistant or, even better, waterproof, especially if you’re staring down a wet-weather game.

Cover your head and hands, too

Keeping your head and hands covered is important, too. We recommend a warm, thick wool hat that’s fleece-lined for maximum warmth and comfort. Ditto for keeping your hands and fingers from freezing. Properly weighted cold-weather gloves or mittens are essential. Pack disposable chemical heat packs or, even better, eco-friendly rechargeable heating packs for next-level game-day warmth.

Pack the right “furniture”

Stadium seating gets cold fast, especially after sitting for hours on game day. The key is to separate yourself from whatever cold surface you’re sitting on. Packing a seating pad or bench pad can make all the difference. Even better, consider a heated seating pad or heated blanket (consider a couples-sized option if you’ll be with a significant other!). Electric and battery-powered options (like this heated pad from Ignik) can last for hours, even on the highest setting, ensuring your butt stays toasty warm quarter after quarter. Just pack your favorite portable battery pack, and you’re ready to roll!

Eat a hearty meal or snacks

Eating a hearty meal before bedtime is one of the oldest tricks in the book for campers looking to keep warm in the cold. That same trick works wonders for fans looking to stay toasty during an all-day football outing, too. High-calorie (usually high-fat) foods — think burgers, fries, nuts, eggs, and pizza — will not only fuel you all day but help stoke your body’s furnace to stave off that cold-weather chill. Instead of one super-heavy meal, consider spreading out your snacking throughout the day to maintain that fuel and body heat for the whole game.

Drink something hot

We’re not going to tell you not to indulge in an ice-cold beer or three on game day. But a hot drink (coffee, tea, or cocoa) works wonders for keeping you warm. Plan to pack your own if your destination stadium allows, or grab something at the concession stand right before the game.

Don’t forget to move

Sitting for hours (especially in the cold) will only make you colder. While you probably won’t be able to squeeze in a full aerobic workout from your painfully small stadium seat, moving around even a little bit can help warm your body. Stand up, clap your hands, wave your arms around (when your team scores anyway, lest you look like a loon) — do whatever you can to move more.