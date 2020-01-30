For many football fans, the highlight of the NFL season is the granddaddy of all games: the Super Bowl. The two best teams battling it out on the gridiron in a winner take all showdown. For Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2019, those teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. What could be better?

Making money on the game, of course.

Wipe that skeptical look off your face. A little gambling between friends never hurt anyone. (Don’t Google this assertion for accuracy, please.) As long as everybody can keep a sporting attitude, putting down a few bucks is a fun way to keep game day interesting. And for those whose favorite team has long been eliminated, it’s a way to put your dog back in the fight, so to speak.

If your Super Bowl shindig could use a little more spice, consider these forms of raising the stakes. And if you want some “real” spice, check out some of our tasty Super Bowl party recipes and beer picks.

Super Bowl Prop Bets

Why let the high rollers in Vegas have all the fun? Proposition bets, also known as side bets, are never more appropriate than during the Super Bowl. Essentially, prop bets are bets made regarding something happening (or not happening) during the game that does not directly affect the final score or outcome. Will the coin toss be heads or tails? Will a fan try to run on the field? These are just a few of the more common ideas, but the fun part is making up your own.

The easiest way to set it all up is to keep the individual bets to small bills — think $1-$10 — or limit the total amount of outcomes your party will be betting on. However, you can let it get as wild, crazy, and competitive as you want. Just make sure to explain to your wife why you’re leaving the house with a fistful of singles.

Here are some of our favorite ideas for prop bets:

Will the coin toss be heads or tails?

Which team will score the first touchdown?

Which quarterback will throw the most passing yards?

Which player will score the most points?

Which team will have the most field goals?

Will the game go into overtime?

Is someone going to get a Gatorade shower?

Over/under, how long will it take for the singer (Demi Lovato) to finish the national anthem?

Will the halftime performers (J-Lo and Shakira) perform your favorite song?

Other Betting Games

Over/Under

This is a sub-category of prop betting that can be as hilarious and creative as your imagination allows. Over/under can be all about the game, or it can be all about the commercials, depending on who’s up for a bet. It’s pretty simple. You pick a scenario or event, and a number of times it will happen. For instance, if you wager over or under 3.5 field goals in the first half, someone takes the over and someone takes the under (The reason you add the .5 is so there are no “pushes,” or ties.) Don’t get bogged down by the numbers. Just relax — you’re doing fine as long as someone picks the over and someone picks the under. You can easily incorporate over/under into your prop bets, too.

Squares

This classic football betting game is perfect for Super Bowl parties. It’s easy to set up and play, it’s great for any number of people, and the homemade format keeps people from taking it too seriously. All you need is a piece of paper, a pen, and a ruler to draw the grid (or you can download a template here).

There’s no skill necessary — you don’t even need to know anything about the teams or the game of football itself. You just have to put your name down in one or more of the squares, wait to see what happens in each quarter, and keep your fingers crossed for a 4 or 7 square, and pray you don’t get the dreaded 2. It’s kind of like bingo, but with the scores: If your square is in the cross-section of the last digit in both teams’ scores, then you win. Depending on the people and the stakes, you could walk away with some serious extra cash, even if you don’t know exactly how you won.

Online Betting

This one bears mentioning because, well, it happens. However, we would be remiss if we didn’t also mention that the majority of online betting sites get some serious side-eye from the Feds. And online betting makes it extra easy to get screwed over, even if you win. Your best bet (see what we did there?) is to sign up with a trustworthy online “sportsbook,” as these sites are known. How do you know if a site is not trustworthy? The same way you know those $25 Ray-Bans aren’t real. You can just tell.

Once you’ve selected your site, you set up an account with a credit card; be advised that a site that’s on the up-and-up is likely to require a phone call and a multi-step authorization. From there, you pick your game, lay your money down, and watch what happens. If you win, getting your payout can be a long, complicated procedure, almost certainly involving fees. For our money, we’d rather risk being stiffed by a human being — preferably one smaller, slower and more easily intimidated than us.

Now that you’ve got your betting sorted out, prep for the Super Bowl by catching up on the best commercials and halftime shows.

Article originally published February 2, 2018. Last updated in 2020.

Editors' Recommendations