You Need These Emergency Supplies For Your Car This Winter

Depending on where you live, snow may or may not be a big deal. Folks living in certain parts of New York or Arizona look forward to over 100 inches of snow every year, so it’s not exactly a special occasion (much less an emergency) when the white stuff starts falling. Their local governments are set up to handle heavy snows and keep the roads relatively safe and clear during the winter, and their citizens are well-practiced at driving in wintery conditions.

Let that same snowfall in the southern United States, however, and prepare to watch all hell break loose. Bread, milk, and toilet paper vanish from grocery store shelves, schools close, businesses shut down, cars are abandoned on the interstate … people panic, basically. Don’t be one of those people.

If you’re traveling this holiday season, or plan on doing any driving during inclement weather, there’s an easy way to be prepared for the worst: Put together a winter roadside emergency kit, and leave it in your vehicle until spring rolls around. If you’ve never put together a roadside emergency kit for winter, it’s surprisingly simple and straightforward. Below we’ve put down the bare essentials for proper automotive winter preparedness to help you get your own kit together.

First Thing’s First: You’ll Need A Case To Put It In

Front Runner’s Wolf Pack Storage Bins

Rather than having a chaotic mass of clothing, food, water, and tools shifting around the trunk or cargo space, we prefer keeping our winter kit together and organized in a dedicated container. You can always just throw everything in a sizable cardboard box in a pinch, but we’ve been using these storage bins for hauling our camping gear around this fall, and find they’re the perfect size for a good winter emergency kit as well.

These bins are virtually indestructible and lightweight, plus they stack securely on top of one another and can be strapped down pretty much anywhere on or in your vehicle from the trunk to the roof rack. They’re stupid handy for a wide range of outdoors/overlanding applications but also work great for a basic organization like this as well.

Warm Clothing and/or Blankets

Depending on your vehicle and the weather conditions, you may or may not be able to use your heater to stay warm and cozy inside your car. Either way, it’s unwise to depend on it to save your life, so every car should include a few basic items for extra warmth in their roadside emergency kit. At a minimum, throw these items in the box:

Spare beanie or winter hat

Winter socks

Warm gloves or mittens

Winter coat and/or blanket

Don’t Forget a First Aid Kit

Often overlooked but always handy, every vehicle should have a simple first aid kit onboard year-round. This becomes especially important for winter driving when the likelihood of you or someone you know losing traction and sliding off the road (or into another vehicle or two) dramatically increases. According to the Red Cross (who know a thing or two about emergencies), a proper first aid should include all of the following:

Adhesive bandages, wound dressings, roller bandages, gauze, and triangular bandages

Adhesive (cloth) tape

Antibiotic ointment and hydrocortisone ointment

Sterile wipes

A breathing barrier and non-latex gloves

Aspirin

Space blanket

Thermometer and tweezers

That’s a fair amount of supplies to gather, so honestly, we just recommend you pick up a preassembled kit like you’ll find at just about any drug or department store and upgrade it from there to suit your needs. If you really want to keep it simple, your friends at the American Red Cross actually make a compact and affordable first aid kit of their own you can order online.

American Red Cross First Aid Kit

Food And Water

Should you end up playing the waiting game inside your vehicle, you’ll need something to eat and/or drink other than those ketchup packets you’ve been carrying around in your dash for longer than you care to admit. For that reason, we recommend putting either a gallon jug or several bottles of water inside your kit, and throwing a few shelf-stable snacks that can be eaten either hot or cold in the mix as well.

Gourmet Nut Mega Omega Trail Mix

We don’t know about you, but we’ve gotten bored of the classic trail mix of peanuts, raisins, and chocolate. Yea, it’ll always do the trick whether you’re out hiking or stuck on the side of the road in a snowstorm, but why not buy a trail mix that you actually look forward to eating? Our favorite this year is Gourmet Nut’s Mega Omega trail mix, which includes an imminently snackable mix of dried mango, walnuts, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, and almonds.

Vehicle Recovery Items

Sometimes the difference between waiting on help and being able to help yourself is as simple as a few basic vehicle recovery items. The classic list of items is as follows, but we’ve got a few substitutions we recommend here as well.

Jumper cables

Tow straps and/or chains

Road flares and/or reflectors

Flashlight and extra batteries

Compact shovel

A basic tool kit

Kitty litter, sand, or some other kind of “grit” for traction

MaxTrax Vehicle Recovery Boards

Having something like kitty litter or sand to help get traction under your tires is better than nothing, but it isn’t ideal, and when it’s gone, it’s gone. We prefer keeping MaxTrax vehicle recovery boards somewhere in the vehicle, which are the fastest, easiest way to get unstuck in anything from snow to sand. These burly fiber-reinforced nylon boards are covered in tread-grabbing cleats, which dig into your tires as you roll over them to help propel you out of a stuck situation. They’re also backed by a lifetime warranty, so although they’re a much larger investment than … you know … sand, they’ll more than earn their keep over your lifetime.

Hulkman Alpha 85 Portable Jump Starter

Yes, you should always carry jumper cables in your car, winter driving or not. Why? Because should your battery die on you (or should you accidentally kill it yourself), being able to jump-start your vehicle will get you back on the road in a flash. Unfortunately, jumper cables require a second vehicle to do any good, which is why we highly recommend carrying a portable jump starter like the Hulkman Alpha 85 with you everywhere you go, especially in the winter. This is an incredibly powerful and portable battery pack that charges quickly and puts out enough cranking amps to jump-start gas engines up to 8.5 liters and diesel engines up to 6 liters. It’s also cheaper than your average tow truck service and doubles as a portable power bank to keep your electronics charged for hours in an emergency situation.

