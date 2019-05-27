The Manual
Outdoors

The Best First Aid Kits for the Home, Car, Hiking, Camping, and More

Steven John
By
first-aid-kit-recrop

I have nine first aid kits in my house if you count the ones in the glove compartments of each car. Don’t call me crazy — I can justify every first aid kit I have. The cars’ first aid kits hardly need an explanation, nor does the larger well-stocked kit we keep on hand as the primary go-to for day to day injuries, burns, stings, and so forth.

I have three different first aid kits I bring along for outdoor activities: a compact one for hikes or climbs, a mid-sized one for weekend campouts, and a larger kit for car camping or when I’m headed to the wilderness with a large group. I also have one first aid kit in a stocked emergency bag (the bug out bag, in other words), so that’s seven kits justified already!

While you may not need all of these (or the additional two that I have at home because they look cool), it’s best practice to be stocked with these five essential first aid kits for the home, car, camping, and hiking.

Best First Aid Kit for the Home

Be Smart Get Prepared first aid kit

This Be Smart Get Prepared First Aid Kit meets OSHA guidelines for use in a workplace (or school or other organization) with up to 100 people, so it’s more than adequate for use in your home. Why buy a first aid kit that was curated for dozens of people when you have only a handful of people in the household? Well, not to judge or anything, but you’re probably not going to replace items that have been used, so it’s wise to stock up ahead of time. The kit has all the bandages, wipes, creams, and dressings you’d expect, and its hard-shell case organizes everything in a particularly clever way: there is an upper tray for the smaller items, like alcohol pads and sting relief wipes, and a larger compartment for larger items like a cold pack and bigger bandages. The time you don’t spend fumbling for the right item is the time you can spend staunching bleeding or treating a burn. Also, the kit can be wall mounted for even quicker, easier access.

Best First Aid Kit for the Car

Coleman’s Expedition First Aid Kit

The Coleman Expedition First Aid Kit was designed for camping, but I actually recommend this one for keeping in your car. It’s the perfect size for a glovebox and its contents are designed for meeting life’s little mishaps when you’re far from home. Having two kids as I do, I know minor injuries are always just a split second away, so the fact that this kit has six different types of bandages is comforting when we’re miles from our house, not to mention from a store (or hospital). It also includes plenty of antiseptic and antibiotic products as well as gloves, gauze, and adhesive tape so it will let you treat even larger or deeper gashes. Just add your own burn relief gel and you’ll be good to go.

Best First Aid Kit for Camping

Monoki First Aid Survival Kit

The Monoki First Aid Survival Kit is almost like a miniature bug out bag, albeit without the food and water. It has bandages, antiseptics, gauze, scissors, and all the stuff you’d expect from a decent first aid kit, but it’s the gear they included beyond the medical stuff that makes this one my favorite for car camping or for use on moderate-difficulty treks. The kit comes with a knife, a flashlight, a wire saw, fishing supplies, an emergency blanket, a fire starter tool, a compass, a whistle, and even a multitool. If you wander away from your campsite and get lost, or take a wrong turn on a day hike, the survival gear in this kit will be welcome stuff indeed. And if you also get hurt while you’re lost, well, there are first aid supplies right there too.

Best First Aid Kit for Hiking

I Go Compact First Aid Kit

When you’re on rock, trekking for miles, cycling for days, or packing all your gear into the hull of your kayak, weight matters. The I Go Compact First Aid Kit weighs half a pound yet has 85 pieces of medical gear packed into a small hard-shelled case. Assuming you already have the other items that outdoor adventures call for, like a knife and light, then this kit is ideal for its simplicity. Most of those 85 items are bandages or antiseptic products, with the only distinctly non-medical item being a miniature emergency whistle that can be heard for miles in the right conditions. The theory behind the curation is clear enough: for minor injuries, take care of yourself and keep on going. For a major issue, call for help!

Best First Aid Kit for Bug Bites or Stings

Sawyer Extractor Pump Kit

Having been stung on the face by a yellow jacket last week, let me tell you this: being stung on the face by a yellow jacket sucks. I didn’t have to turn to my handy Sawyer Extractor Pump Kit, as the pain faded fast enough and I could see no evidence of a stinger hanging out of my cheek. For bad stings from bees, or, say, scorpions, or if you are bitten by a venomous snake, an Extractor Pump Kit isn’t just a matter of mitigating discomfort, it might be the difference between unpleasantness and serious medical danger. The kit contains a razor and prep pads or clearing the skin around your bit or sting and a high powered suction pump that can literally suck poison/venom right out of your body. It can reduce the severity of everything from a mosquito bite to a rattlesnake strike to a scorpion sting to a hornet attack — no need to orally suck out venom or cut an X into the skin. In fact, don’t try either of those things even if you left your Extractor Pump Kit at home as they just make it worse.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

You Don't Need a License to Pilot the FlyNano One-Man Seaplane
Up Next

Grilling Safety Tips So the Only Things Roasted Are Your Burgers
best non greasy sunscreens sunscreen 32
Grooming

Save Your Skin this Summer with These Non-Greasy Sunscreens

Staying protected from the sun doesn't have to leave your skin feeling greasier than dive-bar French fries.
Posted By John Jones
books every man should read
Culture

19 Books By Female Authors Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read) in 2019

How many have you read?
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
bug out bag list
Outdoors

How to Build an Apocalypse-Worthy Bug-Out Bag

Outrunning the zombies is only part of the equation. You still need the right gear to survive.
Posted By Mike Richard
best survival knives knife guide
Outdoors

5 Survival Knives That Could Save Your Life

These knives are definitely not for everyday carry, but rather for camping, hiking, or having on hand for emergencies.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
Mophie Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL feature
Outdoors

No Outlet? No Problem with the Best Portable Chargers

You can go off the grid with the juice to charge your electronics.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
YETI Hopper BackFlip 24 lifestyle 2
Outdoors

The Best Backpack Coolers for Keeping Drinks Cold on Your Adventures

Hot weather is just around the corner and that means cooler season is here. Instead of lugging your gigantic ice chest around, why not throw on a lightweight backpack cooler?
Posted By Ross Collicutt
hiker hunger snacks
Outdoors

How to Fend Off Hiker Hunger When You’re on the Trail

Because you deserve more than just beef jerky and a half-melted Snickers bar on the trail.
Posted By Mike Richard
best time to visit national parks grand canyon park summer getty images
Outdoors

The Best Time to Visit the 5 Most Popular U.S. National Parks

Hint: Be flexible and visit when most other people don't want to.
Posted By Mike Richard
Outdoors

The Most Jaw-Dropping Natural Swimming Holes in the United States

You don't need to trek to Thailand or South America to find sparkling depths and crystal-clear waters.
Posted By Mike Richard
best ultra light travel trailers happier camper exterior cliff feature
Outdoors

Escape in Style With the Best Ultra-light Travel Trailers of 2019

It doesn't matter what kind of traveler you are — weekender, hardcore explorer, gear hauler, etc. — there's a camper for you.
Posted By Mike Richard
conrad anker skincare routine 2
Grooming

Mountain Mug: Famed Mountain Climber Conrad Anker Talks His Skincare Routine

Start using Conrad’s tips now so you don’t look like a leathered stick of beef jerky later in life.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
best water bottles stock man drinking from bottle v2 edited and cropped
Outdoors

The Best Water Bottles to Keep You Hydrated in 2019

If you're an active soul that's also ready to ban the plastic bottle, we've got the best water bottles of the year, so all you need to do is drink away.
Posted By Chase McPeak
best beach towels outlier linen towel featured image
Living

The 7 Best Beach Towels for Your Next Shore Day

A bad beach towel can break a day at the shore faster than a pop-up thunderstorm.
Posted By Cody Gohl
best backpacking gear
Outdoors

The Best Backpacking Gear to Get You on the Trail in 2019

Spend less time hauling and more time exploring with these lightweight options.
Posted By Ross Collicutt