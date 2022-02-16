There are few things quite as nice as cozying up with your partner for a night of cuddly camping. Whether in a tent or beneath the stars, it’s certainly the best way to keep warm. While you can certainly do so with a bunch of blankets or by zipping two normal sleeping bags together, to attain the utmost in snuggly cuddliness you need a great double sleeping bag. To that end, we’re taking a look at the best double-wide sleeping bags for 2022.

What do we mean by the best? We think the best double-wide sleeping bags offer the utmost in quality, features, warmth, and of course coziness and cuddlability. A few even offer really slick style.

Kelty Tru Comfort Double Wide 20

Best all-around double wide sleeping bag

Pros Plenty of features

Extremely cozy

Full-sized pillow space Cons Not rated for cold below 20 degrees

The renowned outdoor company Kelty has long held a reputation for designing some of the best camping gear money can buy, and their Tru Comfort Double Wide 20 upholds this expectation. Rated to keep you cozy down to 20 degrees, it’s packed with great features like dual foot vents, insulated zippers, an oversized hood capable of fitting two home-sized pillows, a removable top layer for hot nights, and an all-around soft, comfy sleeping (or snuggling) experience.

Big Agnes Dream Island 15

Best features in a double wide sleeping bag

Pros Tons of useful features

Spacious

The Dream Island 15 from Big Agnes is big on features. A pad cinch system ensures that you won’t roll off your sleeping mat, hand-warming tuck pockets on the top of the bag provide a place for extra finger coziness, the hood can be insulated and loosened with ease thanks to a novel cinching element, integrated “pillow barns” keep your pillows in place, and an expanded foot box ensures plenty of wiggle room.

SylvanSport Cloud Layer Double

Best for supreme coziness

Pros Plenty of adjustable layers

Pairs with mattress

The Cloud Layer Double from SylvanSport really leans into the cuddle factor. With a quilt layer that can be removed for use as a camp blanket, flannel lining, size baffles that allow for more movement when inside, a removable outer layer for cooling things down in hotter weather, removable integrated sheets of organic cotton, and the ability to pair with a sleeping mattress, it’s ideal for getting extra-comfy with your camping partner. It also has an inner pocket for holding devices and other items.

Nemo Jazz Synthetic Double Sleeping Bag

Best padded double wide sleeping bag

Pros Extra padding

Plenty of footroom

With its overfilled quilt and featherbed bottom, the Nemo Jazz offers the utmost in padding. It also boasts and integrated sheet, dual foot venting, and the ability to pair with a sleeping pad. The design has been tapered to cut excess volume at the head and feet, resulting in greater heat retention. What’s more, it’s protected by Nemo’s outstanding lifetime warranty.

The North Face Dolomite One Dou Sleeping Bag

Best temperature range

Pros Wide temperature range Cons Relatively few features

If you’ll be using your sleeping bag in a variety of climate conditions, or in a place where the temperature swings all over the place, you need a double sleeping bag that offers versatility. Thanks to its easily adjusted layers, the Dolomite One Dou Sleeping Bag from The North Face is perfect for snuggling up in any weather, rated as low as 15 degrees but capable of stripping down for use above 50 degrees.

Coleman Tandem 3-in-1 Double Sleeping Bag

Best budget double sleeping bag

Pros Affordable Cons Few features

For a great double sleeping bag at a lower price, check out the Coleman Tandem. Like everything Coleman makes, it offers a straightforward yet versatile design. No muss, no fuss, in other words. While there aren’t a ton of flashy features, it’s still a very warm, cozy sleeping bag, and does include an integrated sheet to add in some temperature range.

Teton Sports Tracker Ultralight Double Sleeping Bag

Best double sleeping bag for the alpine

Pros Rated as low as 5 degrees

Relatively lightweight Cons Relatively few features

The Sports Tracker Ultralight from Teton is an all-around fine double sleeping bag for many reasons, but we’re recommending it here specifically for its applicability for alpine use. First of all, its ultralight 8.2-pound weight makes it easy to carry into the backcountry. Second, the fact that it’s rated down to 5 degrees means that it will keep you warm in frigid temperatures.

Exped MegaSleep Duo 25/40 Double Sleeping Bag

Best hypoallergenic double wide sleeping bag

Pros Great for sensitive skin Cons Few features

This is a solid double sleeping bag all-around, but its standout feature arises from the fact that its next-to-skin fabrics are treatment-free, which minimizes your contact with chemicals and other allergens. This makes it perfect for campers with sensitive skin. Who wants to feel all itchy when they’re just trying to get in a good camping cuddle?

