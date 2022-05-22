Your hunting success is determined by many factors, and some of the more important ones include how you locate and track your game. Therefore, it’s imperative to arm yourself with the best binoculars for hunting whenever you’re in the field. Even if your rifle has an expensive scope, it's a bit awkward to have to use it to scan (aka glass) your surroundings. So for a crystal clear view of your target, you're going to need a set of high-quality binoculars.

Your odds of tracking quarry such as elk or deer are high when you use the right hunting binoculars. Given the time it takes to review and compare different options, we’ve compiled some of the best binoculars so you can think about prepping your game as soon as possible, especially with the help of some of the best hunting knives or all-purpose camp knives. So with that being said, here are our 10 best binocular picks!

Athlon Optics Binoculars Midas 8x42 ED

Athlon Optics is relatively new to the world of binocular manufacturing but the Midas line is among the best-reviewed, even compared to competitor products that cost five to 10 times more. The Midas ED 8x42 binoculars strike a good balance between zoom, brightness, clarity, and portability. Though they're not the lightest pair around (weighing at 25 ounces), they are compact enough to stuff in an average messenger bag or backpack. The multi-coated optics also help to keep the glass safe from scratches, dust, and just about anything else you might encounter in the field. And the best part? They're relatively affordable at right around $300!

Pentax Compact Binoculars 8x25 A-Series AD WP

If your main concern is an ultra-compact form factor, the Pentax AD 8x25 binoculars are sized right for travel or day hikes. Though these aren't as bright as the other three mentioned here, they are ideal for casual viewing of mountains, landmarks, and occasional wildlife. At less than $100, these binoculars are a great combination of size, visibility, and value.

Adorrgon 12×42 Powerful Binoculars with Clear Low Light Vision

Convenience is vital when hunting, and these Adorrgon 12x42 binoculars are lightweight enough to offer just that. At only 1.1 pounds, these have a fully multi-coated optical lens set for clear views, while the Clear Weak Light Vision function ensures clear images in low-light conditions. The rubber armor also ensures both shock resistance and an anti-slip grip.

Bushnell Falcon 7x35mm Porro Prism Binoculars

On a tight budget? Don't worry, because these Bushnell Falcon binoculars clock in at under $100. These feature fully-coated optics for optimal light transmission, as well as an InstaFocus system that delivers steady and fast focus on moving targets. The non-slip rubber pads also ensure a secure grip, especially during rainy conditions. And if you're concerned about your eyeglasses getting scratched up, these binoculars have fold-down eyecups to help with this.

Vortex Diamondback HD 12 x 50 Binoculars

Prepare for your next hunting expedition with the Vortex Diamondback 12 x 50 binoculars, which have an HD optical system for quality resolution, outstanding sharpness, and exceptional color fidelity. The lenses are fully multi-coated to ensure excellent light transmission, while an additional dielectric coating offers clear and bright images. The scratch-resistant coating also helps to protect the exterior lenses from dirt and scratches.

Hike Crew Digital Night Vision Binoculars

If you’re a night hunter, you’ll definitely need the best night vision binoculars for tracking game. These Hike Crew binoculars fit the bill nicely, especially since the widescreen viewfinder lets you view your targets with both eyes. These binoculars also have a removable lens for daytime use, as well as a focus wheel that allows you to adjust the image clarity. Need to use these for an extended period of time? The soft eyecups will help with this, as they will ensure a comfortable experience around the eye area.

Binoteck 10x42 Binoculars for Adults

The Binoteck 10x42 binoculars are ideal for hunters due to their multi-coated objective lenses (which yield sharp and bright images), as well as their central focus wheel. This makes it easy to adjust the viewing distance while ensuring crisp images. The wide-field 42-mm lens diameter also lets you view your game up to 1,000 yards, and the slip-resistant rubber finish provides a comfortable and secure grip.

Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Porro Prism Binocular

Avid hunters will definitely love these Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof binoculars, as they contain nitrogen inside the scope to prevent fogging due to rapid temperature changes and humidity fluctuations. These also have excellent light transmission due to the multi-coated lenses, which means sharp images and high contrast all day long. The o-ring sealed optics ensures waterproof performance while the green rubber finish allows a secure grip for extended periods of time.

Leupold Bx-1 Rogue 10x25mm Compact Roof Prism Hunting Binocular

Get your hunting game face on with the Leupold Bx-1 Rogue binoculars, which have an advanced optical system for outstanding light transmission to ensure maximum clarity and resolution. Need a steady grip during rainy conditions? Not a problem since these binoculars are armor-coated. The Inverted Porro prism design also makes them lightweight and compact without sacrificing performance and the fully multi-coated lens system ensures optimal brightness for color fidelity.

SkyGenius 10 x 50 Powerful Binoculars for Adults

Keep your focus on your target with these SkyGenius 10 x 50 binoculars. With 10X magnification power, these binoculars let you spot your game from up to 1,000 yards away. These also have a corrective optical coating for optimal light transmission, which results in enhanced resolution and better contrast. The rubber armor is odorless and ensures both shock resistance and slip resistance. And if you have a vision imbalance in both of your eyes, the diopter system helps to correct this.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Is the Best Magnification for Binoculars? If you need binoculars for hunting, you should definitely think 10X first. However, you’ll get ample and steady magnification with 6X, 7X, and 8X options for more close-quarters hunting.

The next time you're packing for your next hunting expedition, be sure to utilize one of our favorite binocular picks so you can step up your tracking game.

