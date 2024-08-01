This Gosky spotting scope with tripod is $50 off today

Camping, hiking, outdoor sports, sightseeing, bird watching, all of these outdoor activities essentially call for some form of observation or spotting. While you might be tempted to use a pair of binoculars, we have another suggestion for you, and it’s part of an excellent deal, too. The Gosky spotting scope with a tripod offers variable 20x to 60x magnification with lens focusing to ensure you can better see whatever it is you want to peek at. More importantly, it’s available in a bundle deal for $140, usually $190, saving you $50. It comes with an exceptional scope, a tripod for stability, a carrying bag, and a quick phone holder — a digiscoping adapter that allows you to record what the scope is seeing. How wonderful is that?

Here’s why you might want to shop this Gosky spotting scope deal

This spotting scope has a wide variety of excellent features that make it both practical and a top choice for outdoor sightseeing. For instance, the nitrogen-filled waterproof and fog-proof design ensures you can use it even in the toughest and most unforgiving environments. The rugged design keeps it all safe, meanwhile, the lens won’t fog up or get dirty on you in the most critical of moments.

Recommended Videos

It comes with a tabletop full metal tripod and tripod mount, a carrying case to stow it all when not in use, eyepiece and lens protection covers, a cleaning cloth, and a phone adapter. The adapter is a smartphone digiscoping mount that allows you to connect your phone to take photos and videos of what you’re observing through the lens of the scope. That way, you don’t have to rely on word-of-mouth storytelling to relay what you’ve discovered or witnessed, you can show it all to friends and family right on your phone.

The fully multi-coated 80mm green film objective lens provides a wide field of view: 82.9 to 48 feet at 1000 yards. Plus, the variable 20x and 60x magnification allow you to zoom in close for crystal clear views as if you were right next to whatever subject you’re focused on. Who needs a pair of binoculars when you have this spotting scope?

Thanks to Amazon, it’s $50 off today, down to $140 from $190. That’s a great deal for the scope alone, not including the carrying case, tripod, and accessories that come with it. Don’t waste time if you want one. This deal will be gone before you know it. Happy observing!