This 29-inch copper fire pit is over $50 off for Target’s Long Weekend sale

As part of Target’s Long Weekend sale, also a Labor Day sale, the retailer has discounted a ton of great outdoor gear and furniture. If you want to browse that section yourself, . One great deal I came across, in particular, is for a 29-inch copper fire pit with stand and screen from the National Tree Company. It’s a simple but incredible way to get a nice fire going just in time for Fall — Summer is coming to an end here. Usually $145, which is a bit high, you can instead pick it up for $87 saving you $58. That’s an awesome deal.

Why you should shop this 29-inch copper fire pit deal at Target

This non-permanent fire pit is a simple and easy way to set up a little fire area in your backyard. Make sure you have plenty of room around it, and don’t put it too close to your house. But once it’s all set up, you’re golden, almost figuratively because this has a copper steel painted finish. It adds warmth and an ambiance to any outdoor seating area.

The 29-inch copper fire pit is seated atop a sturdy wrought iron stand and base, so it’s not resting directly on the ground. Moreover, it comes with a removable mesh spark screen, so the fire, wood, or whatever you’re burning won’t spread all over or escape the pit. A lifting tool is also included and acts as a fire poker for stoking the fire. It even includes a removable interior wood grate that makes cleaning out the ash and debris after a fire super simple.

If you’ve ever wanted a fire pit in your backyard or somewhere to roast marshmallows with the kids, this is pretty much the best option — outside of building a fire pit yourself. But it’s tough to argue with that awesome price. Thanks to Target’s Long Weekend sale, essentially a Labor Day sale, you can save big on this fire pit.

Normally $145, it’s down to $87 today which saves you $58. You can use that extra money to pick up some wood for fuel and some s’mores supplies, because who doesn’t like making s’mores?