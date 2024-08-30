 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 29-inch copper fire pit is over $50 off for Target’s Long Weekend sale

By
29 inch copper fire pit from National Tree Company
National Tree Company

As part of Target’s Long Weekend sale, also a Labor Day sale, the retailer has discounted a ton of great outdoor gear and furniture. If you want to browse that section yourself, . One great deal I came across, in particular, is for a 29-inch copper fire pit with stand and screen from the National Tree Company. It’s a simple but incredible way to get a nice fire going just in time for Fall — Summer is coming to an end here. Usually $145, which is a bit high, you can instead pick it up for $87 saving you $58. That’s an awesome deal.

Why you should shop this 29-inch copper fire pit deal at Target

This non-permanent fire pit is a simple and easy way to set up a little fire area in your backyard. Make sure you have plenty of room around it, and don’t put it too close to your house. But once it’s all set up, you’re golden, almost figuratively because this has a copper steel painted finish. It adds warmth and an ambiance to any outdoor seating area.

Recommended Videos

The 29-inch copper fire pit is seated atop a sturdy wrought iron stand and base, so it’s not resting directly on the ground. Moreover, it comes with a removable mesh spark screen, so the fire, wood, or whatever you’re burning won’t spread all over or escape the pit. A lifting tool is also included and acts as a fire poker for stoking the fire. It even includes a removable interior wood grate that makes cleaning out the ash and debris after a fire super simple.

If you’ve ever wanted a fire pit in your backyard or somewhere to roast marshmallows with the kids, this is pretty much the best option — outside of building a fire pit yourself. But it’s tough to argue with that awesome price. Thanks to Target’s Long Weekend sale, essentially a Labor Day sale, you can save big on this fire pit.

Normally $145, it’s down to $87 today which saves you $58. You can use that extra money to pick up some wood for fuel and some s’mores supplies, because who doesn’t like making s’mores?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for over a decade. When he's not…
Jam out, barbecue, and party with these outdoor rock speakers: $800 off today
Sonance outdoor rock speakers deal

Whether you're having a cookout with some friends or family, swimming in a pool, playing some backyard games, enjoying a movie night, or just doing some yardwork outside, it's always good to have your favorite tunes going. The problem is that most speakers, at least of suitable quality, are not designed to be used outdoors and exposed to the elements. Bluetooth speakers work, but those don't tend to put off enough sound for a social gathering. Well, you're in luck, because Best Buy has some outdoor rock speakers on sale for a whopping $800 off today. That's right, normally $1,300, you can grab the Sonance 2.1-channel outdoor speaker system, with a subwoofer, for just $500. Wowzers. Grab that deal if you're already interested or we can break down why these rocks are so badass.

 
Why spend $500 on this 2.1-channel outdoor rock speaker system?

Read more
Country star John King shares inside look at RV life
John King Country

When most of the world was trying to find ways to stay connected from behind screens, country singer John King took a different route. He has always been known for his heartfelt lyrics and energetic performances, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, he found a unique way to keep his fans engaged while embracing a lifestyle that brought his family closer together. Without a doubt, RV'ing has been one of the best decisions of his life. Here's why:
Country star John King lives the dream, touring in a Shadow Cruiser

Instead of COVID-traditional couch concerts, King and his family took to the open road on a quest to bring their family closer together and to engage fans in a way not many other artists were doing at the time. Now, he resides in a beautiful Shadow Cruiser 325 MPG, which is small enough to fit in most camp sites and large enough to bring his wife, two girls, and a guitar on the adventure of a lifetime.

Read more
Pave may be an electric solution to urban congestion
Built for the city: It's theft and traffic proof
Pave motorbike

Getting around in the city can be a pain, and we’ve seen a few potential solutions over the years. One Brooklyn-based entrepreneur thinks he’s finally nailed it with his company Pave, and its electric motorbikes.

Pave is essentially an electric version of a moped. Highly accessible, very maneuverable, and with a low top speed. It’s ideal for navigating an urban landscape while also saving a small fortune on gas, tolls, and various other transportation-related fees.

Read more