The Callaway Golf 300 Pro laser rangefinder is over $120 off today

When you’re on a course, trying to gauge the distance between you and the hole and other, more formidable course elements — like sand traps — you’ll need some help. That’s where a rangefinder comes in handy. For example, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro laser rangefinder. It can help you measure distances, in yards or meters, elevation changes, and much more. With unique pin-locking technology, you can hone in on the pin, at a distance of up to 300 yards away. Normally $300, it’s 41% off today down to $178. That saves you over $120.

Why you should shop this Callaway Golf 300 Pro laser rangefinder deal

If you don’t spend a lot of time on the course, you won’t need one of these, plain and simple. But if you do, even if you’re just practicing some drives, it’s going to be a huge help. Why? Essentially, it helps you spot the hole or pin from far away. More crucially, it helps you measure the distance between you and the pin, as well as other areas of the course. You’ll know exactly how far away those traps or obstacles are.

Recommended Videos

It’s more than just your average scope, too. Precise slope measurement support helps you discern elevation changes around the pitch. It even calculates the slope-adjusted distance. Don’t worry the external slope switch allows you to turn those features off to be compliant with tournament rules.

Pin-locking technology helps you lock onto the pin, with a unique pulse or burst feature that gives you some feedback. Superior magnification and accuracy are built into the unit, as well. The 6x magnification allows you to measure a range of 5 to 1,000 yards with a + or – 1-yard accuracy rating. You can swap measurements between yards and meters, whichever you prefer. Plus, a built-in magnet means you can attach this scope right to your cart, or more accurately, mount it. That makes it available for quick access.

Normally $300, as part of Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days offers, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro is only $178 today, saving you over $120. It would be a great addition for your gameday gear.