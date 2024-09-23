 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Callaway Golf 300 Pro laser rangefinder is over $120 off today

By

Callaway Golf 300 Pro laser rangefinder with caseWhen you’re on a course, trying to gauge the distance between you and the hole and other, more formidable course elements — like sand traps — you’ll need some help. That’s where a rangefinder comes in handy. For example, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro laser rangefinder. It can help you measure distances, in yards or meters, elevation changes, and much more. With unique pin-locking technology, you can hone in on the pin, at a distance of up to 300 yards away. Normally $300, it’s 41% off today down to $178. That saves you over $120.

Why you should shop this Callaway Golf 300 Pro laser rangefinder deal

If you don’t spend a lot of time on the course, you won’t need one of these, plain and simple. But if you do, even if you’re just practicing some drives, it’s going to be a huge help. Why? Essentially, it helps you spot the hole or pin from far away. More crucially, it helps you measure the distance between you and the pin, as well as other areas of the course. You’ll know exactly how far away those traps or obstacles are.

Recommended Videos

It’s more than just your average scope, too. Precise slope measurement support helps you discern elevation changes around the pitch. It even calculates the slope-adjusted distance. Don’t worry the external slope switch allows you to turn those features off to be compliant with tournament rules.

Related

Pin-locking technology helps you lock onto the pin, with a unique pulse or burst feature that gives you some feedback. Superior magnification and accuracy are built into the unit, as well. The 6x magnification allows you to measure a range of 5 to 1,000 yards with a + or – 1-yard accuracy rating. You can swap measurements between yards and meters, whichever you prefer. Plus, a built-in magnet means you can attach this scope right to your cart, or more accurately, mount it. That makes it available for quick access.

Normally $300, as part of Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days offers, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro is only $178 today, saving you over $120. It would be a great addition for your gameday gear.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for nearly two decades. When he's…
This 7-inch portable LCD TV is only $106 and you can take it anywhere
Supersonic 7-inch portable LCD TV deal at Target

Look, I know that in today's hyper-digital society sometimes it's good to get away from all of the screens. I know this. You know this. But also, sometimes, you just end up in boring places and you need something, anything to do. A little noise, a little entertainment to break up the monotony. Enter the Supersonic 7-inch TFT portable LCD TV. It has a built-in digital TV tuner, a rechargeable battery, and speakers so you can watch TV, well, virtually anywhere. Chilling in your RV? You can watch there. Fishing on a boat waiting around for a bite? You can watch there. Relaxing at camp before dozing off? You can watch there. Right now, it's $106, so you save $24 -- normally it's $130. That is a great deal.

 
Why would you want to shop this 7-inch portable LCD TV deal?
This is essentially a portable TV that you can watch anywhere. With its built-in Lithium rechargeable battery, built-in speakers, built-in digital TV tuner, antenna, and 7-inch widescreen LCD, you have everything you need to pop a squat and watch some tube. It also has a headphone output so if you want to stay quiet, and not disturb anyone, you can avoid using the speakers.

Read more
Packing for the weather: The hiking gear you need for different climates
Don't let ice or desert conditions ruin your hike. Here's what to pack to stay safe and comfortable
Weather with sun and clouds

If you have a good pair of hiking boots and woolen socks, you’re ready to hike — mostly. You know how cold or hot it might get in your region, how much rain you might expect, and how hard the sun is going to beat down on you.

These considerations are even more important when hiking in other regions. The weather in Florida is hot and humid, while the weather in New Mexico will be hot, dry, and maybe colder at night. Taking to the trails in the Pacific Northwest means staying warm and dry in the temperate rainforest, while hiking Wisconsin’s Ice Age trail means bundling up no matter what season you go.

Read more
The Bowlus Endless Highways 95th anniversary edition celebrates the past and the future
Bowlus Endless Highways 95 anniversary edition exterior

Bowlus marks a major milestone with the release of the Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition, celebrating nearly a century of innovation in the recreational vehicle industry. With only 25 units available, this exclusive RV is a fitting tribute to the brand's rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of modern off-grid travel.

Bowlus was founded in 1934 by aerospace engineer Hawley Bowlus, and the brand forever changed the RV industry with the first riveted aluminum travel trailer. Bowlus continues to honor his legacy by combining sleek, aerodynamic styling with the latest technological advancements to create RVs that excel in both performance and experience.

Read more