Prime Day sales knock $230 off this 13-piece golf club set

Prime Day is typically a great sales event for saving on gadgets and tech, but today it’s a great way to save on the golf course. You can get a complete set of golf clubs discounted at Walmart today, which is great if you’re looking to get in ‘golf shape’ right now. The MaxKare complete golf set in clouds 13 clubs and is seeing a Prime Day sale price of just $170. This is a massive savings of $230, as the golf club set regularly costs $400. Free shipping is also included with a purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this deal isn’t likely to last beyond Prime Day.

Why you should buy the MaxKare 13-Piece Complete Golf Club Set

Whether you want to tee up at the best golf resorts in the county or simply take on some golf courses that are Instagram-worthy, it can’t hurt to treat yourself to a new set of golf clubs beforehand. This MaxCare golf club set includes all the clubs you’ll need to tee off confidently. It’s designed for maximum performance right out of the box, and includes a driver, a fairway wood, a hybrid, iron clubs 6-9, a pitching wedge, and a putter. It also comes with a stand bag and three head covers for toting the clubs around and keeping them safely stored when not in use.

If you have a concern about how this MaxKare golf club sit will handle on the course, you can purchase knowing this the clubs use a combination of advanced geometric structure and accosting design. This can reduce the vibration of the golf clubs on impact and give golfers a more confident hitting feel. They’re designed with a thin face with a large rebound that provide a continuous and stable hitting effect. The shaft of the clubs is made of multiple layers of black fiberglass for lighter weight. The clubs themselves were made with a new forging process that can achieve better pitch and fault tolerance, which increases the density of the clubs and gives them good strength and durability.

You can grab this complete set of golf clubs by MaxCare for just $170 at Walmart today. This is a Prime Day deal worth $230 in savings, as the set regularly costs $400.

