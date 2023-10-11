 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day sales knock $230 off this 13-piece golf club set

Andrew Morrisey
By
The MaxKare driver, 3-wood, and hybrid club laid out on the grass.
MaxKare

Prime Day is typically a great sales event for saving on gadgets and tech, but today it’s a great way to save on the golf course. You can get a complete set of golf clubs discounted at Walmart today, which is great if you’re looking to get in ‘golf shape’ right now. The MaxKare complete golf set in clouds 13 clubs and is seeing a Prime Day sale price of just $170. This is a massive savings of $230, as the golf club set regularly costs $400. Free shipping is also included with a purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this deal isn’t likely to last beyond Prime Day.

Why you should buy the MaxKare 13-Piece Complete Golf Club Set

Whether you want to tee up at the best golf resorts in the county or simply take on some golf courses that are Instagram-worthy, it can’t hurt to treat yourself to a new set of golf clubs beforehand. This MaxCare golf club set includes all the clubs you’ll need to tee off confidently. It’s designed for maximum performance right out of the box, and includes a driver, a fairway wood, a hybrid, iron clubs 6-9, a pitching wedge, and a putter. It also comes with a stand bag and three head covers for toting the clubs around and keeping them safely stored when not in use.

Recommended Videos

If you have a concern about how this MaxKare golf club sit will handle on the course, you can purchase knowing this the clubs use a combination of advanced geometric structure and accosting design. This can reduce the vibration of the golf clubs on impact and give golfers a more confident hitting feel. They’re designed with a thin face with a large rebound that provide a continuous and stable hitting effect. The shaft of the clubs is made of multiple layers of black fiberglass for lighter weight. The clubs themselves were made with a new forging process that can achieve better pitch and fault tolerance, which increases the density of the clubs and gives them good strength and durability.

Related

You can grab this complete set of golf clubs by MaxCare for just $170 at Walmart today. This is a Prime Day deal worth $230 in savings, as the set regularly costs $400.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Best Prime Day Fitness Deals for 2022
heart health fitness lifestyle

Whether you already live a pretty active lifestyle or you're just getting initiated into a new workout regimen, today's the perfect time to hunt and score some of the best Prime Day fitness deals. This big annual blowout event lets you reel in Black Friday-level discounts on pretty much every type of product you can find on the website, and if you're specifically after some new exercise equipment, then there are juicy Prime Day deals up for grabs right now on everything from athletic clothing to high-end fitness equipment for your home gym.

That means that wherever you are in your health journey and whatever sort of gear you're after, these current Prime Day fitness sales have something for you (and since they're not all limited to Amazon, you don't necessarily need a Prime membership to save big here). There's a massive selection to sort through, though, so to help you out a bit, we've chased down the best picks of the lot across multiple categories and put them all right here in one list.

Read more
Best Last-Minute Prime Day Kayak Deals for 2021
All the latest Amazon Prime Day kayak deals and sales
Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

Even more than last year, Prime Day 2021 had some jaw-dropping Prime Day deals. Those deals aren't done yet, although Prime Day is over: You can still scoop up the best last-minute Prime Day deals while they're still around. And if kayaking is your thing, or if you want it to be, there's a good selection of excellent Prime Day kayak deals. Kayaking is a sport enjoyed by young people, older people, couples, families, solo adventurers, and groups alike. Heck, you can even do it with your dog. Kayaking is an excellent form of exercise, it’s peaceful, and it can be almost meditative depending on the setting. After months of being trapped in the house and social distancing, what better way to enjoy the sunshine than on your new kayak? This year's remaining Prime Day kayak sales allow you to keep a nice chunk of change in your pocket -- money you might choose to spend on kayaking accessories that are also on sale.

This year's last-minute Prime Day kayak deals are not the only outdoor recreation and fitness products with excellent sales. You can also save lots of money on Prime Day bike deals, Prime Day tent deals, Prime Day camping deals, and Prime Day fishing deals. You can also check out some of the many outdoor bargains available in the ongoing Walmart Deals for Days sale. Whatever your outdoor sport, activity, or hobby, Prime Day 2021 is the best time to buy new gear, replace worn-out equipment, or level up to more advanced products. If you want these deals, you'll have to hurry! These deals are set to go fast, as Prime Day is over and these deals won't be around that much longer.
Best Prime Day Kayak Deals Still Available

Read more
Best Prime Day Camping Deals 2021: Sales to Shop Now
best prime day camping deals 2020

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event might have ended, but that's no reason to shop shopping. The best last-minute Prime Day sales are still up for grabs on plenty of the coolest gear around right now. And don't forget the Walmart Deals for Days sale still going on now. We've done the work for you when it comes to seasonal recreational goods and equipment, including the best remaining Prime Day camping deals. Get ready to upgrade your existing equipment and save on camping equipment items you've dreamed about because 2021's Prime Day camping sales, or those that are still around, are the best you'll find this very instant.
The Best Camping Deals Still Available Right Now
You can start enjoying great discounts on camping equipment even though Prime Day has ended. There are plenty of excellent camping tent deals that just so happen to be available right now. We scoured the major retailers to find the best sales on camping products that you can buy with last-second Prime Day discounts in mind.

What Prime Day Camping Deals Are Still Remaining?
In a word: Everything. Or at least every category of camping equipment possible. You may not find a specific model on sale since Prime Day has ended, but you can pick any camping equipment category, from the best camping tents to sleeping bags, cooking gear, lighting, bug spray, tools, you name it and you'll be able to find awesome last-second Prime Day camping sales.
What Prime Day Camping Deals We Saw Last Year
Because Prime Day 2020 was delayed until October because of the pandemic, seasonal products such as camping equipment that most people buy in the spring or summer weren't expected to be big sellers. Amazon did drop the prices dramatically on tents such as the highly-rated
Wenzel 8-person Klondike Tent
and the
Coleman Camping Dome Tent with Screen Room.
In both cases, however, Amazon's prices were even lower in the early summer. Since Prime Day camping sales are going on this summer, you can expect the very best prices of the year.
Should You Buy New Camping Gear for a Last-Second Prime Day Deal?

Read more