We love this Tribit StormBox speaker for cookouts, beach days, more — $35 off

It’s summertime, which means you may be spending more time outdoors. Maybe you’ll be exploring the wilderness, visiting a beach, or doing some camping or fishing. Either way, wouldn’t it be nice to have some tunes? You can certainly achieve that thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal on the Tribit StormBox Flow. It’s a fantastic option for cookouts, beach days, and camping because it’s tough, waterproof, and built to take a beating. Oh, and it sounds awesome, too. Usually $80, the Tribit StormBox Flow is down to $64 for Prime Day, but you can clip an on-page coupon to get the price even lower, to $45, saving you $35. Get pulsating, punchy beats with 9dB of power, up to 30 hours of battery life and customized equalizer modes through the Tribit app.

Why we love the Tribit StormBox Flow for outdoor adventures

First, it’s a Bluetooth speaker, and you can’t have a decent speaker without good sound. Outperforming many comparable options, the Tribit StormBox Flow sounds incredible, and you don’t even have to bother with the Tribit app. It sounds great out of the box. That’s thanks to clear treble and pounding bass, which is surprisingly impressive for such a small device. That’s made possible by Tribit’s proprietary XBoss tuning DSP technology, which helps boost the bass to a 9dB power rating. If you know nothing about specifications, all you need to know is that it’s powerful, pulse-pounding and has exceptional audio fidelity.

Because this is an outdoor speaker, it’s rugged and durable. It features an IP67 waterproof rating, keeping it relatively safe from the elements, especially water, and has a tough exterior. Of course, none of this would matter out in the wilderness if the battery dies quickly. You don’t have to worry about that because the Tribit StormBox Flow lasts up to 30 hours with a single charge. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.3, it also has a connection range of up to 100 feet, so you can be about that far away — if you need to walk away with your phone or something.

You can also stand it upright or flat, perfect for uneven terrain like beach sand.

When all is said and done, the Prime Day deal plus the on-page coupon drops the price from $80 to $45 — saving you $35. We think it’s well worth the cost.