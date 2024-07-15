Columbia Prime Day sale: Grab a down jacket for $113

Prime Day deals are upon us, and that means there are some fantastic discounts going on. We’ve focused on the Columbia Prime Day sale which is happening right now, with some great savings on highly sought after outdoor gear and clothing for keeping you warm on your travels. To help you figure out what to do, we’ve highlighted all the best Columbia Prime Day deals along with a little insight on what to shop for in the sale. In no time, you’ll be all set to buy the right item for your situation while also saving plenty of cash — all without needing to search for yourself.

The best Columbia Prime Day deal

Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket — $113, was $150

For a jacket that will keep you comfortable even in the coldest temperatures, go for the Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket. It’s a lightweight jacket, but it’s capable of providing you with extra warmth with its thermal-reflective lining, 650 fill power down, and stitch-free baffling for zero drafts. While the down will retain the jacket’s loftiness, its water-resistant shell will keep out the rain and moisture to help prevent the cold from seeping in. The Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket also comes with zip pockets so that you can keep your essential items secured while you traverse terrain and marvel at the scenery.

The Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket is the perfect accessory if you’ll be braving the cold, and it’s actually already worth it at its original price of $150. However, with this year’s Columbia Prime Day deals, you’ll get more value out of it because it’s down to $113 following a $37 discount from Columbia. We’re not sure if the offer will remain available until the end of the shopping event though, so if you’re preparing for a bout with icy temperatures, you should proceed with your purchase of the Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket as soon as possible.

More Columbia Prime Day deals we love

Columbia is a big deal in the outdoor wear world. We took a look at the differences between Columbia and The North Face and the company came out highly favorably. One of the best brands for lifetime warranties, it’s a good investment to pursue. Columbia is best known for its men’s adventure jackets, the best hats, and the best ski and snowboard jackets. It also develops a lot of fishing gear as well as base layers and anything else you can think of to keep warm.

How we chose these Columbia Prime Day deals

We spend our days seeking out awesome deals. We’re not just talking around sales events either. We do this every day of the year which means we’re perfectly aligned with finding the best ways to save during the Prime Day deals. Because we know how prices change throughout the year, we also know when a discount during Prime Day is extra special or when it’s simply an incremental price cut and one that you’re likely to see again in the near future. That way, we can prioritize the very best deals without overwhelming you with some seriously underwhelming Columbia Prime Day deals.

Besides seeking out great deals throughout the year, we also spend our days studying the market and learning why brands like Columbia are so worth your time and money. Because of that, we can recommend products because they’re worth owning and not just because they’re cheap. Generally, a good deal is only a good deal if it’s something you’d actually want to own.

We look for great styles and great functionality so whatever you buy in the Columbia Prime Day deals will set you up nicely for the long-term future. By doing so, you’ll be toasty warm on your travels while also enjoying a great saving which means you could buy more in the sale.