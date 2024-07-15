 Skip to main content
Columbia Prime Day sale: Grab a down jacket for $113

Model wearing a Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Lite Plaid Sun Shirt.
Columbia

Prime Day deals are upon us, and that means there are some fantastic discounts going on. We’ve focused on the Columbia Prime Day sale which is happening right now, with some great savings on highly sought after outdoor gear and clothing for keeping you warm on your travels. To help you figure out what to do, we’ve highlighted all the best Columbia Prime Day deals along with a little insight on what to shop for in the sale. In no time, you’ll be all set to buy the right item for your situation while also saving plenty of cash — all without needing to search for yourself.

The best Columbia Prime Day deal

Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket — $113, was $150

A man wearing the Columbia Men's Delta Ridge Down Jacket.
Columbia

For a jacket that will keep you comfortable even in the coldest temperatures, go for the Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket. It’s a lightweight jacket, but it’s capable of providing you with extra warmth with its thermal-reflective lining, 650 fill power down, and stitch-free baffling for zero drafts. While the down will retain the jacket’s loftiness, its water-resistant shell will keep out the rain and moisture to help prevent the cold from seeping in. The Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket also comes with zip pockets so that you can keep your essential items secured while you traverse terrain and marvel at the scenery.

The Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket is the perfect accessory if you’ll be braving the cold, and it’s actually already worth it at its original price of $150. However, with this year’s Columbia Prime Day deals, you’ll get more value out of it because it’s down to $113 following a $37 discount from Columbia. We’re not sure if the offer will remain available until the end of the shopping event though, so if you’re preparing for a bout with icy temperatures, you should proceed with your purchase of the Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket as soon as possible.

More Columbia Prime Day deals we love

Puffer jacket
Man with Columbia jacket Columbia / Columbia

Columbia is a big deal in the outdoor wear world. We took a look at the differences between Columbia and The North Face and the company came out highly favorably. One of the best brands for lifetime warranties, it’s a good investment to pursue. Columbia is best known for its men’s adventure jackets, the best hats, and the best ski and snowboard jackets. It also develops a lot of fishing gear as well as base layers and anything else you can think of to keep warm.

  • Columbia Men’s Thistletown Hills Short Sleeve —
  • Columbia Men’s Narrows Pointe Short Sleeve Polo —
  • Columbia Men’s Utilizer Polo —
  • Columbia Men’s Bahama Ii Long Sleeve Shirt —
  • Columbia Sportswear Mens Bahama II S/S Shirt —
  • Columbia Men’s Tamiami Ii Long Sleeve Shirt —

How we chose these Columbia Prime Day deals

We spend our days seeking out awesome deals. We’re not just talking around sales events either. We do this every day of the year which means we’re perfectly aligned with finding the best ways to save during the Prime Day deals. Because we know how prices change throughout the year, we also know when a discount during Prime Day is extra special or when it’s simply an incremental price cut and one that you’re likely to see again in the near future. That way, we can prioritize the very best deals without overwhelming you with some seriously underwhelming Columbia Prime Day deals.

Besides seeking out great deals throughout the year, we also spend our days studying the market and learning why brands like Columbia are so worth your time and money. Because of that, we can recommend products because they’re worth owning and not just because they’re cheap. Generally, a good deal is only a good deal if it’s something you’d actually want to own.

We look for great styles and great functionality so whatever you buy in the Columbia Prime Day deals will set you up nicely for the long-term future. By doing so, you’ll be toasty warm on your travels while also enjoying a great saving which means you could buy more in the sale.

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
REI camp kitchen sale: Up to 55% off stoves, cookware, and more
Couple camping with the new 2023 Escapod TOPO2 Teardrop Trailer.

If you need to kit yourself out with better camping gear, you need to check out the REI camp kitchen sale that’s going on right now. There are some huge discounts on all kinds of gear from cookware, stoves, to picnicking equipment, and coolers. It’s a fantastic way to save big with up to 55% to be saved. If you’re keen to see what’s out there, hit the button below to see which of the 100+ items are tempting for you. Alternatively, if you have no idea where to begin, we can help. Take a look at what we suggest before the sale ends soon.

What to shop for in the REI Camp Kitchen sale
The best camping gear can be pretty varied from tents to sleeping bags and simply cookware and cooking equipment. This sale focuses on those practical features you may not have considered after buying your tent. One underrated item is the . It usually costs $60 but you can buy it today for $27 thereby saving a huge 55%. The bundle comes with four 12-fluid-ounce coffee mugs, four 6-inch bowls, and four 10.5-inch dinner plates. Each are made from enamel-coated steel so they’ll last a long time.

Read more
TaylorMade sale: Get up to 37% off drivers, irons, and putters
Golf club and ball.

For great golf club deals, check out the sale on TaylorMade golf clubs at Amazon right now. With up to 37% off everything from drivers to irons and putters, this is the perfect time to stock up on great golf clubs for forthcoming golfing sessions. There are a lot of golf clubs in the sale so a smart move is to check it out for yourself by tapping the button below. You can also keep reading while we take you through some highlights that stand out in the sale. In no time, you’ll be all kitted out.

What to shop for in the TaylorMade sale
Alongside the best golf clothing brands, you need the best golf clubs too. One of the biggest discounts in this sale is on the which is down to $400 from $600. The 33% discount makes it super tempting with the club offering a lightweight full-carbon body which means you can achieve optimal launch and forgiveness. It has a 60X Carbon Twist Face which is encased by a polyurethane cover and has a revolutionary nanotexture technology. It helps fine tune launch and spin to optimize total distance regardless of playing conditions. There’s also a Carbon Reinforced Composite Ring which unites the driver head into a singular force and frees up additional mass.

Read more
Hurry! This top-rated Coleman 10-person tent is 68% off today
coleman weathermaster 10 person tent deal woot february 2024 camping

Tent deals don’t get much better value than the one we’ve spotted at Woot today. Currently, you can buy the Coleman WeatherMaster 10-person camping tent for just $70 meaning you’re saving a huge $149 off the usual price of $219. It’s a huge tent that fits 10 people or three Queen-size airbeds so you can snooze in style while you’re camping. The deal ends when the day does so you only have a matter of hours to snap it up. Here’s why we recommend it.

Why you should buy the Coleman WeatherMaster 10-person camping tent
As highly regarded as many of the best camping tents, the Coleman WeatherMaster 10-person camping tent is designed so you can set up a home base while you’re exploring. It’s tall enough to stand in comfortably while it has a hinged front door and a room divider for extra privacy. Like the best waterproof tents, it’s guaranteed to keep you dry with a WeatherTec system which features a tub floor with patented corner welds, protected seams, and a covered zipper for keeping water out.

Read more