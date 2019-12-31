No matter how well-constructed something is, it’s likely to eventually break or wear out with regular use. That’s just the way things go. You buy something, use it for a while until it falls apart, and then buy a new one. Until you learn that it doesn’t have to be that way.

There are hundreds — maybe even thousands — of brands with lifetime warranties that put the customer first. Buy their products, and when they inevitably kick the bucket, you can send them in for repair, replacement, or even a full refund, completely free of charge. This list of brands with lifetime warranties will help you figure out where you can get gear that will last forever. Every company and manufacturer on this list offers either a limited lifetime warranty or a full-on, unconditional lifetime guarantee.

We rounded up as many as we could, but this list isn’t quite complete. If you know of any companies we missed, let us know.

The Big List of Brands with Lifetime Warranties

Shoes and Apparel

Let’s face it, wear and tear (or plain dissatisfaction) with a pair of boots or a new winter coat is an inevitability. Brands who offer an unconditional lifetime guarantee on such products include Eddie Bauer, Rainbows Sandals, Orvis, L.L. Bean, and Duluth Trading; Dr. Martens offers a similar full-on warranty on their For Life selection of boots and shoes.

Filson, Tilley, Columbia, and The North Face (at its own discretion) protect against rips and damages incurred during their intended use with their warranty service. The one condition is that these warranties do not cover normal wear and tear from accidents, improper care, or alterations. However, Patagonia, Arc’teryx, and most other brands listed will repair worn item damage for a fee.











































Bags and Luggage

If your bag’s zipper malfunctions or your strap wears through, JanSport, Osprey, Red Oxx, and Briggs & Riley have warranties which cover full repairs and product defects for life — no exclusions. Dakine, Away, and Filson will repair or replace any products used appropriately and protected under its limited lifetime warranty. Limited can mean a short period of time, or just for certain implied damage or malfunctions that can occur with the product.

J.W. Hulme products are backed with a lifetime guarantee and you can receive repairs for free and have them refurbish your product. Unless, of course, your new puppy decides to use it as a chew toy or some other sort of negligence, then you lose your legal rights.

























North St. Bags









Tools of the Trade

If your Craftsman or Mastercraft hand tools ever fail you during normal utilization, they will be repaired or replaced for free. The warranty doesn’t cover the blade or other expendable parts that wear with use within the warranty period, though. Kobalt, on the other hand, supplies a mix of warranties for different tools based on use, durability, and workmanship.

Kershaw Knives, Chicago Cutlery, Calphalon, Buck, and Gerber carry a limited warranty for the lifetime of the original owner, which means fixing any tears in the handle of your knife or other manufacturing defects. If you accidentally break your Kershaw folder’s blade, they’ll replace it for a paltry 10 bucks. The ESEE Knives warranty department will go a step further and replace any knife that is broken or defective, without a limitation on how many times it’s been traded or sold — which is one of those specific legal rights that is good to remember.





































Gear and Gadgets

When it comes to camping gear, Big Agnes, Maglite Flashlights, and NEMO Equipment guarantee against manufacturing or material defects but do not warrant damages from wear and tear or alterations. Damages during use of their products can be returned for repair, though with a fee. Zippo Lighters and Cross Pens offer some simple warranty information: the product works or they’ll fix it.

If your Davek umbrellas turn you into a B.J. Thomas song, they’ll happily repair or replace any registered products at no charge, except shipping and handling. Kryptonite products also entitle you to a lifetime product warranty that covers defects through normal wear and tear, but it won’t cover a mistake like putting the wrong keys in your lock or losing keys that are not registered. MEC goes a step further with their customer service and guarantees not only the quality of their products but the quality of their employees’ advice, too.

If your pet has a penchant for chewing, pawing, or otherwise causing destruction, Lupine will replace any collar, harness, or leash that they manage to gnaw through (even without a receipt). And, no matter how it happened or whose fault it was, Vortex Optics’ VIP (Very Important Promise) Warranty will take care of you and the entire cost of repair or replacement.

































































