The 10 Best Multi-Tools for Any Situation

Every man needs a reliable tool kit in their arsenal. For some, this means a garage’s worth of wrenches, drivers, hammers, bits, batteries, and power tools. If your daily tool needs are decidedly more modest, however, a multipurpose tool may do the trick. Multi-tools are no longer just for fly fishermen, preppers, and backcountry campers. They’ve graduated to a coveted and essential place in the world of EDC (also known as “everyday carry”).

The problem is, with a plethora of options to choose from, which one is right for you? We’ve compiled the best multi-tools to help you tackle almost any situation. And if you’re headed into the backcountry, add a good survival hatchet to your packing list to guarantee you’ll be ready for almost anything.

Gerber Truss Multi-Tool

Gerber has long been a favorite here at The Manual, and with good reason. Their knives and field tools are durable, reliable, and affordable. The Truss multi-tool is no different with an all-in-one design that boasts 17 tools, including openers, pliers, wire cutters, a saw, and multiple blades and drivers. They all fit inside a compact, 4.35-inch footprint with a pocketable, 8-ounce weight.

Leatherman Free T4

After more than three decades, Portland-based Leatherman is a fixture in the industry and continues to craft high-quality tools of all shapes and sizes. Among its most pocketable multi-tools is the Free T4. The compact design boasts a dozen of the most common tools, including spring-action scissors, a pry tool, multiple screwdrivers, tweezers, and a 420HC blade. If size matters, opt for the T2 with most of the same tools in an even smaller form factor.

SOG PowerAccess Deluxe

Thanks to 21 tools and a 12-piece hex bit kit, you’ll be able to do almost anything with the SOG PowerAccess Deluxe. Fold open the stainless steel body to access needle nose pliers, a gripper, and wire cutters. Of course, there’s also a saw, serrated blade, can opener, awl chisel, and ruler on the side. Each component locks when fully extended, and a clever compound leverage gear system helps provide twice the cutting and gripping power. Hidden in the center joint is a protractor, so there’s no excuse for being off on your angles. A nylon sheath keeps the Deluxe and all the bits together.

Lever Gear Toolcard Pro

For a similarly sleek minimalist alternative with more utility, there’s Lever Gear’s Toolcard Pro. The pocket-friendly multi-tool fits in your handy wallet, or you could use the optional, removable money clip and replace your wallet completely. Forty tools are included, from screwdrivers to pry bars to cord-cutters to a protractor. It’s also TSA-compliant, so you can take it with you on the plane and fix all your problems while traveling. Well … maybe not all your problems.

The James Brand The Halifax

There’s beauty in simplicity. Few brands appreciate that as clearly as The James Brand, the Oregon-based maker best-known for its EDC knives with a minimalist aesthetic. The Halifax is a similarly designed EDC multi-tool for the everyman. It’s sleek and compact with only the most essential tools to get most men through the day: A scraper, a flat/Philips head combo screwdriver, and, of course, a bottle opener. Plus, the Cerakote-coated titanium construction will outlive you.

Victorinox Swiss Army Work Champ XL

For the man who needs to feel prepared for anything, the Swiss Army’s Work Champ XL is ready to tackle just about any task. As the name implies, it’s a 12-ounce beast of a multi-tool with 31 individual functions. That includes must-haves like a bottle opener, corkscrew, scissors, and a toothpick. But, there are plenty of niche tools, too, like a seatbelt cutter, a marlin spike, and a dedicated gutting blade. Whether you’re a longshoreman, a bear hunter, or a prepper living off-grid in the wilds of Alaska, this multi-tool has your back.

Combar Pro Elite Adventure Tool

The Combar Pro is an altogether different animal from every other multi-tool on this list. The 3.2-pound design blends titanium, stainless steel, and aircraft-grade aluminum. The standard version has an empty magazine inside the handle to store whatever you need, while the Pro version adds a knife with a 4.5-inch stainless steel blade and a saw with a 9-inch replaceable blade. Both options include a fold-out pick, spade, and ax. Every component is developed according to U.S. military specifications.

Havalon Evolve Black

As a scalpel-production company, Havalon might be unknown to some outdoorsmen. But, those roots help make the company’s Evolve Black a truly unique multi-tool. While it boasts fewer overall tools than most on this list, it does feature a user-changeable main blade. For anyone who appreciates the utmost precision and the ability to service their tool in the field, this is a must-have feature. Spare blades — six standard 60A blades and two Piranta saw blades — are included to keep you going for years.

Gear Infusion EverRatchet Keychain Tool

Another ultra-compact multi-tool, Gear Infusion’s EverRatchet, is billed as “the world’s first ratchet keychain tool.” The unique design provides dynamic ratcheting, so you needn’t lift and reset the tool between turns, making it far more practical (for ratcheting jobs, at least) than its competitors. It also adds a scraper, fire flint, seven wrenches, a bottle opener, and more. It does lack a blade of any kind, but that fact also makes it carry-on-friendly for travelers.

CRKT Guppie Multi-Tool

CRKT’s Guppie multi-tool packs a lot of utility into a unique, ergonomic design. The slip joint adjustable wrench is a versatile feature not found on any other competitor on this list. Plus, it adds bit drivers, a bottle opener, a locking oxide blade, and even an integrated LED light. The built-in carabiner also makes it easy to clip to a backpack or bug-out bag, so it’s always at the ready.

