My thoughts on InfinaCore’s P3 Pro: A must-have portable power solution

One of the worst feelings while camping or hiking is watching the battery go down on your devices, especially if you’re on a multi-day trip without a power source. There are a ton of power bank options out there, but InfinaCore just released a game-changing solution that might switch up the way you carry your power.

The P3 Pro has been highly anticipated ever since it was unveiled at CES 2024 and was successfully backed by a Kickstarter campaign. InfinaCore graciously sent me a model to test out, and it was exactly what I needed on my two-day ski trip to Santa Fe. Here’s everything you need to know about this next-generation device.

Does the P3 Pro live up to the hype?

What surprised me most is how compact the P3 Pro is. The dimensions are around 3.65 by 3.26 by 1.22 inches, so while you can’t exactly put it in your pocket, there’s so much to this brick that it’s hard to complain. InfinaCore did an amazing job making an all-in-one power solution that slides right into any bag or purse. At just 10 ounces, it’s also lightweight, and if you need to, you can strap it to your bag with a handy carabiner and silicone band.

This model has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and 15W MagSafe Qi2 wireless charging compatibility for seamless charging. It’s not easy to find an outlet at a busy ski lodge on the weekend, so this was just the thing I needed to make sure that my party’s phones and AirPods stayed charged. Since I could charge three devices at a time, no one suffered cut-off communication and the black screen of death, even when they forgot to charge their phones beforehand.

What sets this model apart is the advanced animated color LCD display, which offers all key information at the press of a button. From this screen, you can see everything from battery percentage and temperature to output metrics and charging time. It comes with a 65-watt wall charger and is supported by a 10,000 mAh battery.

I’m definitely going to be taking it with me the next time I go overseas. The P3 Pro has several different adapter prongs (U.K. and E.U.) attachments that slide over the U.S. prong, so you’ll be prepared to recharge no matter where you go. Plus, it’s TSA and FAA compliant, so it’s fine for carry-on bags at the airport. None of the TSA agents blinked an eye when I brought it through security.

The P3 Pro is now available for purchase, retailing for $129.99 at InfinaCore and Amazon, and it comes in a variety of colors, such as black, gray, white, pink, and blue to match your personal preferences and style. And like all InfinaCore products, the P3 Pro is backed by a 99-year lifetime warranty so you can have peace of mind as you adventure.

If you value convenience while traveling, the P3 Pro can replace your wall charger, wireless pad, and power bank, as well as give international compatibility for a wander-lusting globetrotter. If that’s you, InfinaCore’s P3 Pro is a solid buy.