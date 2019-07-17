12 Best Men’s Athleisure Brands to Take You from Lay-Ups to Lounging

Share

Our favorite athleisure lines all have one thing in common: They represent how “athleisure” has gone from a buzzword to a trend to a lifestyle. These top brands combine standout fabrics, classic silhouettes, and easygoing wearability with the kind of versatility that today’s modern man needs in his life — from the gym to the office to happy hour and back again. Here are twelve of the best men’s athleisure brands.

Public Rec

Of the options on this list, Public Relic is probably the best suited for those guys aiming to sport their technical leisure apparel across a variety of different spaces. While the brand’s vast assortment of ultra-comfortable pullovers, sweatpants, and T-shirts is fantastic for lounging around home, it’s stylish enough to bring into the outside world, too.

Rhone

Rhone has long been a favorite among athletic-minded shoppers for a reason: Its collection is expansive, affordable, and uber-functional. Whether you’re in need of a T-shirt, pullover, pants, shorts, or anything in between, Rhone has more than got you covered. While the garments themselves may not be the most fashionable ones on the market, they’re long-lasting and built for optimized performance.

Olivers Apparel

Olivers has you covered from head to toe with gear that’s comfortable, performance-ready, and adequately modern. We love the new Convoy Henley (seen above) and the All Over Short, two extremely well-made picks that would be perfect to snap up for this season.

Path Projects

If it’s versatility you seek — trail-ready shorts that still look sharp or a raglan tee you can wear to the bar after a hike — we’d recommend Path Projects. They’ve got you covered when it comes to your headwear and your base layers, both essentials for the guy on the go. Products like the Cascade Tee check all the remaining performance-friendly style boxes.

Reigning Champ

One of the more consistent purveyors of athleisure out there would have to be Reigning Champ. In fact, this Canadian brand defies trends and continues to make some of the best gym and lifestyle gear around. We love the classic crew-neck sweaters and pullover hoodies, both made with quality fabrics in neutral, easy-to-style colors. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg — there’s plenty more where that came from.

Outdoor Voices

Featuring a bevy of bold and quirky everyday essentials, Outdoor Voices could be a great go-to brand for those guys looking to bring some play into their wardrobes. Truly, where else on the internet can you buy a pair of heather gray sweatpants, a multi-colored plastic watch, and a bright baseball cap all in one fell swoop? Not too many, and this sheer versatility is what sets OV apart.

Fourlaps

A relative newcomer in the space, Fourlaps has more than made its mark with its high-performance workout wear. Though the collection is certainly geared toward serious athletes, novices will also find a lot to love in its wide selection of tops, bottoms, and accessories. If you’re looking for a taste of what this brand has to offer, we suggest starting with the moisture-wicking Rush hoodie.

Peak Velocity

When Amazon launched Peak Velocity in October 2018, it became official: athleisure had entered the mainstream. Here, you’ll find many of the same styles you’d see in more expensive brands (cuffed joggers, french terry hoodies, and moisture-wicking tops), but at a fraction of the price. We especially like the line’s Run Pants, which are breathable, stylish, and affordable.

Hill City

Another popular company that decided to get into the athleisure game this past year was Gap, which founded Hill City as its sporty offshoot at the start of 2019. Since then, the San Francisco-based brand has made a name for itself with its collection of simple basics, which utilize crisp lines and bold colors to create a tasteful minimalist aesthetic. Think more active urbanite than athlete.

Y-3

Activewear meets high fashion in the Y-3 collection, which boasts an assortment of avant-garde streetwear pieces. Though the up-scale designs do come with upscale prices, it’s nice to see a brand doing more with athleisure than just making basic T-shirts. None of this is too surprising, considering that Y-3 is the brainchild of master tailor Yohji Yamamoto, who’s spent decades elevating the everyday into something extraordinary.

EYSOM

Sure, the name EYSOM is a bit overwrought (standing as it does for Exercise Your State Of Mind), but there’s no denying the brand makes some excellent athleisure wear. For now, the Los Angeles company is selling just tops and bottoms, though there’s a nice selection within each of those broad categories. If you’re looking to stock up on some fashionable basics (and don’t mind spending a slightly pretty penny), this could be a great brand for you to explore.

Ten Thousand

If you’re more concerned with use than style, Ten Thousand may be the brand for you. This company’s been churning out quality products for a couple of years now and they put a tight focus on function. That’s not to say the pieces don’t look good — they do! — but they’re built with performance in mind. We especially like their trio of activewear shorts, which range from the lightweight Session to the ultra-durable Foundation.

