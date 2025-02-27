Lucky Brand is feeling imaginative with the House of Mouse

Disney is considered one of the happiest places on Earth thanks to our childhood nostalgia and the desire to meet our heroes like Aladdin and Flynn Rider and introduce our children to princesses like Snow White and Aurora. Not to mention the chance to get lost in a magical world where everything always works out and good never falls to evil. Although we can’t disappear into the Magical Kingdom 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, we can find other ways to take small trips into Neverland or escape to Agrabah for a reset. Lucky for us, the Lucky Brand x Disney collaboration allows us to take the Magical Kingdom with us with stylish pieces perfect for expressing ourselves.

Style mixes with nostalgic imagination

There is a fine line between sporting some Disney swag and being a full-fledged Disney adult. One of them gives you the ability to be the envy of everyone around you while you wear one or two stylish graphics, and the other looks overdone and makes it difficult for others to take you seriously. Lucky Brand’s line is perfect for the former. You can go all out with a Disney-inspired letter jacket or a subtle Disney tracksuit, or you can keep it simpler with a Lucky tee featuring Mickey Mouse or a mouse-earred hat. Either way you go, there is something in this collection for any brand of Disney adult, and you should absolutely let your Mickey flag fly. Oh, and don’t forget to wear it when you meet Flynn or Aladdin.

Lucky Brand x Disney