 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New York Men’s Day debut: HOLD NYC goes alpine sexy in new collection

comfort glamour elevated for the lodge

By
HOLD NYC Suiting
HOLD NYC

Finding the perfect Apres ski look is a task that every mountain sports nut has figured out. The move from the mountain to the lodge takes you from extreme sport to casual relaxation and maybe a little luxury. While you will mostly find the skiers and snowboarders dropping off their gear and shedding the layers in place of their flannels, jackets, and technical function style, there is an opportunity for some elevation that HOLD NYC is looking to capitalize on in 2025. The HOLD NYC NYMD debut brings an element of crossover between functional luxury and the element of glamour for their first run at New York Men’s Day.

Bringing glamour to the mountain

HOLD NYC Tank
HOLD NYC

The mountain lodge may not be the first place you think of when you think of glamour. While the lodge is the place for the perfect Apres ski looks that scream comfort and relaxation, there is a bit of etiquette and thought that goes into it. Glamour is the same, and therefore, there is a connection between the two that is perfect for someone like Holden Akerley, designer of HOLD NYC, to find the pathway between the two. He does that at New York Men’s Day with the use of casual elements built into more elevated styles. From suiting using shorts to skirts with fleece tops, there is something for everyone in this collection that is classified as genderless. You shouldn’t expect anything less than bold excellence from a former designer for Ralph Lauren, and Holden delivered that at New York Fashion Week.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Eton releases Valentines collection for the biggest date night of the year
The Valentines look that will have her seeing hearts
ETON Heart Pattern Pocket Square

It is that time again, fellas. We are only a few weeks out from the most significant and busiest date night of the year. Of course, that means you have to get started (we will hazard a guess that you have yet to plan the date, and you shouldn't be making your partner do it) on ironing out the details of your night. Just figuring out the itinerary for the evening of February 14th is only the beginning. You also have to decide then what you are going to wear. Sure, you can go ahead and dress exactly as you always dress, but Eton wants you to pull out all the stops and dress for the moment. The Eton Valentines Collection is a set of items you can pick up to give your look the loving touch it needs and will have your date seeing hearts (literally) all night long.
Love is in the details

The Eton Valentines Collection consists of four pieces that are sure to make your evening a stellar one. First is a plain white dress shirt with a red tab featuring a heart cutout; all four items feature this tab. Then there is the shirt for the man who doesn't like the plain white shirt look. An attractive and unique heart pattern covers the entire shirt and will look stellar under your best sports coat or suit jacket. Next is a blue geometric pattern tie featuring a heart in increments throughout. It will look just as great with either of the shirts. Finally, the same allover pattern featured on the second shirt is also made into a pocket square, proving the Love is in the Details.

Read more
Dandy Del Mar is sick of the winter and drops their SS25 collection
New looks for 2025 and old favorites for a new season
Dandy Del Mar Denim Brisa Linen

Winter is some of the harshest times of the year. There are extreme temperatures, sure, but more that can really take your mood down. With the extreme temperatures of the summer, at least you still have the sunlight and the blossoming plant life to make all the sweltering heat worth it. In the unbearably cold of the winter, you also have to deal with the shorter days and the lack of sunlight. Not to mention, everything seems to be dead. Dandy Del Mar seems sick of it, as they are stepping out to drop their new collection. If you are sick of the cold weather and want some hope for the future, the Dandy Del Mar Spring and Summer 2025 collection is something bright to look forward to. As a resort wear company, they excel at spring and summer wear, and we are excited about what they have going on. Even if we're not sure we're ready to store our winter clothing, we look forward to the linen and swim sets in a few months.
New looks and old favorites

The items that stand out to us in the new collection are the Santos Shirt in Tierra Weave and the Corsica Corduroy Short in Argento. The seersucker shirt utilizes deep green and other neutral tones, which will be perfect to go along with the dark brown corduroy shorts. Not only will the colors play well, but the textures give the entire look a great depth.

Read more
Mad Men’s legacy: What ’60s men’s fashion can teach us today
From the conservative '50s to the colorful '70s, here is what we wore in the '60s
Mad Men in an office

Every decade is known for something. The 1920s were a time of industrial boom and women's rights. The 1930s was known for The Great Depression. The 1940s was known for World War II. The 1950s started the Cold War and the Civil Rights Movement. The 1960s saw the boom of counterculture and the Vietnam War. The 1970s began to see the emergence of more social movements like feminism and gay rights. The 1980s were the breaking out point of technology. And the 1990s gave us grunge music and the evolution of the movie industry.

Through all of those decades, fashion evolved along with us. And the '60s fashion men clung to holds a special place in the history of our evolving aesthetic. Gone were the days of the '50s conservative looks, and we weren't quite at the colorful, wild styles of the '70s yet. What we saw in the 1960s was a period of transition. And we may be there again in 2025.

Read more