New York Men’s Day debut: HOLD NYC goes alpine sexy in new collection

Finding the perfect Apres ski look is a task that every mountain sports nut has figured out. The move from the mountain to the lodge takes you from extreme sport to casual relaxation and maybe a little luxury. While you will mostly find the skiers and snowboarders dropping off their gear and shedding the layers in place of their flannels, jackets, and technical function style, there is an opportunity for some elevation that HOLD NYC is looking to capitalize on in 2025. The HOLD NYC NYMD debut brings an element of crossover between functional luxury and the element of glamour for their first run at New York Men’s Day.

Bringing glamour to the mountain

The mountain lodge may not be the first place you think of when you think of glamour. While the lodge is the place for the perfect Apres ski looks that scream comfort and relaxation, there is a bit of etiquette and thought that goes into it. Glamour is the same, and therefore, there is a connection between the two that is perfect for someone like Holden Akerley, designer of HOLD NYC, to find the pathway between the two. He does that at New York Men’s Day with the use of casual elements built into more elevated styles. From suiting using shorts to skirts with fleece tops, there is something for everyone in this collection that is classified as genderless. You shouldn’t expect anything less than bold excellence from a former designer for Ralph Lauren, and Holden delivered that at New York Fashion Week.