Combine your favorite Apres aspects in one

The time of year has come when you dust off the skis and snowboard, break out the snowsuit and helmet, and plan your trip to the mountain. Ski season is back, so you need to start thinking about your Apres looks and what you want to wear after cutting up the slopes. While there are always dozens of ideas to go with, this year, you can combine your favorite looks with your favorite drinks when you come down off the mountain. Legendary beverage brand Peroni has teamed up with Alp N Rock for the Apres collaboration of the season.

“Peroni is known for elevating every moment with passion and flare, making this collaboration a great opportunity to infuse even more style to the world of beer,” says Cara Loritzen, Senior Marketing Manager for the Above Premium Imports Molson Coors Beverage Company. “We’re excited to bring Peroni into the world of Apres-ski with the help of Alp N Rock, a true style leader in the space. So whether you’re hitting the slopes or enjoying a stylish aperitivo in a casual setting, this collaboration will have you dreaming of your next winter getaway.”

Elevating Apres with Italian craftsmanship

The line brings Italian elegance (something Peroni knows all about) to Apres-ski with a unisex beanie and half-zip sweater, a men’s and a women’s patch henley, and a zip bag.

“Apres-ski embodies both style and relaxation,” says Alp N Rock’s CEO, Suzanne Reich. “Collaborating with Peroni was a natural fit and we’re very excited to create something that embodies the beauty and heritage of our brands. Together, we have crafted a luxury apres-ski collection that reflects the vibrant atmosphere of ski culture. This new line will offer customers a limited edition line of styles crafted with Alp N Rock’s signature attention to detail and highest standard of quality.”

Get Apres-ski ready