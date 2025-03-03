Bugatchi elevates their new collection with Made in Italy

The world’s biggest and most prominent fashion houses tend to center around four locations: New York, Paris, London, and Milan. It is no coincidence that the primary fashion weeks occur every year in these four cities. It also shouldn’t surprise you that the some brands seek out some of the best mills in the world in these regions. The Bugatchi Fall and Winter 2025 collection chose to elevate their garments with Made in Italy, an upgrade that takes their already top-tier garments to the next level.

“Italy offers an unparalleled depth of skill, marrying tradition with innovation in a way that sparks inspiration,” Bugatchi Creative Director Anthony Keegan says. “Each piece we craft is not merely an item of clothing; it is a story woven with the threads of quality and expertise. We would sit in the breathtaking expanse of southern Italy, sipping a perfect espresso, continually reminded of the endless possibilities that lie before us. The response to this collection has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I have no doubt this marks the inception of a profoundly passionate relationship with Italian craftsmanship.”

It’s all about the fabrics

Just like any good home or business, the best garments are built on a solid foundation. And the foundation of a garment is the fabric. Italy has some of the best mills in the world, and that is why Keegan and Bugatchi chose the destination for their new collection.

“When embarking on the journey of building this collection, there is one critical element that reigns supreme: the fabric,” Keegan explains. “It is the very soul of what we create. In our relentless pursuit of the finest, we naturally gravitated towards Italy—the epicenter of exquisite fabrications. The moment you step into that realm, you can feel the legacy of craftsmanship that has been honed over generations; it’s palpable, almost magical. It was essential to not only secure the most luxurious materials but also to align ourselves with artisans who embody the spirit of true mastery.” Keegan finishes off with the declaration of the goal for Made in Italy.

“Here’s to creating something timeless, luxurious, and imbued with the very essence of Italy itself!”