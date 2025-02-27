UNTUCKit goes beyond shirts for an ‘Untucked shoe’ with Hari Mari

UNTUCKit has changed the way that we wear button-up shirts. If you are a millennial or earlier generation, you remember the days when every button-up shirt was made to be tucked in, with really long front flaps and a long tail in the back to keep the shirt in place once tucked. While that is quite helpful for your favorite dress shirt and your best casual shirts, it became a sloppy mess when you wanted to wear it more casually and untuck it. That is where UNTUCKit revolutionized the fashion world. Now, they are teaming up with a company known for some of the best shoes for a great flip-flop. The UNTUCKit x Hari Mari collaboration brings the best casual shoes to the leader of the casual shirt.

“We’re excited to partner with Hari Mari to create a product that perfectly aligns with the UNTUCKit lifestyle—relaxed, stylish, and versatile,” said Chris Riccobono, founder of UNTUCKit. “These flip-flops bring together the best of both brands, delivering a truly unique product precisely created and crafted for our customers.”

The shoe version of untucked

Designed with the modern adventurer in mind, the UNTUCKit x Hari Mari flip-flop effortlessly blends both brands. The footbed includes UNTUCKit’s iconic colors and logo for a bright, polished, clean look similar to the rest of their products. At the same time, Hari Mari’s patented MemoryFoamToe post provides instant comfort without the painful break-in period. Once you break a good pair of Hari Mari memory foams in, there is no shoe you’d rather wear in the summer.

“Collaborating with UNTUCKit has been an incredible experience,” said Jeremy Stewart, founder and CEO of Hari Mari. “By combining our expertise in comfort with their expertise in craftsmanship and their signature style, we’ve created a flip-flop that feels as good as it looks.”