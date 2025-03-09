GAP selling a recreation of viral Timothee Chalamet red carpet look

There are few names that are trending upward in Hollywood more than Timothee Chalamet. He is one of the most lauded actors in big blockbusters like Dune and its sequel, Interstellar, and Wonka, and he is also taking the world by storm with incredible performances in more reward-focused films like Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name. Recently, he made splashes this award season for his true story biopic of Bob Dylan, Call Me By Your Name. While we loved his nominations, awards, and speeches, we would be lying if we didn’t get distracted by his stellar red carpet looks. Not only are we excited about his stellar look at the Academy Awards nomination dinner from GapStudio, but now you can recreate it with a limited edition recreation from on GAP.

Limited Edition recreation at your fingertips

While most men love to adopt the all-black look for evening dinner events, Chalamet elected to go with a more dressed-down look, more closely resembling something fitting for his Bob Dylan role.

“This look transcends fashion. It symbolizes heritage, legacy, and cultural evolution,” says Zac Posen, Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Gap Inc. “In the 1960s, Bob Dylan dropped an American anthem with Like a Rolling Stone, and by 1969, Gap was selling jeans and records in its first store —two moments that shaped and bridged culture gaps for generations to come. The parallels, the energy, and the synergy inspired me to reimagine GapStudio’s first men’s look on a cultural icon like Timothée.”

The look is limited edition and available on GAP for a short time.

