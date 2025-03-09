 Skip to main content
GAP selling a recreation of viral Timothee Chalamet red carpet look

Recreate the viral red carpet look

By
Timothee Chalamet full
GAP

There are few names that are trending upward in Hollywood more than Timothee Chalamet. He is one of the most lauded actors in big blockbusters like Dune and its sequel, Interstellar, and Wonka, and he is also taking the world by storm with incredible performances in more reward-focused films like Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name. Recently, he made splashes this award season for his true story biopic of Bob Dylan, Call Me By Your Name. While we loved his nominations, awards, and speeches, we would be lying if we didn’t get distracted by his stellar red carpet looks. Not only are we excited about his stellar look at the Academy Awards nomination dinner from GapStudio, but now you can recreate it with a limited edition recreation from on GAP.

Limited Edition recreation at your fingertips

GAP recreation
GAP

While most men love to adopt the all-black look for evening dinner events, Chalamet elected to go with a more dressed-down look, more closely resembling something fitting for his Bob Dylan role.

“This look transcends fashion. It symbolizes heritage, legacy, and cultural evolution,” says Zac Posen, Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Gap Inc. “In the 1960s, Bob Dylan dropped an American anthem with Like a Rolling Stone, and by 1969, Gap was selling jeans and records in its first store —two moments that shaped and bridged culture gaps for generations to come. The parallels, the energy, and the synergy inspired me to reimagine GapStudio’s first men’s look on a cultural icon like Timothée.”

The look is limited edition and available on GAP for a short time.

GAP

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Bugatchi elevates their new collection with Made in Italy
Creative Director Anthony Keegan elevates Bugatchi in Italy
BUGATCHI showroom

The world's biggest and most prominent fashion houses tend to center around four locations: New York, Paris, London, and Milan. It is no coincidence that the primary fashion weeks occur every year in these four cities. It also shouldn't surprise you that the some brands seek out some of the best mills in the world in these regions. The Bugatchi Fall and Winter 2025 collection chose to elevate their garments with Made in Italy, an upgrade that takes their already top-tier garments to the next level.

"Italy offers an unparalleled depth of skill, marrying tradition with innovation in a way that sparks inspiration," Bugatchi Creative Director Anthony Keegan says. "Each piece we craft is not merely an item of clothing; it is a story woven with the threads of quality and expertise. We would sit in the breathtaking expanse of southern Italy, sipping a perfect espresso, continually reminded of the endless possibilities that lie before us. The response to this collection has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I have no doubt this marks the inception of a profoundly passionate relationship with Italian craftsmanship."
It's all about the fabrics

Sperry teams with Americana pro BEAMS PLUS for new collaboration
Celebrating nearly a century of American style, two brands revive prep
Sperry x BEAMS PLUS jacket and shorts

Now that we are steamrolling into the spring, it is nearly time for us to bring our best boat shoes back out of the closet, pair them with shorts, and hop on a boat. Of course, if you have a favorite boat shoe, there is a good chance that they are from Sperry. After nearly a century of excellence, the Sperry x BEAMS PLUS collaboration brings us the pinnacle of Americana and prep.

“This collaboration with Sperry is a tribute to our long-standing partnership and a celebration of their 90th Anniversary! Sperry has been a cornerstone of Ivy Style, Prep Style, and BEAMS PLUS, and we're incredibly grateful for their support and dedicated fanbase,” says Hideki Mizobata, Director of BEAMS PLUS. “To commemorate this milestone, we've expanded the collection with apparel under the theme ‘Head to Shoes.’ We've put so much heart into the specially designed original fabrics and styles for this collaboration. We hope this collection resonates with Sperry enthusiasts and all those who appreciate Ivy and Prep fashion.”
Celebrating the history of prep

Wax London celebrates love on a road trip with SS25
Embrace the World with Wax London
Wax London shirt

Wax London is ready for the summer with the launch of their new seasonal collection. After a decade of making London one of the most fashionable places on Earth, the Wax London Spring and Summer 2025 celebrates the love of an American road trip. “As we enter our 10th year, I feel proud of where we are and the journey we have been on so far," says Tom Holmes, Founder and Creative Director of Wax London. "Wax has grown so much since its inception. We have built an incredible group of talented individuals; none of this would be possible without them. The dedicated work from the team has resulted in something I am truly proud to present: It is our strongest Spring offering to date, and our coinciding campaign reflects that. The brand has continued to evolve, and I am excited about what 2025 has in store for us and our community.”
Summer on the road

This season, Wax unveils a more refined tailoring. Pure linen suits are reimagined in vivid summer brights and deep, saturated hues for a deeper and more varied summer tailored wardrobe. Jackets are designed with a relaxed fit, soft shoulder construction, and half lining, offering a contemporary, unstructured feel. Adding a touch of playful refinement, Wax's signature one-button cuff injects character into this timeless formalwear staple. The brand released a three-part short film about a couple driving blissfully across the California vista dressed in all Wax London to go along with the collection.
Wax London Spring and Summer 2025

