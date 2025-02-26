 Skip to main content
Timothy Chalamet continues the elevation of GAP at nominee dinner

GapStudio is the new look for America's retailer

Timothee Chalamet in Gap half
Gap Inc’s Executive Vice President and Creative Director, Zac Posen / GAP

Timothee Chalamet has had a rocket-fast acceleration in Hollywood over the last three-quarters of a decade. He broke out in 2017 with two well-received roles in Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name. As if that wasn’t a good enough introduction, he also landed his first nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for the latter of the two. He has gone on to win and be nominated for so many awards in the last few years that it would take way too long and too many words to list here. Suffice it to say he is adding to his accolades, becoming the youngest to win Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. We are waiting to see if he lands an Academy Award for the role as he stepped out for the nominee dinner in a killer new look from GapStudio designed by GAP Creative Director Zac Posen.

Honoring his Dylan role

Timothee Chalamet in Gap
Gap Inc’s Executive Vice President and Creative Director, Zac Posen / GAP

Chalamet took a new approach to the all-black look so many of us use as our go-to for evening events. He swapped out the black suit for a GapStudio Icon Jacket in Duchess Satin with matching pants and a black tee. He also added a gold chain to finish it off to become the talk of the night.

“This look transcends fashion,” says Zac Posen, Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Gap Inc. “It symbolizes heritage, legacy, and cultural evolution. In the 1960s, Bob Dylan dropped an American anthem with Like a Rolling Stone, and by 1969, Gap was selling jeans and records in its first store —two moments that shaped and bridged culture gaps for generations to come. The parallels, the energy, and the synergy inspired me to reimagine GapStudio’s first men’s look on a cultural icon like Timothée.”

