Why the neckerchief is your 2025 style secret weapon

Stand out in a new and different way in 2025

By
Man in neckerchief and button up
The Manual

If you have read much of my writing here on The Manual, you will likely recognize some of my favorite themes and the phrases I use to communicate them. Emulate, don’t imitate, so you can style yourself like some of your favorite style icons without being discouraged when you dress just like them and it doesn’t work. Classics, not trends, because they never go out of style. And the one that is the most important for this particular claim I am about to make: Fashion is what you wear, style is how you wear it.

I firmly believe that being stylish isn’t about restricting what you wear because others don’t like it; it is about incorporating what you love into your looks in a stylish way. This is how I ended up looking at ascots and cravats and how I developed reasons why you should wear a neckerchief in 2025.

It all started when I watched Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix. While watching the sequel play out, I would be lying if I didn’t have to rewind it multiple times to re-consume essential plot points I missed because I was staring at Daniel Craig rocking the heck out of a neckerchief numerous times in the movie. As a style guy, I decided I had to try this. I reached out to someone I trust, the Creative Director for Robert Talbot, Sebastian Dollinger. He gave me some pointers and even a few to rock on my own.

“The neckerchief has always been something I considered cool, especially when I was younger, as so many musicians used to wear it — Bowie, Cash, Jagger, among others,” Dollinger said. “To me, it’s a rebellious garment when paired right. It can also elevate a look by adding a splash of color to something more classic, making it very versatile if you dare to wear it.”

History of the neckerchief

Navy sailor in uniform
Robert Felan / Pexels

I am a bit of a fashion nerd, and that means if I find a new idea or a new style path I want to take, I have a habit of going down a rabbit hole to understand what it is and where it came from. It has always helped me figure out how to style it for myself.

With the neckerchief, I went all the way back to when powdered wigs were all the rage and cravats (or ascots in the American English) became the neckwear of choice after the Thirty Years War. It evolved into what we see today. The neckerchief seems to be a more laidback version used by explorers and wilderness lovers as protection from the sun and the perfect item to use in case of an emergency, either to tie up a hurt arm or cut off blood flow. This practicality can be seen in naval and scouting uniforms.

Why this should be in your lexicon

Daniel Craig wearing a neckerchief
Lionsgate

OK, boring stuff out of the way. Look at how Daniel Craig wears it. Of course, James Bond can make anything look good, but this makes his summer poolside ensemble pop in ways no one else in the scene does. I live by a rule of three. Every outfit should have three parts: The top (a shirt), the bottom (pants), and a third item. This shouldn’t be your shoes or your watch. Those should be with every ensemble. This should be a hat, jewelry, or something a little extra.

That critical third item is just something to take a basic, two-part ensemble and give it depth. If you aren’t a hat guy, can’t pull off jewelry (I tried, and I looked more pirate and less Johnny Depp), or are just looking for a change, this is a great way to do it.

How to wear it

Hannibal Lecter wearing a cravat
NBC

Here is the trick. I looked for neckerchiefs everywhere and found them in all sorts of places. Bing Crosby wore them in White Christmas, and Elvis wore them on stage, but I always came back to Daniel Craig. That was the look I liked. So I tried it, and you know what? I looked like a flight attendant. I was ready to pass out warm towelettes. I decided to try it a different way, and I tied them in numerous styles. Here is what I came up with.

That crucial third item in casual situations

Man in neckerchief and sweater
The Manual

I can’t always wear a hat, and jewelry outside of a watch has never been my thing. So, I was dedicated to making the neckerchief work for my casual outfits as the third aspect of my outfits. Even overshirts had become old news for me. So, wearing jeans and a sweater like every other guy in the fall and winter was easy to elevate when I double-knotted the neckerchief and tucked the leftovers in the front of the shirt. It was a hit, and I found what I wanted in my casual neckerchief.

Smart casual add-on

Man in neckerchief and glasses
The Manual

The business casual wardrobe and its slightly elevated cousin, smart casual, are sometimes pretty precarious things to navigate. So, this is a great way to elevate an outfit to smart casual if you feel that what you are wearing is dangerously close to being too casual for the dress code.

I discovered when I wear a neckerchief with a button-up, I prefer to tie it like a necktie and keep the knotted look of a four-in-hand. I wear it a little lower on the chest and bring a pop of color. Choosing the right neckerchief comes down to following the same principles as choosing a tie with your suit: Something complementing the color but standing out will give the look depth.

Elevated

Man in neckerchief and suit
The Manual

Finally, I couldn’t add anything without seeing how it worked with my suits. Since the neckerchief was another derivative of the original neckwear styles, I decided to ditch the necktie and wear it with my suits and the collar open. It got a lot of attention from the people in the room with me and allowed me to loosen the pressure on my neck and not look sloppy while remaining in a professional business setting. I definitely used the four-in-hand knot for this, as it would look much more casual if I double-knotted the way I did with the sweaters.

At the end of the day, style is a personal statement. Like Dollinger said, there is a rebellious nature to a neckerchief, whether you wear it with the casual outfits or the business professional ones. And like Dollinger, I, too, believe there is a daring mentality in a lot of men who will love to stand out and be bold. The year 2025 is a time for you to break out of the boring fashion boxes in which you have found yourself trapped. It’s the year to be bold, be daring, and be dashing as heck, like Daniel Craig with a neckerchief.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
BUGATCHI’s Cabernet Edit tastes like sweet red wine
Keep the color of the season long into 2025
BUGATCHI Cabernet Edit Sweater

The Christmas season is a time for getting together and celebrating your family. New Years is a time for getting together and celebrating the past twelve months. And drinking a good cabernet is about celebrating yourself. Few things beat a good cabernet and relaxing either by the fire or on the patio. There is also something deeply alluring to the color. The soft red hues scream elegance and the touch of pink give it just enough attitude to make you stand out among the crowd. BUGATCHI knows this, and they want you to take the color beyond the usual Christmas season and into the new year with the BUGATCHI Cabernet Edit. There are dozens of sweater and suiting looks possible and it can upgrade your business casual wardrobe like no other color out right now.
The color of the season goes down smooth

Let's start with the most striking and unique garment you can pick up from the Cabernet Edit: The corduroy suit. A cabernet-colored suit is unique and sends a message of elegance. The corduroy suit sends a bold statement that you are confident stepping outside the box. A cabernet-colored corduroy suit sends that message of bold elegance that you need as often as possible. Then you can pick up the Johnny Collar Polo if you want a great upgrade to your business casual wardrobe, something to wear to the office and stand out or give you a little motivation for the day. And finally, one of the highlights in all the BUGATCHI collections this year, the Mixed Stitch Turtleneck is striking and sophisticated. Cabernet may feel like a Christmas color, but you will soon find that it is good deep into the winter and seasons beyond.
BUGATCHI Cabernet Edit

Read more
Turnbull & Asser makes it easy to dress like 007 with James Bond Collection
Channel Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and Daniel Craig with the people that actually dressed them
Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection Casino Royale bow tie

We love James Bond. It is no secret. And honestly, there aren't very many people who love men's style or as deep into the industry that will tell you differently. That is why he is often referenced in men's style guides, and there are websites dedicated to studying the sartorial excellence of MI6's most suave and debonair secret agent. Now, while James Bond's style is the stuff of legend, he is only as good as the brands that outfitted him. And one of the most legendary brands to dress the spy is England's iconic Turnbull & Asser. They are well known for Sir Winston Churchill's overalls and for outfitting Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Now, they have a way you too can dress like 007, with the Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection.
Inspired by original Turnbull & Asser Bond creations on screen

Starting with Sean Connery, the collection has a pair of commemorative pocket silks. However, the main Connery piece replicates the light blue dress shirt with the unique cocktail cuff that is rarely seen today, which is notable for the turned-back look. It gives the French cuff appearance without the need for the cufflinks. Moving on to Pierce Brosnan, the most represented of the three. You have numerous shirts and ties from Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Looking at the collection, we didn't realize how much Bond loved his geometric ties in that era. And finally, you can pick up the white shirt and black bowtie that took Daniel Craig's Bond back to the basics in Casino Royale. If you want to dress like Bond, it's best to do it by letting the people who actually dressed him do it for you.
Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection

Read more
Banana Republic’s January edit just dropped with some standout must-haves
Linen, layering, and travel are top focuses for Banana Republic in January
Banana Republic January Edit layering

Every month it seems more and more options present themselves for us to reinvent our style and our looks. Certain brands are at the forefront of the trends and tend to push us out of our comfort zones and into fresh new looks from season to season. Then there are others that stand firm in the classic silhouettes and styles that we can wear from month to month. Banana Republic is one of those brands that stay consistent and stylish no matter what season you find yourself. They are also what we think of as a "gap-bridger." This is the brand that bridges the gap between high-quality fashion and accessibility. The Banana Republic January Edit has landed, and it focuses on some major style must-haves in your wardrobe.
The focus on three fashion musts

With the January Edit, Banana Republic focuses on three style aspects you should have: Linen, layering, and travel. Starting with linen, it is a versatile and breathable fabric that dries quickly and retains its durability. This makes linen of the go-to fabrics for travelers everywhere. The January Edit features linen in their sweaters and polos, making them perfect for the road. They also feature stretch fabrics in their pants and cargo pants that make them a go-to companion on the road or at the airport. Finally, pairing their polos and long-sleeve tees with their overshirts or outerwear makes this the kind of collection you need for the travels you have planned in 2025.
Banana Republic January Edit

Read more