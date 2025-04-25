 Skip to main content
Spring style: The blue dress shirt is the secret weapon of the season

This is the shirt every man needs in his closet, especially in the spring

There is the four-legged stool for men that refers to the four tailored garments every man should have in his closet. The charcoal suit, the blue suit, the gray suit, and the blazer. These allow you to be ready for everything, from the big meeting in the boardroom to the after-hours event, without spending a ton of money on a dozen suits. Versatility is key. The same concept exists for shirts. You need a handful of shirts that can be worn when pitching the big proposal in the office or grabbing drinks with friends. While the white shirt is the baseline shirt every man should have, there is one shirt that is even more important; the blue dress shirt for men is the secret weapon. It is versatile, attractive, and easy to wear. Here’s what you need to know about the most vital shirt in your wardrobe.

The secret weapon for your tailored wardrobe

At the end of the day, we’re simple people. Men like something easy, that doesn’t require a lot of thought, and makes us look fantastic. The crisp white dress shirt is the most classic option for men to wear under their suits. It is the blank slate that goes with any suit and any tie. But it is also the most boring of the bunch. It doesn’t give a lot of personality. The light blue shirt adds depth to your wardrobe. It is more playful and more eye-catching than the white shirt. But the best part is that it goes with virtually every suit and tie, and the white shirt pairs well with them.

It is the perfect transition shirt

I did some image consulting for law firms and finance firms a few years ago, and there were challenges around every corner. But one of the more unexpected challenges I faced was an attorney who refused to wear anything but a black suit and white shirt. He considered it his uniform, a holdover from his time as an intern with a judge in the late 80s. While getting him into a blue or a gray suit was entirely out of the question, the one compromise we were able to make was to get him into a light blue shirt. Here is how I sold him on the idea.

You see, he was the kind of man who wanted all of his focus on his clients. He wanted every ounce of brain power to be used on getting his clients the best possible outcome. Therefore, he wanted things he didn’t have to think about. What he didn’t realize was that every suit and tie he wore worked for the blue shirt. Everything he wore, including his white shirt, was an appropriate replacement. It was a simple change, but it made a world of difference for his look. Eventually, he even adopted a blue suit. The blue shirt was the stepping stone.

It looks great with every pattern out there

Once you pick up the four-legged stool of dress shirts — white, blue, off-white, and black — you can start expanding to patterns. Patterns are a great way to add depth to your suit wardrobe and pair well with ties. And, of course, it breaks up the monotony of the solid shirts. Wearing nothing but solid shirts reflects a lack of imagination, an inability to take risks, and an aura of stuffiness that no man should be ok with.

Blue shirts tend to look best with all patterns. Whether you’re a lover of the striped look, a good microcheck, or something a bit more wild like paisley, the pattern is exceedingly attractive with a light blue base. So when you start looking for the patterns to add to your shirt wardrobe, blue is going to be the first one you expand.

Light blue is the color of the season every spring

Finally, springtime is the perfect time to add a light blue shirt to your wardrobe. Not only is it lighter, like a white shirt, and will look great with your summer-weight suits, but it will also be the go-to for your outfits, whether for Easter or Kentucky Derby looks. Easter is always big on pastels, pinks, yellows, and greens, which are all well-suited for the guys who are a little more outlandish with their Easter outfits, but blue is for the guy who wants to celebrate but doesn’t want to be the center of attention. And for the Kentucky Derby outfits, most of them involve the color blue for some reason, so therefore the blue shirt is the perfect base.

Spring is in full swing, and your wardrobe is ready for a refresh. If you have never worn a light blue shirt, there are more of you than you think, so this is the time. If you have, you’ve likely begun to take it for granted, and now is the time to revisit it and give it the attention it deserves.

The Hudson is Bonobos’ big hit for the spring
Between the sweater polo and the cabana polo, spring belongs to Bonobos
Bonobos Hudson Cabana blue

One of my favorite times of the year is when I get to break out the polos for a new season. I am ecstatic to pack away my favorite coats and start utilizing my transition wardrobe as the springtime weather starts to roll in. However, spring isn't an exact science (one look at the weather report and you know what I am talking about). You know you can face those days when it is beautiful enough, like one moment for a polo, and then the wind picks up, and you need something a bit heavier. That is why one of my favorite pieces for the spring transition wardrobe is the sweater polo. The Bonobos Sweater Polo is one of the hits of this spring thanks to their two different versions, the polo and the cabana. The difference is simply the buttons, but they give completely different feels for different people, making them the perfect shirt for the spring.
More than just solids

When looking for a great polo, versatility and variety are the two things that typically get lost. Sure, you can go with the solid polo look, reminiscent of Daniel Craig's James Bond in Casino Royale. Or you can get a little more creative and put some personality behind it. That is one of the things that makes these two sweater knit short-sleeve options so attractive, you can do more than the solid look. You can go with a seventies look with the ribbed sweater polo or the resort look of The White Lotus with the floral cabana option. Either way, Bonobos is owning the spring shirt look with the Hudson.

Read more
UNTUCKit goes beyond shirts for an ‘Untucked shoe’ with Hari Mari
The most casual shoe from the leader in the elevated casual shirt
UNTUCKitxHari Mari hero

UNTUCKit has changed the way that we wear button-up shirts. If you are a millennial or earlier generation, you remember the days when every button-up shirt was made to be tucked in, with really long front flaps and a long tail in the back to keep the shirt in place once tucked. While that is quite helpful for your favorite dress shirt and your best casual shirts, it became a sloppy mess when you wanted to wear it more casually and untuck it. That is where UNTUCKit revolutionized the fashion world. Now, they are teaming up with a company known for some of the best shoes for a great flip-flop. The UNTUCKit x Hari Mari collaboration brings the best casual shoes to the leader of the casual shirt.

"We’re excited to partner with Hari Mari to create a product that perfectly aligns with the UNTUCKit lifestyle—relaxed, stylish, and versatile," said Chris Riccobono, founder of UNTUCKit. "These flip-flops bring together the best of both brands, delivering a truly unique product precisely created and crafted for our customers."
The shoe version of untucked

Read more
Patrick Schwarzenegger killed the double breasted look for The White Lotus Season 3 premiere
The White Lotus star killed on the red carpet with a Banana Republic suit
Patrick Schwarzenegger at White Lotus season 3 premier outfit hero

Patrick Schwarzenegger has a relatively recognizable name. You may or may not have heard of his father, The Terminator himself. He is not waiting around living off the former governor's name; he is carving out a name for himself with his own appearances in big movies. From smaller parts in The Benchwarmers (2006) and Grown Ups 2 (2013) to more prominent roles in The Long Road Home (2017) and The Terminal List (2022), he has started to become a star in his own right. His newest role may be his most popular as he shocked the world by putting more on display than many of us were expecting. What we can't stop thinking about, though, is his stellar look from the premiere from the popular brand, Banana Republic.
1940s inspiration on the red carpet

Banana Republic has some of the best and most accessible suiting for the guy who needs one quickly. However, this piece worn by Schwarzenegger is a custom job and gives us a precise feel and reminds us of something from a bygone era. The suit fabric, sourced from the Marzotto mill in Northern Italy, is from the mill's archives and inspired by 1940s wool mohair. The fit of the suit gives us a modern version of the 40s gangster double-breasted classic. The modern high-twist wool provides the fabric with a dry hand and structure, reinforcing the brand's commitment to impeccable quality, rich textures, and modern versatility. Put that on Patrick Schwarzenegger, and you have the makings of something people won't stop talking about.

Read more