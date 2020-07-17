The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A suit is essential to anyone’s wardrobe, even in our work-from-home reality of sweatpants and bathrobes. However, when it comes to summer, traditional wool suits can be unbearably hot. Overheating and sweating is never a good look, especially in a suit. When you’re looking for the best fit — whether it’s for work calls, a wedding, or anything in between — opt for lighter fabrics such as linen, silk, cotton, or finer wool like merino. Pairing these thinner fabrics in season-appropriate colors will make for the perfect summer look that’s cooler, breathable, and comfortable during warmer temps. Before you buy, read up on our suit style rules, the best suits for your body type, and how to clean your suit. Ahead are some of our favorites.

The Best Seersucker Suits

Summer is the time to break out of a style rut. Enter the seersucker suit, which is considered the fabric de rigueur this season, for plenty of reasons. It’s super lightweight, usually rendered in maverick stripes and bright colors, and it features a crimped or puckered surface so it’s easier to maintain. While seersuckers have been traditionally associated with conservative dressing, American designers like Thom Browne have added a modern twist to the beloved summer staple, implementing clean lines and sharp tailoring.

Alton Lane White and Tan Seersucker Suit

The muted tan colors of this Alton Lane suit makes for a neutral foundation and can be livened up with a colorful bow tie or necktie for a more refined look.

Thom Browne RWB Seersucker Striped Blazer

Bringing seersucker suits to the catwalk, Thom Browne celebrates its clean-cut silhouettes and couture-like sensibilities, as seen in this navy blue, red, and white cotton striped blazer from his current collection.

Vineyard Vines Seersucker Suit

Vineyard vines, known for their coastal summer fits, pairs the classic seersucker with modern details like built-in stretch fabric to bring ultimate comfortability.

The Best Linen Suits

We’re taking linens from your bedroom adding them to your closet. Linen is the quintessential hot weather fabric that’s been trending throughout spring-summer collections this year. It’s easy and breathable, so of course it’s a go-to for any summer wedding wardrobe. Linen offers a deep texture that you don’t get from other lightweight fabrics. It can be tricky to wear, however, since linen is prone to extreme wrinkles (bad news if you’re planning on dancing or moving a lot). You can either opt for a linen-wool blend that would reduce the wrinkling — or just not fight it and accept the creasing charm.

Nanushka Malvin Double-breasted Suit Jacket

Nanushka only launched menswear a couple of years back and has already taken the American fashion market by storm. The brand takes an elegant resort-style approach to its collections at affordable price points. So of course there linen suit jacket would be a great option when looking for a linen suit.

Mango Slim-fit Linen Suit Blazer

This linen jacket is produced using sustainable fibers and processes, which is in line with Mango’s goal of adding more eco-friendly garments to its collections.

H&M Slim Fit Linen-blend Blazer

This tailored single-breasted blazer is great for an easy, last-minute look for a special occasion, like an anniversary — we don’t judge.

The Best Cotton Suits

Cotton suits are a great middle-ground for business and pleasure. If you’re working on a Friday and rushing to catch the evening Jitney to Hamptons, you won’t have to worry about standing out in either setting. Besides its breathability, cotton suits have a relaxed fit compared to structured wool suits. They’re super easy to mix with a pair of denim jeans or casual button-up without looking confusing. Cotton suits are also more affordable than wool, which is perfect if you’re on a budget.

Banana Republic Slim Stretch-Cotton Suit Jacket

This lightweight notch lapel suit is ready-made for warm weather. The stretch-cotton allows for extra breathability, which will help on those extra-humid days. The washed pink color is a perfect blend of professional and fun.

Brooks Brothers Two-Button Cotton Suit Jacket

This two-button suit jacket has a classic yet modern look. Featuring side vents for ease of movement, which comes in handy when transitioning from office hours to happy hour.

Maison Margiela Vintage Style Suit

Going for a more lux take on the cotton suit, Maison Margiela, famed across the globe for its unconventional pieces and French fashion, presents this dirty beige vintage-style suit to its latest collection. Designed in Italy from soft cotton, it features a button fastening, two front pockets, a straight leg and button cuffs. You’ll definitely make a statement in this look.

