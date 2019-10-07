Tuxedo Tips: Your Guide to Nailing Black-Tie Attire

Though thoughts may differ on what constitutes “black tie,” there are a few items you must wear to ensure you’re within the confines of the formal dress code. Below, we’re demystifying the penguin suit by breaking down these items one by one so you know exactly what to wear to pull off the look with style.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into our guide to nailing black tie attire!

The Jacket

If you’re going to a black-tie event, you have to wear a tux jacket, no ifs, ands, or buts. I know, you have a perfectly fine suit jacket in your closet, but black tie isn’t just about looking good, it’s about adhering to a dress code that’s been going strong since the mid-19th century.

Further, the jacket has such a distinctive look and fit that if you didn’t wear one, you’d stick out like a sore thumb. Trust us, you don’t want to buck tradition on this one. All that being said, let’s break down some of the specifics you’ll want to keep in mind when looking for a jacket of your own.

Fabric: Most tux jackets are made out of wool. Even if you wanted to deviate from this fabric, you’d be hard-pressed to find a purveyor with other options.

Lapels: You've got two options here: Peaked (formal, lapels pointing upwards and away from the collar) or Shawl (slightly more relaxed, lapels characterized by a rounded edge). Neither choice is inherently better than the other, so go with the one that makes you feel the most suave!

The Pants

Next up, let’s talk pants. Thankfully, these bad boys are usually sold in tandem with the jacket, so you won’t have to worry too much about the particulars. The main rule here is to keep things consistent between the two items so that your look is cohesive and sleek.

Fabric: Same as the jacket, so likely wool.

Color: Preferably black, though the color should always be in harmony with the jacket. Of all the black-tie essentials, the pants are the ones that are going to remain most consistent between traditional and "fun" takes on the dress code.

Note: Tuxedo pants don’t come with a belt, so you can either go without or use black suspenders to keep everything secure.

The Shirt

The tuxedo shirt is a fairly straightforward piece of the black tie ensemble, featuring a modified front and tight collar. Though most tuxedo shirts are quite similar, there are a few choices you’ll have to make when picking out one of your own.

Color: Almost always white. There’s not a lot of wiggle room here, though black can sometimes be worn depending on the event.

Collar: There are two styles to choose from: either a Turndown or Wingtip collar. A turndown collar is like the collar you'd find on a traditional dress shirt as it's thick with "turned down" points almost touching the shirt itself. A wingtip collar, on the other hand, does not touch the shirt and is pointy in appearance. Go with whichever collar you prefer, though it's worth noting that the turndown reads a bit more modern.

The Waist

One of the most distinguishing features of the black tie uniform is the waist accessory. Sans belt, you can either don a cummerbund or waistcoat, with the goal of creating a seamless line from collar to ankle. Though both are appropriate for the dress code, there are certain situations in which one may work better than the other.

Cummerbund: Typically made of black satin, the cummerbund is a belt-like accessory that wraps around the waist to cover the point at which your shirt tucks into your pants. The fabric on the face of the cummerbund is usually marked by narrow channels, which should be turned upward (with the old joke being that a cummerbund is used to catch crumbs). We recommend a cummerbund for a shawl collar jacket, which again has a rounded edge and is a bit more contemporary.

The Tie

You really only have two options when it comes to neckwear — you can either sport a bow tie or a skinny black tie. While either are technically fine, it seems a shame to blow the opportunity to whip out a satin bow tie for a special occasion. Regardless of the style you go with, keep it black, sleek, and satin.

The Socks

No matter what your fave celebs are doing, we urge (nay, implore) you not to go sockless. What seems trendy in your head likely won’t translate, so stick to the basics with a silk black sock that goes over the calf. If silk is out of your budget, stick to a thin cotton.

The Shoes

And finally, the footwear. Style is up to you, but we recommend a classic pair of polished oxfords. They don’t necessarily need to be all black, but you’ll want to make sure they’re shiny and smudge-free. To ensure you’re showing your shoes the proper TLC, check out our shoe polishing guide.

And that, my friends, is how you black tie! Still feeling iffy on the whole formal thing? Take it back now y’all and learn how to find the perfect suit.

