Dockers is obsessing over your pants so you don’t have to

Legacy brand launches 'Priorities' as first part of 'Always a Fit'

By
Dockers spill guard
Dockers

Dockers is one of the most popular brands of pants of all time. Growing up, there was always a saying around my house to put on your Dockers when you were getting ready to leave the house. That was used anytime you were to get dressed in something other than jeans. Kleenex is what we called facial tissues, Band-Aids took over the word adhesive bandage, Chapstick was the stand-in for lip balm, and finally, Scotch Tape took over clear adhesive tape. How do you become a brand name that overtakes an entire industry for a product? Be the best. And Dockers became the best and the only go-to for us and countless other families. Now, they are looking to continue that trend by obsessing over your pants so you can get on with your life and not have to think about them. The Dockers “Always a Fit” campaign is looking to redefine the brand for the future with phase one, “Priorities.”

Making pants that just work

Dockers kneeling
Dockers

When you wake up in the morning, pants should be the last thing you worry about. Coffee, breakfast, getting to work on time, paying the bills, getting that anniversary gift. All of these things hit your mind first thing in the morning and everything just builds from there. Your pants should be easy, and Dockers’ “Priorities” is focusing on a new collection of lightweight, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant performance wear that resists spills, wrinkles, and the day’s unpredictability.

“Our job is to make pants people don’t have to think about,” says Nic Rendic, Global Creative Director at Dockers®. “You put them on, they fit great, they feel great, and they move with you. That’s it. Simple, easy, done.”

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
