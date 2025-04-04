Dockers is obsessing over your pants so you don’t have to

Dockers is one of the most popular brands of pants of all time. Growing up, there was always a saying around my house to put on your Dockers when you were getting ready to leave the house. That was used anytime you were to get dressed in something other than jeans. Kleenex is what we called facial tissues, Band-Aids took over the word adhesive bandage, Chapstick was the stand-in for lip balm, and finally, Scotch Tape took over clear adhesive tape. How do you become a brand name that overtakes an entire industry for a product? Be the best. And Dockers became the best and the only go-to for us and countless other families. Now, they are looking to continue that trend by obsessing over your pants so you can get on with your life and not have to think about them. The Dockers “Always a Fit” campaign is looking to redefine the brand for the future with phase one, “Priorities.”

Making pants that just work

When you wake up in the morning, pants should be the last thing you worry about. Coffee, breakfast, getting to work on time, paying the bills, getting that anniversary gift. All of these things hit your mind first thing in the morning and everything just builds from there. Your pants should be easy, and Dockers’ “Priorities” is focusing on a new collection of lightweight, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant performance wear that resists spills, wrinkles, and the day’s unpredictability.

