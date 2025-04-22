 Skip to main content
Eton’s new collection takes you from Bro to Pro

Grow up overnight with a wardrobe overhaul

Eton Long-sleeve polo
Eton

Graduation season is among us, which means that college guys are going to be trading in their hacky sacks, frat keys, and fake IDs for something a little more appropriate for the corporate world. While your merits will get you a long way, there is one unavoidable reality that some people find out the hard way: The world does the one thing we’re taught not to, we all judge every book by the cover. So while you may want to hit the interview circuit as soon as possible to land a career, Eton is looking to help you upgrade your wardrobe before you run off and ruin your chances by looking like a frat boy. The Eton Bro to Pro collection is everything a college graduate needs to look like a man with enough experience in the corporate world to outshine the competition.

The vest is having a moment

Eton Vest
Eton

The collection consists of everything a graduate needs: a sartorial jacket that is versatile enough for interviews or a meeting with the boss, a collection of dress shirts that Eton is known for, and ties to elevate you from Ivy League to big league. But the standout piece in the collection is the lightweight zip vest. Not only is this the look of the season, but it will also help you stand out from the crowd. It allows you to exude a little more personality than just wearing a basic suit and tie or a blazer and chinos. Just because you are joining the corporate world doesn’t mean you have to get lost in the mass of corporate shills.

