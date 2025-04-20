 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Baseballism reminds you to live your life with Jackie Robinson collection for his day

Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day and live your life like a legend

By
Baseballism 42 hoodie
Baseballism

April 15th is an important day in the United States. It’s not a day we’ve ever really looked forward to: the day when your taxes are due. That was until 2004, when Major League Baseball instituted Jackie Robinson Day. While there have been many legends to play between the chalk and bring decades of joy and exhileration to fans of America’s Pasttime, Robinson is the only one to have his number 42 retired all across the sport, and a day that honors him with every player in the league wearing that number for the day. Baseballism is the go-to place for all things baseball fandom, and this year, they released a collection of Jackie Robinson-inspired gear featuring the number 42 for fans of the league to wear. But the legend of Robinson and the clothing you wear from the Baseballism Jackie Robinson Day collection is more than baseball; it transcends the game, the same way he did.

Living your life like a legend

Baseballism 42 shorts and hat
Baseballism

Life is not a spectator sport. If you’re going to spend your whole life in the grandstand just watching what goes on, in my opinion you’re wasting your life. – Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson was honored by baseball not just because he was one of the greatest players in baseball history. He was honored because he was the first to break the color barrier. When the country was rising to the level of a superpower in 1947, Robinson debuted with the Brooklyn Dodgers and officially desegregated the league. Without him, we wouldn’t have gotten Willy Mays, Hank Aaron, Ken Griffey Jr., or Barry Bonds. He didn’t let fear of backlash or societal blockades stop him from achieving his dream. Instead, he forged ahead and lived his life his way, and now you can take that inspiration with you as you do the same. It doesn’t have to be April 15th for you to remember to live your life on the field instead of in the grandstand. Instead, you can remind yourself of it every single day.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Paul Stewart wants you to stand up and be seen with Life Should Be Colorful
Don't just stick to the color of the year, brighten it up with Paul Stewart
Paul Stewart turtleneck and jacket

The new year is only a few hours away, and that means it is a time for change. When the calendar flips over, and you are looking for ways to elevate and/or improve your life, you hardly think about your wardrobe. Even still, you rarely think about the color palette you are wearing in your day to day. This year, the Pantone Color of the Year is Mocha Moose. If you don't know what that is, it is a rich brown, closer to a tan. It is a beautiful color and fits in perfectly with the vintage style that is all the rage this year. But that doesn't mean you have to accept a dull brown aesthetic in 2025, quite the opposite, in fact. Paul Stewart believes that you shouldn't ditch the colors simply to wear the color of the year. Instead, you should embrace more color with the Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful collection that injects brightness into your wardrobe.
Add to the color of the year

The color of the year, as of late, has been soft pastels and rich colors that stand out among the masses. This year's more subdued brown offers a unique opportunity to wear the color of the year every day while standing out with bright colors around it. Whether you are a fan of bright reds, deep purples, or unique teals, the Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful collection is a curated selection of their brightest, richest, and most unique colors that you can use to showcase your personality no matter what the season or the event. From jackets and scarves to pants and sport coats, there is something for everyone no matter what your color palette is.
Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful

Read more
Todd Snyder is dressing you for the rest of the year with his holiday style guide
Dress the best for NYE and beyond
Todd Snyder overcoat

The end of the year is quickly approaching. You're putting together your reading list for your intellectual resolutions. You are putting together your new exercise equipment for your physical resolutions. You're setting your sleep schedule so you can start the year off with a healthy routine. And planning your vacations so you can see more of the world with an adventurous spirit. You're also likely RSVPing to the New Year's Eve party of your choice, and sartorial legend Todd Snyder wants to help you look and feel your best as you ring in the new year. But that isn't all, the Todd Snyder Winter Style Guide is set up to help you do more than party away the final ticks of the clock in 2024, it is meant to help you look great the rest of the winter as well.
Everything from shoveling snow to toasting the New Year

An upside to the season is the party that you are about to attend. Whether you can wear a great sweater with a unique pattern or a velvet dinner jacket to elevate you and everyone in the party, the style guide has that set up and ready for you in the Mouline Collared Sweater or the Space Dyed Sweater and the Italian Double-Breasted Shawl Tuxedo Jacket. One downside of the season is that you may have to brave the cold or shovel the walkway and driveway. Snyder's style guide has you covered there with a handful of sherpa garments guaranteed to keep you warm and functional while stylish if you just have to run some errands.
Todd Snyder Holiday Style Guide

Read more
Orlebar Brown wants you to take care of yourself after Christmas with the Treat Yourself Collection
Reward yourself with the treat of style from Orlebar Brown
Orlebar Brown Treat Collection

The holidays are all about spending time with family. But it isn't like the rest of the year, where you meet at a restaurant, go to a movie, or meet at mom's so she can make your favorite food. It is about cooking for them and it is about focusing on them. Gifts and moments of gratitude is how we show our connection to each other at the end of a year, whether it is a trying one or a fantastic journey. But once the holidays are over, it is time to look at what we were gifted and what we still have on our lists. Whether you have gift cards or not, it may be time to pick up something for yourself. The Orlebar Brown Treat Collection is a carefully curated selection of favorites across their brand to give you something to reward yourself for the time you spent focusing on others.
From James Bond to out of left field

When you think about Orlebar Brown, you likely think of James Bond. And you should; they feature that awesomely cool swimsuit cover-up from Goldfinger (the blue terrycloth bit he wore when he first met the titular villain). Now, they even have a 007 collection focusing on all the James Bond-inspired products they offer. But there are also other items, like the pictured hoodie and the Oshibana print swim set that break out of the "classic basics" James Bond is known for. No matter which end of the spectrum you are in the market for, the Treat Collection has what you need to reward yourself for a successful holiday season.
Orlebar Brown Treat Collection

Read more