G-Shock teams with Baseballism for one-of-a-kind timepiece

Baseball lets you get lost in the game, G-Shock keeps the time for you

By
G-Shock x Baseballism with case
Baseballism

Baseball is one of the greatest things America has ever concocted, along with the hot dog and the Ford Mustang. Actually, drive your Mustang to the baseball game and have a hot dog and it sounds like the perfect day. Baseball is one of those activities where the time flies by without you ever noticing. But a G-Shock x Baseballism collab, a watch called For Love of the Game, allows you to completely forget about time with this gorgeous G-Shock watch while still playing up your passion.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Baseballism on this standout timepiece—it’s a perfect match,” says Mike Princiotto, Sr. Marketing Manager of the Timepiece division, Casio America Inc. “Baseball and G-SHOCK share a spirit of grit, passion, and timelessness, and this watch brings that connection to life. It’s a way to celebrate the love of the game while giving fans a timepiece that’s as tough and enduring as the sport itself.”

For Love of the Game lets you forget time

G-Shock x Baseballism band
Baseballism

This attractive watch is perfect for any baseball fan, just like everything Baseballism stands for. And just like everything Baseballism does, it is for the love of the game, which happens to be stamped along the side for you to keep your passion for America’s past time front and center. While you can get lost in the game while deep into the middle innings of head-to-head between your favorite team and their rival, G-Shock allows you to forget about time and let them take care of it. While the initial push on the Baseballism website sold out in a matter of days, you can pick up one from G-Shock starting tomorrow.

Specs
Case size (L× W× H): 53.2 × 50 × 18.7 mm
Weight: 67g
Case and bezel material: Resin
Band: Resin
Glass: Mineral
Shock Resistant
200 Meter Water Resistant
LED backlight (Super Illuminator) w/Afterglow
Flashes with buzzer that sounds for alarms, hourly time signals, countdown timer time up alarm

G-Shock x Baseballism

